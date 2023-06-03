AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:27 p.m. EDT

Coco Gauff, 19, comes back to beat Russia’s Mirra Andreeva, 16, at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has won an all-teen showdown to reach the fourth round of the French Open. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who beat 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday at Roland Garros. Gauff was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek in Paris a year ago. They could meet this time in the quarterfinals. But both need to win one match apiece first. Swiatek continued her powerful run through the bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Wang Xinyu. Swiatek has won four of her six sets so far by a 6-0 score. Men advancing Saturday included 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud and No. 6 seed Holger Rune.

Vegas-Florida Stanley Cup Final pits top team in West against upstart in East

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers is a matchup of contrasting roads through the season and a topsy-turvy NHL playoffs. The Golden Knights won the Western Conference and were a mostly consistent force despite goaltending injuries. The Panthers scuffled at the start before getting hot at the right time. Florida was the last team to qualify for the postseason and the eighth seed in the East before knocking off the league’s best and advancing with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. Who lifts the Cup will be determined from the net out.

Russians in Stanley Cup Final trying to focus on hockey amid country’s war in Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Russian players left playing in the Stanley Cup Final say they’re focused on hockey and not their country’s war in Ukraine. Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky says he has not thought about not being able to bring the Stanley Cup home to Russia if he wins it. Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev is not worried about that being four wins away from another NHL championship. Barbashev spent his day with the Cup in Moscow in 2019 after winning it with St. Louis. The players say they’re far more worried about the final than politics.

Man City beats Man United 2-1 in FA Cup final to complete second leg of treble bid

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City’s mission to win a treble of major trophies has stayed on track after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final with the first of Ilkay Gundogan’s two goals coming after a record 13 seconds. City has already retained the Premier League and now only a first ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola’s team and immortality in English soccer. Gundogan scored the quickest goal in an FA Cup final that was timed by British broadcaster BBC at 12.91 seconds, and United midfielder Bruno Fernandes equalized with a 33rd-minute penalty. Gundogan scored the winner in the 51st. It was the 142nd FA Cup final and the first between the two Manchester clubs.

Silver says Morant not being charged with a crime won’t prevent NBA penalties

DENVER (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant not being charged with a crime for twice displaying a gun on social media will not prevent the NBA from handing down more discipline, Commissioner Adam Silver said Friday. Silver is preparing to announce whatever penalty is coming Morant’s way for the second gun incident shortly after the end of the NBA Finals. He suspended Morant for eight games in March after the Grizzlies star held a gun in a suburban Denver nightclub while streaming himself live on Instagram. Another live stream in May, this time while sharing the front seat of a car with one of his friends, saw Morant displaying a weapon again.

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin launches CPR Tour to raise awareness at Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin kicked off a multicity tour at his home stadium on Saturday to distribute medical equipment and promote techniques that saved his life in January. Hamlin handed out automated external defibrillators for close to 50 youth sports and community organizations on the Bills’ field at Highmark Stadium at the event launching his Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour. The launch event included free CPR training for more than 1,000 people. Additional stops on Hamlin’s tour are planned for New York City, Pittsburgh, where Hamlin attended college, and Cincinnati, where six months ago Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game.

LONDON (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan has scored the quickest goal in FA Cup final history to give Manchester City the lead against Manchester United inside 13 seconds. The Germany midfielder later netted in City’s winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium. Gundogan took the kickoff and was soon sending a dipping volley past United goalkeeper David De Gea. The BBC, which is broadcasting the game in Britain, timed the goal at 12.91 seconds. The previous fastest goal in a final was by Louis Saha after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 final against Chelsea. It is the 142nd FA Cup final.

Detroit Pistons announce deal with new coach Monty Williams

DETROIT (AP) — Monty Williams is taking over the Detroit Pistons. The team says it has reached an agreement with Williams to fill its coaching vacancy. Terms of the deal were not announced, but a person familiar with the situation told the AP on Wednesday night that it was a six-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced at the time. The 51-year-old Williams was fired by Phoenix on May 13, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league’s coach of the year honors.

Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz remains upbeat as rehab from broken left ankle nears midway point

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz remains confident he will return sometime this season. Cruz hasn’t played since fracturing his left ankle during an awkward slide home against the Chicago White Sox in early April. The 6-foot-7 Cruz is still using crutches and a walking boot to get around but says he is focusing on coming back better than he was before the injury. Pittsburgh has remained in contention in the NL Central even without Cruz. The Pirates are hovering around the .500 mark thanks in part to the play of reserves Rodolfo Castro and Tucupita Marcano, who are filling in at shortstop while Cruz works his way back.

Elena Rybakina, reigning Wimbledon champion, pulls out of French Open because she is sick

PARIS (AP) — Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has pulled out of the French Open before her third-round match on Saturday because she is sick. The No. 4-seeded Rybakina was supposed to face 132nd-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo in the day’s opening contest on Court Philippe Chatrier. Rybakina was considered among the top contenders for the title at Roland Garros. She has won her past 10 matches, including a tuneup title on red clay at the Italian Open last month.

