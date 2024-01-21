AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:27 p.m. EST

Christian McCaffrey’s 2nd TD rallies the 49ers to 24-21 playoff win over Jordan Love and the Packers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 to play, and the San Francisco 49ers mounted their first second-half comeback of the season to beat the Green Bay Packers 24-21 in a divisional-round playoff game. After spending all regular season as front-runners, the Niners needed to come from behind for a change and Brock Purdy and McCaffrey did just enough on the last drive to send San Francisco to its third straight NFC championship game. Dre Greenlaw sealed the win with his second interception of Jordan Love.

Lamar Jackson and Ravens pull away in the second half to beat Texans 34-10 and reach AFC title game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores and the Baltimore Ravens pulled away in the second half for a 34-10 win over the Houston Texans to advance to the AFC championship game. Jackson helped the Ravens take control in the third quarter after the teams entered the half tied at 10. His 15-yard scoring run put Baltimore ahead to stay. C.J. Stroud had a solid, composed first half for Houston, but the Texans ultimately couldn’t turn enough promising drives into points. Now Baltimore will host the AFC title game for the first time since January 1971. The Ravens will take on the winner of Sunday’s matchup between Buffalo and Kansas City.

Caitlin Clark accidentally knocked down by Ohio State fan running on court to celebrate win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Caitlin Clark said she was “OK” after she was accidently knocked down by a fan running onto the court after No. 2 Iowa was upset by Ohio State on Sunday. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith went to the Hawkeyes locker room and apologized to Clark and Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff also issued an apology.

Shiffrin gets career win 95 in first World Cup slalom after season-ending injury for rival Vlhova

JASNA, Slovakia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has earned her record-extending career win 95 by triumphing in a women’s World Cup slalom a day after the American ski star’s main rival sustained a season-ending injury. Shiffrin edged out second-placed Croatian prodigy Zrinka Ljutic by 0.14 seconds. The American also set a record for most World Cup podiums in a single discipline with 82. It was Shiffrin’s fifth slalom win of the season and her 58th in total. She can secure the slalom season title at the next race on Feb. 11. Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova crashed and tore ligaments in her right knee in Saturday’s giant slalom.

Djokovic reaches the Australian Open quarterfinals, matching Federer’s Grand Slam record

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has beaten Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals and matched another of Roger Federer’s Grand Slam records. In a rare daytime appearance on Rod Laver Arena, the 10-time Australian Open champion raced to victory in 1 hour and 44 minutes to progress to the last eight at a major for the 58th time. Djokovic says “the first two sets were some of the best sets I’ve played in a while. I played great from the first to the last point.” Women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka beat Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-2 and U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff had a 6-1, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech.

McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic for record 4th time after reeling in Young in final round

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy has won the Dubai Desert Classic for a record fourth time after reeling in Cameron Young early in the final round then holding off Adrian Meronk in the back nine to seal a one-stroke victory. McIlroy closed with a 2-under 70 to retain the title at a tournament he has won more than any other event in his career. He had also won the Tour Championship and Wells Fargo Championship three times among his 38 wins as a professional. McIlroy broke a tie with South African great Ernie Els, who had also won the Dubai Desert Classic three times.

James’ season-high 22 points lifts Tulane over No. 10 Memphis, 81-79

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sion James scored a season-high 22 points, and Tulane held off 10th-ranked Memphis 81-79 to hand the Tigers their second straight loss. Kevin Cross scored 21 points and Collin Holloway capped his 13-point performance with a layup and two free throws in the final 1:43 to put the Green Wave in front for good. David Jones had 32 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis but missed two 3-point attempts for the win in the final seconds. Memphis was coming off a one-point loss to South Florida in which the Tigers let a 20-point second-half lead slip away.

Jordan Love’s strong 1st season as Packers QB ends with disappointing playoff loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For all that went well in Jordan Love’s first season as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, the end proved disappointing. The Packers are headed home after a crushing playoff loss. Love threw his second interception of the game with Green Bay trying to mount a late-game drive to prolong the season, and the Packers blew a fourth-quarter lead with a 24-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Love helped the Packers overcome a 2-5 start and reach the playoffs. Then he was terrific in a wild-card round win over Dallas. He looks like a worthy successor to Aaron Rodgers.

Ryans says loss to Ravens was ‘not a moral victory.’ But Stroud and Texans proud of their season

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Houston Texans ended their season the same way they started it: with a loss in Baltimore. When the sting of Saturday’s 34-10 playoff defeat wears off, the Texans will appreciate how well they played between those setbacks against the Ravens. After going 3-13-1 a year ago, the Texans rode a terrific season by rookie C.J. Stroud to go 10-7 and win the AFC South. Houston then manhandled Cleveland in the wild-card round before being ousted by the top-seeded Ravens. First-year coach DeMeco Ryans says it’s “not a moral victory” that his team made it to the divisional round, but he’s excited about the future.

Nick Dunlap shoots 60, takes 3-shot lead in search of PGA Tour’s first amateur victory since 1991

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — University of Alabama sophomore Nick Dunlap has matched the lowest round by an amateur in PGA Tour history and surged into position for the first victory by a non-professional in 33 years. Dunlap fired a 12-under 60 to take a three-shot lead over Sam Burns at The American Express on Saturday. Justin Thomas was four shots back of the 20-year-old Dunlap after a 61 at the Stadium Course. Dunlap played La Quinta Country Club on Saturday, making 10 birdies and an eagle. Only seven amateurs have won on the PGA Tour since 1945. The last to do it was Phil Mickelson in 1991.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.