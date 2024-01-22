AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:32 p.m. EST

Caitlin Clark’s collision with a fan raises court-storming concerns. Will conferences respond?

The Big Ten and ACC are the only two conferences among the six major basketball conferences that do not automatically fine host schools for allowing fans to storm the court. Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark was knocked to the ground when a woman collided with her while rushing onto the court at Ohio State on Sunday. Clark was shaken up but not injured. Big Ten spokesman Scott Markley said the league relies on schools to provide security for visiting teams and officials but is not too heavy-handed for a problem he said doesn’t necessarily exist.

Analysis: Conference championships are set with familiar faces and new arrivals

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC championship game for a sixth straight season and probably taking Taylor Swift with them along with Travis Kelce’s older, shirtless brother. Dan Campbell has the Detroit Lions one win away from the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance after securing a spot in the NFC title game on the three-year anniversary of his teeth-kicking, kneecap-biting introductory news conference. The Chiefs and Lions advanced with tough, down-to-the-wire victories on Sunday. Both teams moved on to face the No. 1 seed in their conference: the AFC’s Baltimore Ravens and the NFC’s San Francisco 49ers. The NFL’s Final Four teams are set. It’ll be Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers battling for the right to play for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas State jumps to 4th in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina is still No. 1

Kansas State has its best ranking in 21 years after the Wildcats moved up to fourth in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Wildcats, who climbed three spots, were last ranked this high in 2003. South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1 in the poll, receiving all 35 votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks cruised to easy wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M. There was some shifting in the top 10, with UCLA moving back up to No. 2 after beating Colorado on the road. The Buffaloes remained in the third spot. Iowa dropped to fifth after falling in overtime to Ohio State.

UConn, Purdue remain atop jumbled AP Top 25; No. 25 New Mexico moves into rankings

The AP Top 25 had another week of upheaval, with teams bouncing around like kernels in a popcorn maker. The same two teams remain at the top amid the poll turmoil. Reigning national champion Connecticut stayed No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, receiving 44 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel. No. 2 Purdue had 17 first-place votes. A loss by Kansas jumbled the rest of the top five. No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Houston and No. 5 Tennessee all moved up a spot by sweeping two games each last week. No. 25 New Mexico moved into the rankings for the first time this season after a pair of wins.

Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton on track for Hall of Fame election; Billy Wagner close

NEW YORK (AP) — Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton appeared on track to gain election to Cooperstown on Tuesday, while Billy Wagner was likely to be right around the needed 75% threshold and Gary Sheffield was projected to fall short. Just 270 players are in the Hall, 1.3% of the approximately 20,500 who have appeared in the major leagues. Eligible for the first time, Beltré was the leading vote-getter at 99%, according to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame Ballot Tracker. Mauer, also on the his initial ballot, was second at 83%, and Helton was next at 82.5% in his sixth appearance.

Corey Perry joins the Oilers, is back in the NHL after the Blackhawks terminated his contract

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with Corey Perry on a contract for the remainder of the NHL season. The deal for the pro-rated league minimum $775,000 Monday comes nearly two months after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated Perry’s contract for what they called unacceptable conduct. Neither the team nor Perry revealed details of exactly what occurred to lead to the termination. The veteran winger apologized and said he was seeking help for alcohol abuse. Perry recently met with commissioner Gary Bettman but was never prohibited by the league to sign with another club.

Reliever Josh Hader finalizes $95 million, 5-year contract with Houston Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Hard-throwing reliever Josh Hader and the Houston Astros have finalized a $95 million, five-year contract. Hader will get a $19 million salary in each of the next five seasons, none of it deferred. He gets a full no-trade provision and would receive a $1 million bonus for winning the Mariano Rivera/Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award. Hader returns to the Astros organization after spending two years in their minor league system from mid-2013 through mid-2015. He figures to take over as closer and push Ryan Pressly back to a setup role.

Taylor Swift’s NFL playoff tour takes her to Buffalo for Chiefs game against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Taylor Swift blew a kiss after someone greeted her by yelling “Bills by a billion,” upon arriving at Highmark Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in a divisional playoff game. The pop music superstar was escorted by a heavy security presence to a suite overlooking the west end zone. After catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, Kelce threw the football into the crowd, then turned and made a heart gesture with his hands toward the suite where Swift was seated in the opposite corner of the stadium.

Kelce scores twice and Chiefs beat Bills 27-24 to advance to face Ravens in AFC championship

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Travis Kelce caught two touchdown passes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their sixth straight AFC championship game following a 27-24 divisional round playoff win over the Buffalo Bills. Isiah Pacheco scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run 40 seconds into the fourth quarter in a game the teams traded leads five times. The Chiefs clinched the win by running out the clock after Buffalo’s Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal attempt wide right with 1:43 remaining. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs move on to face the conference’s top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer now winningest coach in major college basketball, passing Mike Krzyzewski

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer became the all-time winningest coach in major college basketball history, passing former Duke and Army coach Mike Krzyzewski with her 1,203rd career victory when No. 8 Stanford beat Oregon State 65-56. At 70 years old and a head coach since age 24, VanDerveer celebrated on her team’s home floor at Maples Pavilion with a couple dozen former players on hand to cheer the Hall of Fame coach on for yet another milestone in a decorated 45-year career filled with memorable accomplishments.

