AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:33 p.m. EDT

Rays’ Wander Franco moved to administrative leave while MLB, Dominican authorities investigate

NEW YORK. (AP) — Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the Tampa Bay Rays’ All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor. The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players’ association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined. Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting he was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

Father of NFL cornerback Caleb Farley killed in explosion at North Carolina home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley has died in an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s home and left another person injured. First responders who were called to the house around midnight found one victim alive leaving the collapsed structure. A county fire marshal later recovered the body of the cornerback’s father Robert M. Farley from the debris. The person who was injured was taken to a hospital in Charlotte. The Titans player was not home at the time of the explosion. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team will do everything possible to support Farley as he grieves for his father.

James Harden fined $100,000 for public comments about status with 76ers

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden $100,000 for public comments he made about his status with the team. Harden said last week he would not perform the services called for under his player contract unless he were traded. The league talked to Harden as part of its investigation and confirmed that his comments referenced Harden’s belief that the 76ers would not grant his request for a trade. Harden called 76ers president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China.

US Open 2023: Coco Gauff’s improved play makes her a serious contender at Flushing Meadows

There is no doubt that Coco Gauff has to be considered one of the leading title contenders at the U.S. Open. The year’s last Grand Slam tournament starts next week in New York. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who is playing as well as anyone in women’s tennis right now. She has won 11 of her past 12 matches and the two biggest titles of her career. That run follows a disappointing first-round loss at Wimbledon. After that setback, Gauff stayed in her London hotel room for two days and thought about how that defeat made her feel. And then she got back to work.

In the basketball-crazed Philippines, the World Cup will be a shining moment

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Basketball’s World Cup starts on Friday, spread out over three nations. The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia all will be hosts. It’ll be centered in Manila. That’s where the medal rounds will be held in early September. That’s also where the favored U.S. team will play all its games in the event. Fans have been waiting for years for this chance at seeing some of the game’s biggest names competing in their city. The home nation has declared Friday a national holiday of sorts, closing schools and some businesses to mark the occasion of the tournament opening.

Conference realignment will mean longer trips and greater costs for traveling college football fans

POND GAP, W.Va. (AP) — College sports realignment will bring big challenges to fans who travel to see their teams on the road. Longer plane rides and potentially higher costs are two key challenges. Next year, Southern Cal, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are off to the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah will join the growing Big 12. And Oklahoma and Texas will debut in the Southeastern Conference. West Virginia fan Terry Keenan says the expanded Big 12 is “a bad deal” for traveling fans. Arizona State fan Marie Robbins says she’s excited about seeing places she’s never been to.

Column: The Ryder Cup is more about popularity than performance with its six captain’s picks

ATLANTA (AP) — Let the speculation begin. Six Americans have qualified for the Ryder Cup. Now it falls to Zach Johnson to make six captain’s picks. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says Johnson’s job would be a lot less complicated and far easier if the Americans would go back to two picks. If their depth is as great as they say it is, two picks is all they need. Having six only leads to speculation of favoritism. That’s unnecessary for a sport that prides itself on letting clubs do the talking. No matter how many picks, the Americans have not won a Ryder Cup in Europe in 30 years.

Already breaking Usain Bolt’s youth records, teen sprinter Erriyon Knighton on fast track to success

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American sprinter Erriyon Knighton has often drawn comparisons to retired Jamaican great Usain Bolt. The 19-year-old Knighton doesn’t run away from those comparisons. He embraces the idea of following in Bolt’s footsteps and already is ahead of pace. He’s eclipsed some of Bolt’s under-20 records. Knighton is convinced that someday he could surpass Bolt’s mark of 19.19 seconds in the 200 meters. Knighton is being pushed these days by American teammate Noah Lyles. Lyles is the two-time defending world champion in the 200. He also just won the 100-meter world title in Budapest.

Serena Williams has given birth to her second baby. It’s another daughter

Serena Williams says she has given birth to a baby girl almost exactly a year after her last match as a tennis star. Williams posted on Instagram a picture of herself, her husband, newborn Adira River Ohanian and the family’s first child. Adira is the second child and second daughter for the 41-year-old Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Their first, Olympia, was born in 2017. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during a career that transcended her sport. She revealed at the Met Gala in May that she was pregnant.

Pac-12 looking like a football powerhouse in what may be conference’s final season

The Pac-12 appears to be a true football power this season with five ranked teams, topped by No. 6 Southern California. The conference also has perhaps the nation’s best collection of quarterbacks, headlined by the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. It may tun out to be a climactic final act. With eight teams headed out the door next year, the lights could go out for good on Pac-12 After Dark following the 2023 season. The conference will be strong at the top with the Trojans, No. 10 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 15 Oregon and No. 18 Oregon State.

