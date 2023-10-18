AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:34 p.m. EDT

Mad Max returns for Rangers after month away with chance to put them up 3-0 over Astros in ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer is getting back on the mound for the Texas Rangers with a chance to put them up 3-0 in the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. Scherzer has been out a month because of a muscle strain in his shoulder. The three-time Cy Young Award winner made only one more start after allowing seven runs on three homers in three innings against Houston on September 6. That was the end of a three-game series in Arlington when the Astros hit 16 homers and outscored them 39-10. Cristian Javier starts for the Astros. The Rangers have won all seven of their playoff games. This will be only their second one at home.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson opts for season-ending surgery on injured throwing shoulder

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will have season-ending shoulder surgery. Colts coach Shane Steichen says the long-term health of the former Florida Gators star was the key factor in making the decision. The fourth overall pick in April’s NFL draft, Richardson suffered a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder at the end of a short run against Tennessee on Oct. 8. With Richardson out, veteran Gardner Minshew will continue to start.

James Harden skips 76ers practice, leaving coach Nick Nurse unsure of what comes next

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse said he had no explanation for why James Harden skipped practice Wednesday but planned to proceed as if the disgruntled guard will play in the preseason finale. Harden said last week he could try to play in the Sixers’ preseason finale on Friday against Atlanta. But once he skipped practice, the 76ers were left unsure of what comes next. Harden has yet to play in the preseason. He did attend training camp and continued to practice with the Sixers in the wake of his offseason trade demand. Harden said last week his fractured relationship with team president Daryl Morey couldn’t be repaired.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. highlights AP midseason All-America team loaded with experience

Washington sixth-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been selected to The Associated Press midseason All-America team, one of 19 players honored who have been in school at least five years. Penix is among the many players who have extended their careers by taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to give an extra year of eligibility for the 2020-21 pandemic year. Penix, who transferred to Washington in 2022 after four injury-plagued seasons at Indiana, is leading the nation in passing at 383 yards per game for the fifth-ranked Huskies. Fifth-year quarterback Jayden Daniels of LSU was selected to the second team

Antetokounmpo, Lillard pairing gives Milwaukee one of the best duos in NBA — if not the best

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to make one thing clear about his partnership with new Milwaukee Bucks teammate Damian Lillard. He says there’s no debate about which superstar will have the ball more. Antetokounmpo has no trouble handing that responsibility to Lillard. Now all they have to do is figure out how to play together. Milwaukee’s acquisition of the veteran guard just before the start of training camp gives the Bucks two members of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team as they try to bounce back from a stunning first-round playoff exit. Antetokounmpo and Lillard give Milwaukee one of the league’s best tandems.

Pro Picks: Despite a banged-up Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars should stay on winning track vs. the Saints

Trevor Lawrence didn’t get much time to rest his banged-up knee. The Jacksonville Jaguars and their hobbled quarterback take a three-game winning streak to New Orleans to face Derek Carr and the Saints on Thursday night. Lawrence, who is wearing a brace after spraining his knee late last week, aims to play. How effective he’ll be is the big question. The Jaguars shouldn’t need too much offense thanks to an improved defense that leads the NFL in takeaways and has allowed 15.7 points per game the past three weeks. Carr hasn’t given the Saints a big boost on offense just yet. They’re 24 in scoring and 20th in total yards.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league still needs to improve minority head coach hirings

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league still needs to improve its minority hiring among head coaches. The latest rule change was aimed at increasing opportunities. Owners voted Tuesday to push in-person head coaching interviews back one more week until after all divisional playoff games have been completed to slow down the hiring process. NFL executive Dasha Smith said the league office and the 32 teams are 50% diverse. There are six minority head coaches, including three Black men. The goal of pushing the in-person interviews back one week is to create more opportunities for candidates.

Neymar’s next chapter is off to a difficult start as Ronaldo and Messi continue to lead the way

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Neymar left the soccer field in tears after yet another injury in what has become an all-too familiar sight. Quite a contrast to Lionel Messi’s smiles at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo’s reenergized success with Portugal. Neymar hurt his knee in the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss at Uruguay. Now he, Brazil and Saudi club Al Hilal face an anxious wait to learn the extent of the damage. Neymar was also injured while playing for Brazil at the 2014 and 2022 World Cups. Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo have all left elite European soccer but the latter two continue to thrive.

Struggling offenses lead to the lowest-scoring week in the NFL since 2014

The NFL hadn’t experienced a week of inept offenses like it did this past weekend in nearly a decade. With superstar quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen unable to generate even 20 points in their games, top defenses for Cleveland and the Jets shutting down high-powered attacks from San Francisco and Philadelphia, and young QBs struggling across the league, the NFL had its lowest-scoring week since 2014. Teams across the league scored an average of just 18.4 points in Week 6 for the lowest-scoring week in the NFL since Week 15 of the 2014 season when teams averaged 18.2 points.

Evan Carter, Corbin Carroll and MLB’s precocious rookie class unfazed by pressure-packed playoffs

Major League Baseball’s stellar rookie class has continued to produce in the postseason. Texas’ Evan Carter and Josh Jung, Philadelphia’s Johan Rojas and Arizona’s Corbin Carroll are among a handful of players who are playing important roles deep into October. Rojas is a defensive standout who made one of the best defensive plays of the postseason in Game 4 of the NL Division Series. Carroll is the catalyst for the up-and-coming Diamondbacks. Jung and Carter provided the late-season spark the Rangers needed to snap out of a late funk during the regular season.

