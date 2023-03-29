AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:31 p.m. EDT

Indonesia stripped of hosting Under-20 World Cup by FIFA

GENEVA (AP) — Indonesia has been stripped of hosting the men’s Under-20 World Cup amid political turmoil regarding Israel’s participation. FIFA says Indonesia was removed from staging the 24-team tournament scheduled to start on May 20 “due to the current circumstances.” The decision comes after a meeting in Doha between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Indonesian soccer federation president Erick Thohir. Israel qualified for its first Under-20 World Cup in June. The country’s participation in Friday’s scheduled draw in Bali provoked political opposition this month. Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

A different March Madness: Online hate for the athletes

HOUSTON (AP) — A toxic cauldron on social media is one of the minefields players in the NCAA Tournament must navigate. In an era of increased sensitivity to athlete mental health, never have there been more outside voices scrutinizing their every move. In the third part of a series on social media’s impact on March Madness, The Associated Press found that turning off social media is an option but not really a practical one. It’s unrealistic with the way society interacts in the 21st century. And many athletes need to use social media for endorsement deals. All of that, the AP found, comes with a toll best illustrated by spikes among athletes in anxiety and depression over the past two years.

What did players learn about MLB’s new rules this spring?

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball’s new rules package is set for its regular-season debut Thursday when all 30 teams play their first game. It’ll be the first time many fans see the sport’s sizable list of rules changes, including a pitch clock, limits on infield shifts and bigger bases. The good news for the sport is that the rules changes have been widely praised during spring training. The games move at a noticeably crisper pace. MLB says spring games have averaged about 2 hours, 35 minutes through the first three weeks of games. That is 26 minutes shorter than spring games last season.

MLB opening day offers clocks, shift bans, Ohtani and Judge

A major shift is coming to Major League Baseball, starting on opening day this Thursday. New rules are now in effect. There will be clocks at stadiums to hurry along pitchers and hitters, and there are restrictions on defensive shifts for fielders. The full slate of 15 games includes matchups at Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium. Aaron Judge will aiming at his own home run record, Shohei Ohtani will be trending with every pitch and swing and Houston manager Dusty Baker is trying to win another World Series ring.

NFL hits highs in diverse executives, lacks in head coaches

PHOENIX (AP) — The NFL took another step at the owners meetings to increase diversity throughout the league while continuing to face criticism and a lawsuit for lack of representation among head coaches. Each team is now required to have a person in charge of diversity, equity and inclusion. Currently, 15 clubs have a DEI head and two others have someone leading that department and another one. The league has reached milestone points in diverse hirings in the front office but critics point to the sidelines where there are only three Black head coaches in a sport that had 56.4% Black players in 2022.

Hurley’s rebuild complete as UConn returns to Final Four

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — While three teams are looking for their first NCAA title, UConn is pursuing a return to glory. The Huskies are the biggest name left playing basketball this season. They made the Final Four as a No. 4 seed, joining fifth-seeded Miami and San Diego State and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic. But while Connecticut can boast four titles, the most of any school in college basketball over the last quarter-century, this week’s trip to the Final Four is the men’s first since their last championship in 2014. When Dan Hurley took the job in 2018, his charge was to restore luster to the brand and he says the Huskies are right on time.

May Madness: This March, FAU coach has Owls on cusp of title

Dusty May is going to the Final Four and it’s safe to say that few might have seen that coming. May had, to be fair, not much better than minimal name recognition when he took the Florida Atlantic job five years ago. That wasn’t the case with almost all the other FAU coaches over the years, names like Mike Jarvis and Matt Doherty and Michael Curry and Sidney Green and Rex Walters. And their FAU resumes don’t compare — some don’t come even close — to what May has done.

Brea Beal’s defense helps lift South Carolina to Final Four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Brea Beal changed her game and became a key piece of South Carolina’s run to three straight Final Fours. The defending national champions advanced with an 86-75 win over Maryland, a game that turned when Beal and the Gamecocks’ defense held the Terrapins to nine points in the second quarter to take control. Beal has been a focal point of the team’s defense since arriving four seasons ago alongside more heralded players in Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke. Beal turned herself into a defensive stopper and most likely will check Iowa All-American Caitlin Clark in the national semifinals on Friday.

Congressional hearing targets ‘NIL chaos’ in college sports

A congressional hearing targeting what one lawmaker called “NIL chaos” in college sports drifted into the consequences of college athletes being deemed employees. A subcommittee of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce held the first hearing Wednesday related to college sports in the House or Senate in more than two years. The intended focus was name, image and likeness compensation for athletes. College sports leaders have been asking for a federal law to bring uniform regulation to the way athletes can earn money through sponsorship or endorsement deals.

Debut for deGrom in Texas to be limited against familiar foe

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom will be limited to about 65 pitches when he makes his debut for the Texas Rangers on opening day. But just having the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner on the mound for the opener is a positive start after the pitcher’s last two years with the New York Mets were plagued by injuries. His Texas debut comes against NL champion Philadelphia. DeGrom has faced the Phillies 20 times, going 9-1 with a 2.18 ERA and 136 strikeouts. He also tossed 17 scoreless innings with 25 strikeouts in his three opening day starts for the Mets.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.