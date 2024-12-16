AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:34 p.m. EST

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has high-ankle sprain, status for Houston remains unclear, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain and his status for this week’s game against Houston remains in question, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce any updates. The testing confirmed what the Chiefs had initially expected. They did not have any usual availability Monday, but are scheduled to resume practice Tuesday ahead of their Saturday matchup with the Texans. Mahomes was hurt late in the Chiefs’ win over Cleveland on Sunday. Carson Wentz finished the game.

Norfolk State interviews Michael Vick to be its football coach, according to report

Norfolk State has reportedly interviewed former NFL sensation Michael Vick to be its next head football coach. The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that the 44-year-old Vick, who served 18 months in prison for dog fighting while in the prime of his career, told the newspaper he has spoken with the university’s president and athletic director about the position and expects resolution “soon.” Norfolk State fired coach Dawson Odums in November after a 4-8 season. In Vick, the Spartans would get a coach without experience, but one who redefined the quarterback position at Virginia Tech and with the Atlanta Falcons, combining a powerful throwing arm with deft feet and speed.

Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson steps down as football coach after 11 seasons

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has resigned. Clawson ended his 11-year run Monday by saying he had given ”everything I had” for the program and school. Clawson’s tenure included guiding Wake Forest to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in 2021. But the Demon Deacons had gone just 4-8 in the past two seasons. In a statement released by the school, Clawson said “the timing is right” to step into a new role at Wake Forest.

The 49ers have suspended De’Vondre Campbell for final 3 games

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have suspended linebacker De’Vondre Campbell for the final three games of the regular season after he refused to enter a game after losing his starting job. The news came four days after Campbell’s refusal to go into a game against the Los Angeles Rams was decried by coaches and teammates as a selfish act. The Collective Bargaining Agreement allows teams to suspend a player for up to four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the team and fine them one week’s pay.

Detroit Lions lose Montgomery, McNeill, Dorsey for the season as injuries sap Super Bowl hopes

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The banged-up Detroit Lions took some serious hits in their loss to the Buffalo Bills. Lions coach Dan Campbell says running back David Montgomery and defensive tackle Alim McNeill need to have season-ending knee surgeries after both were hurt Sunday. Campbell says Khalil Dorsey had season-ending surgery Sunday night after breaking his leg against the Bills. The Lions will also be indefinitely without cornerback Carlton Davis III, who had a jaw injury in the 48-42 loss to Buffalo that ended their franchise-record, 11-game winning streak.

AP All-America team: Travis Hunter, Xavier Watts back on first team; Ashton Jeanty is unanimous pick

Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter of Colorado and Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts are repeat first-team selections on The Associated Press All-America team. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty was the only unanimous pick after he amassed one of the highest single-season rushing totals in history. A total of 24 schools are represented on the first team with Texas and Miami having two players apiece selected by a panel of AP Top 25 voters. The Southeastern Conference had the most players on the first team with six.

Dolphins’ Grant DuBose has movement in extremities after scary hit to the head vs. Texans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose remained in the hospital but had movement in all extremities after being stretchered off the field following a scary helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday. In an update Monday morning, the Dolphins said DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight, and that initial tests revealed “positive results” following the collision. DuBose tried to make a catch in the third quarter, but was hit in the head by safety Calen Bullock before his head violently hit the turf.

No. 2 Auburn closes the gap on No. 1 Tennessee as the SEC holds 5 of top 7 spots in AP Top 25

Tennessee remained No. 1 for the second consecutive week, though Auburn has closed the gap at No. 2. The top five were unchanged in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. The second-ranked Tigers picked up nine first-place votes from last week. Iowa State, Duke and Kentucky round out the top five.

Notre Dame jumps to 3rd in AP Top 25 women’s poll after win over UConn; UCLA, South Carolina 1-2

Notre Dame has jumped to No. 3 in the women’s AP Top 25. The Irish climbed five spots after beating UConn, which fell two places to fourth. UCLA remained the No. 1 team in the poll and South Carolina is second. LSU was fifth with Texas, USC and Maryland following the Tigers. Duke and Oklahoma round out the top 10.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin optimistic star LB T.J. Watt will be available for showdown with Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic star linebacker T.J. Watt’s balky ankle won’t keep him out of a showdown with rival Baltimore. The perennial All-Pro twisted his left ankle late in the fourth quarter of a 27-13 loss to Philadelphia. Watt said afterward X-rays on the ankle were negative. The 30-year-old was one of the few bright spots for the AFC North-leading Steelers (10-4) in the loss. Watt had two sacks and forcing a fumble. The Steelers would clinch the AFC North title with a victory over the Ravens.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.