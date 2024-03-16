AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:37 p.m. EDT

Shiffrin caps injury-marred ski season with record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has capped her season that was marred by a six-week injury layoff with her record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall at the World Cup finals. The American star trailed first-run leader Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden after the first run but ultimately won the season-ending slalom by 0.54 seconds from Mina Fuerst Holtmann of Norway. Swenn Larsson dropped to third. Shiffrin had already locked up her record-equaling eighth slalom season title last week in her first race back since hurting her knee in a downhill crash in Italy.

New Dodger Ohtani says Seoul MLB games will be ‘great memories’ for him and wife

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani says the upcoming Major League Baseball season opener with the San Diego Padres in Seoul will provide “great memories” for him and his wife. The 29-year-old player spoke to media at a packed press conference room a day after he arrived here with his wife Mamiko Tanaka, a former professional basketball player. The Dodgers-Padres games on March 20-21 will be Ohtani’s debut with the Dodgers.

Wisconsin battles to 76-75 OT win over No. 3 Purdue, securing spot in Big Ten championship game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Klesmit made a runner in the lane with 4.8 seconds to play in overtime and Wisconsin beat Big Ten Tournament top-seed Purdue 76-75 on Saturday for a spot in the conference championship game. Klesmit’s clutch shot followed his teammate Chucky Hepburn’s in regulation, when Hepburn made a layup as time expired to force overtime. Hepburn finished with 22 points. AJ Storr had 20 points and Klesmit had 12 points, five assists and five rebounds for fifth-seeded Wisconsin. Zach Edey led Purdue with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Edey surpassed Rick Mount’s school record of 2,323 career points with about seven minutes remaining in the second half.

KC Current hold off Portland for a 5-4 victory in their new stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vanessa DiBernardo scored the first goal for Kansas City in its new stadium and the Current held off the Portland Thorns 5-4 in the regular-season opener for the National Women’s Soccer League. Debinha’s rebound shot deflected off Thorns goalkeeper Shelby Hogan and fell to DiBernardo, who scored in the 22nd minute. Rookie Ellie Wheeler scored moments later and the Current built a 3-1 lead by halftime. Bia Zaneratto, Kristen Hamilton and Alex Pfeiffer added goals for the Current. Sophia Smith and Janine Beckie each had a pair of goals for the Thorns.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won’t throw for 3 to 4 weeks due to elbow nerve irritation and edema

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole won’t throw for three to four weeks because of nerve irritation and edema in his throwing elbow. Cole discussed his injury before a game against Toronto. He likely will need a spring training-like period after he resumes throwing to be ready to rejoin the team. The Yankees disclosed Monday that the AL Cy Young award winner was experiencing issues bouncing back following spring training starts, and the 33-year-old right-hander traveled to Los Angeles to be examined by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an elbow expert. Cole returned to Tampa on Friday. Nestor Cortes will start the March 28 opener at Houston.

Aaron Donald announces his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has announced his retirement after a standout 10-year career with the Los Angeles Rams. The three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year made his surprising announcement on social media. Donald spent his entire career with the Rams, who drafted him in the first round in 2014. He was selected for 10 Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro first teams, and he won the award as the league’s top defensive player in 2017, 2018 and 2020. He was the cornerstone of every Rams defense during his career, drawing habitual double-teams away from his teammates and still racking up 111 total sacks.

Conferences and Notre Dame agree on 6-year deal to continue College Football Playoff through 2031

The nine Bowl Subdivision conferences and Notre Dame have reached an agreement on a six-year deal to continue the College Football Playoff through the 2031 season. The move establishes a revenue-sharing plan and allows the CFP to finalize a new media rights agreement. Executive Director Bill Hancock says the agreement doesn’t lock in a format for the CFP for 2026 and beyond. The playoff is expanding this season from four teams to 12, but that number could grow after the current contract with ESPN expires after the 2025 season. The new deal guarantees playoff access for at least five conferences through 2031.

Sakkari outlasts Gauff in 3 sets of rain-delayed semi at Indian Wells. She plays Swiatek for title.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Maria Sakkari outlasted Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 after blowing three match points in the second set of their rain-delayed semifinal at the BNP Paribas Open. Sakkari advanced to Sunday’s final against top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She routed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-2, 6-1 in the other semi. Swiatek has beaten Sakkari in three of their five meetings. There were delays of 20 minutes and two hours in the Sakkari-Gauff match. An hour and 10 minutes after holding three match points, Sakkari earned her fourth with a forehand winner. She closed out the match on Gauff’s forehand error.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Miami Open

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will skip the Miami Open, saying less than a week after a surprise loss at Indian Wells that he needs to balance his “private and professional schedule.” Djokovic’s announcement Saturday on his social media accounts follows his 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 defeat to unheralded Luca Nardi on Monday in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open. The 36-year-old Djokovic is a six-time champion in Miami. The hardcourt tournament begins next week.

Newton leads No. 2 UConn past St. John’s 95-90 and into first Big East title game since 2011

NEW YORK (AP) — Tristen Newton had 25 points and nine assists as No. 2 UConn advanced to the Big East championship game with a rollicking 95-90 victory over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden. Cam Spencer added 20 points and nine assists for the top-seeded Huskies, who will face 10th-ranked Marquette on Saturday night. It’s the 11th appearance in the Big East final for Connecticut and first since Kemba Walker carried the team to its most recent title in 2011. UConn had been 0-3 in conference semifinals since rejoining the league for the 2020-21 season. Daniss Jenkins scored 27 for fifth-seeded St. John’s.

