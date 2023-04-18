AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:28 p.m. EDT

Damar Hamlin cleared to play, 4 months after cardiac arrest

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to the podium and declared he’s ready to resume his football career some four months after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game. Hamlin says his “heart is still in the game,” and adds that what happened on the field in Cincinnati isn’t the end of his story. He spoke after participating in the team’s voluntary workout program on Tuesday. Bills general manager Brandon Beane says Hamlin was cleared to play after meeting with a third and final specialist on Friday. The second-year player from the Pittsburgh area collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle in a Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

NBA Playoffs: Warriors, Nets heading home with 2-0 deficits

The last time Golden State faced a 2-0 series deficit, Stephen Curry was finishing his freshman year at Davidson and Steve Kerr was still in broadcasting. It’s been a while. It was 2007, to be precise. But that’s where the Warriors are again now, having dropped the first two games to the Sacramento Kings. Also in a 2-0 hole: The Brooklyn Nets, who fell again to the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia simply held serve at home, as did Sacramento, but the pressure is now quite high on both the Warriors and Nets. Atlanta, Cleveland and Phoenix will look to avoid falling into 0-2 holes on Tuesday.

Draymond Green ejected from playoff game for flagrant foul

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from a playoff game after stomping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis. The play happened in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the first-round series after Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound. With the Warriors pushing the ball up court and Sabonis on the ground, Green took a hard step right on Sabonis’ chest. Sabonis stayed down for a a few minutes as officials reviewed the play. Sabonis was called for a technical foul for grabbing Green’s leg and Green was given a flagrant-2 foul that led to an automatic ejection.

Purdy’s success could open door for other QBs in NFL draft

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy’s presence hovers over this year’s NFL draft class. The overlooked quarterback who got stuck with the “Mr. Irrelevant” moniker after being drafted with the final pick last year developed into a gem who won his first seven starts and helped the San Francisco 49ers make it to the NFC championship game. Purdy’s surprising performance as a rookie could open the door for more teams to be willing to take a late-round chance in next week’s draft on other successful college quarterbacks who might lack the elite size or arm strength.

Panthers have no reservations about QB Bryce Young’s size

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team has no reservations about Bryce Young’s height as it prepares to make the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft. The Panthers are also considering three other quarterbacks with the pick, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. But Young has emerged as the clear favorite despite his 5-foot-10 stature. Young is listed as a strong favorite to be the top pick, per Fan Duel Sportsbook. Still, Fitterer insists the Panthers haven’t made up their mind on the top pick. But he made it clear the team isn’t likely to trade down from the No. 1 spot.

Man City aims to finish off Bayern in Champions League

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Manchester City has a job to finish in the Champions League quarterfinals. City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg and is heading to Germany for the second leg on Wednesday. Both teams are having seasons defined by one signing. Erling Haaland has redefined the role of a modern striker and broken records since joining City. Sadio Mané has been a disappointment for Bayern and was suspended from the squad for a game last week for what the club called “misconduct” after confronting teammate Leroy Sané in the locker room following the loss to City.

Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse

MADRID (AP) — The days of a healthy rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid are over. What used to be a cordial relationship between the Spanish powerhouses has turned ugly following the latest scandal involving Barcelona over payments to a former refereeing official. Neither club is holding back and there is no hiding the relationship has been strained. Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the institutional relationship between the clubs has been “damaged.” Barcelona has been formally accused by prosecutors of alleged corruption in sports, fraudulent management and falsification of mercantile documentation. Madrid was among the clubs that decided to take part in the legal proceedings.

Stars uncertain about Joe Pavelski after hard hit by Wild

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas center Joe Pavelski left Game 1 of the Stars’ playoff series after taking a massive hit from Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, who was not assessed a major penalty for that after a lengthy replay review by officials. Dumba did get a two-minute minor for roughing, though officials had initially said they were reviewing a five-minute major penalty after the play midway through the second period Monday night. A play involving Pavelski in the 2019 playoffs helped lead the NHL to expand its video review process to allow officials to review major penalties to determine whether the call was accurate.

Column: LPGA needs to look ahead and not what it left behind

It’s tough for a tour to lose tradition when tradition is in scarce supply. That’s what the LPGA is facing this week. A change in sponsorship means leaving behind 40 years of the first women’s golf major being held in the California desert. Also gone is the winner leaping into Poppie’s Pond, the most famous tradition on the tour. Now it’s the Chevron Championship and it starts Thursday in the north Houston suburbs. As hard as it is to give up so much tradition, Chevron kept the tournament from disappearing from the schedule. Besides, the LPGA should be used to change by now, AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says.

Yankees’ Stanton out 6 weeks with strained hamstring

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton is likely to be sidelined for six weeks because of a strained left hamstring, the latest in a string of injuries for the New York Yankees slugger. Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins. He was hurt Saturday. The Yankees placed him on the injured list the following day, his seventh trip to the injured list/disabled list in five seasons with the Yankees and 11th in 14 major league seasons.

