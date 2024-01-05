AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:30 p.m. EST

Hope abounds for the NFL’s final four as Browns, Lions, Texans and Jaguars eye elusive Super Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cleveland, Detroit, Houston and Jacksonville are the last remaining NFL teams to never make a Super Bowl. They’re far from favorites yet still in contention to end their droughts as the playoffs approach. The Browns and Lions already have clinched postseason berths. The Texans and Jaguars can join them with victories this weekend. Cleveland, Detroit and Jacksonville have been close before, all of them reaching conference championship games in different decades. They lost in stomach-churning fashion. Houston has plenty of regrets, too.

Strength vs. strength for CFP title: Michigan’s stingy pass D faces Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

The College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington is a contrast in styles and a matchup of strength versus strength. Michael Penix Jr. and Washington’s prolific passing game faces a Wolverines defense that thrives on pressuring and stressing quarterbacks. On the other side of the ball, Blake Corum and Michigan should find success against a Huskies defense that has soft spots but has often come through in the clutch.

CFP championship game participants Michigan, Washington each have 2 players on AP’s all-bowl team

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s wizardry in the Sugar Bowl got the Huskies into Monday’s College Football Playoff championship game. It also earned him a spot on the Associated Press’ all-bowl team. There were enough memorable individual performances in this postseason to cause us to expand our team a little. The AP made room for three running backs who rushed for at least 200 yards in their bowl game and added an all-purpose spot both on offense and special teams.

Nikola Jokic hits 40-footer at buzzer, Nuggets rally to stun Warriors 130-127

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a 40-footer as time expired and the Denver Nuggets stunned the Golden State Warriors 130-127 on Thursday night after trailing by 18 points in the fourth quarter. Jokic had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. He tied it at 127 with a short jumper with 26 seconds left. Golden State’s final possession ended with Stephen Curry’s turnover, setting the the stage for Jokic’s winner from near the right sideline. The defending champion Nuggets have won 11 of 13 and six straight on the road. Aaron Gordon scored 30 points for Denver. Curry led Golden State with 30 points.

Analysis: Resting starters is an easy decision in the NFL

Resting starters to prevent injuries ahead of the playoffs is an easier decision in the NFL. Football is too violent to worry about a long layoff causing rust. If coaches have an opportunity to give key players, especially quarterbacks, a game off with playoff seeds or positioning locked in, most are going to take it. And, they should. The Dolphins lost edge rusher Bradley Chubb to a season-ending knee injury in the final minutes of a 56-19 loss to Baltimore last week. It served as a reminder for other coaches going into the final game of the regular season. There’s too much risk in a physical sport.

Top 1-and-done NBA prospects have made a big impact in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll

Top one-and-done NBA prospects are making a big impact in their college team’s AP Top 25 standing. Roughly 70% of the one-and-done lottery picks who saw college minutes dating to 2006 played for teams that cracked the top 10 of the poll. The list includes stars and eventual top overall draft picks like Duke’s Zion Williamson in 2019, Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012 and Memphis’ Derrick Rose in 2008. The AP is marking the 75th anniversary of its men’s basketball poll this year. Teams with one-and-done players have often stayed near the top of the rankings.

Dominican judge orders conditional release of Rays shortstop Wander Franco while probe continues

PUERTO PLATA, Dominican Republic (AP) — A judge in the Dominican Republic has ordered the conditional release of Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. He is still facing allegations that he had a brief relationship with a 14-year-old girl and gave her mother a small car and thousands of dollars in exchange for her consent, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press. The 22-year-old All-Star is accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering. The girl’s mother faces the same charges as Franco.

Love’s emergence gives Packers reason to feel optimistic about their long-term QB situation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are still trying to play their way into the postseason but already have an answer to the question that has surrounded this franchise since the trade of Aaron Rodgers. They don’t need to worry about their quarterback situation for the foreseeable future. Jordan Love has settled that with his play over the last several weeks. Love is the first quarterback to complete at least 68% of his passes for 1,800-plus yards and 16-plus touchdowns with no more than one interception over a seven-game stretch since Rodgers did it in his MVP season of 2021.

Mayfield practices with sore ribs, plans to start Buccaneers’ must-win finale against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield’s sore ribs won’t stop the Tampa Bay quarterback from trying to help the Buccaneers clinch a division title and playoff berth in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Carolina. Mayfield was injured when he took a late hit in the closing minutes of last week’s 23-13 home loss to New Orleans. He practiced Friday and plans to start against the Panthers, who stand between the Bucs and a third straight NFC South championship. In addition to clinching the division, a victory over Carolina would send the Bucs into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

Maui Musings: Tommy Fleetwood the epitome of grace in losing

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood arrived at Kapalua only to see highlights of the Canadian Open on TV. That’s the tournament where Nick Taylor made a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole over Fleetwood. It was a big moment for Taylor. He became the first Canadian in 68 years to win his national open. Lost in the pandemonium was the graciousness of Fleetwood in defeat. The warm smile when the putt fell. The genuine hug he shared with Taylor. Fleetwood says it was a great moment for Taylor and for Canada, and there’s no reason to be upset about that.

