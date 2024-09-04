AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:27 a.m. EDT

US Open: Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz will meet in an all-American semifinal in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the second time in three years when his quarterfinal opponent, Grigor Dimitrov, stopped playing because of an injury in the fourth set. Tiafoe was leading 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 4-1 Tuesday night when Dimitrov retired from the match. Tiafoe advances to an all-American semifinal against Taylor Fritz, guaranteeing the United States a representative in the men’s final. Fritz eliminated No. 4 Alexander Zverev in four sets earlier Tuesday to get to a Grand Slam semifinal for the first time.

Florida State drops out of AP Top 25 after 0-2 start. Texas up to No. 3 behind Georgia, Ohio State

Florida State has fallen out of The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after starting the season 0-2. The Seminoles are just the third team to go from preseason top 10 to unranked in the first regular-season poll since the rankings expanded to 25 in 1989. Georgia and Ohio State remain 1-2 after comfortable wins to open the season. No. 3 Texas and No. 4 Alabama each moved up a spot, putting three Southeastern Conference teams in the top four along with Georgia. Notre Dame moved up to No. 5.

US Open: Navarro’s first Grand Slam semifinal will be against Sabalenka. Fritz and Tiafoe win, too

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Navarro’s first Grand Slam semifinal will come at the U.S. Open against Aryna Sabalenka. Navarro grabbed the last six games to beat Paula Badosa 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals Tuesday to follow up her upset of defending champion Coco Gauff. There was no such drama in the second-seeded Sabalenka’s 6-1, 6-2 victory over Paris Olympics gold medalist Zheng Qinwen at night. That was a rematch of the Australian Open final in January, which Sabalenka won for her second consecutive title there. In the men’s quarterfinals Tuesday, Taylor Fritz earned his first berth in the final four at a major by eliminating 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev in four sets.

Shohei Ohtani, Angels fans can get ‘closure’ in slugger’s return to Big A with Dodgers, Roberts says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has returned to the stadium and the city where he did just about everything except win. The two-way superstar was back at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night for his first regular-season game as a visitor with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani left the Angels as a free agent last winter after six losing seasons, making a move that took him a whole lot farther than just those 30 miles up the I-5 freeway. After becoming a baseball sensation despite playing for the perpetually struggling Angels, Ohtani is now on the best team in the majors.

Another blown save for Holmes drops Yankees out of AL East lead and raises questions about closer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clay Holmes lost the feel for his sinker, his control and perhaps his job as the New York Yankees closer. The two-time All-Star allowed a single and two walks before Texas rookie Wyatt Langford hit a game-ending grand slam in a 7-4 loss that dropped the Yankees out of first place in the AL East for the first time in three weeks. Holmes has blown a major league-high 11 saves in 40 chances, and manager Aaron Boone did not voice his usual support after the game when asked whether he will consider changing closers.

The 49ers expect rookie Ricky Pearsall to make a full recovery following shooting

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch expects rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall to make a full recovery after he was shot last weekend during an attempted robbery. Pearsall was hit in the chest and hospitalized overnight after the shooting in central San Francisco. He was released from the hospital Sunday and was already back at the team facility Monday. The Niners placed Pearsall on the non-football injury list, which will sideline him for at least four weeks, giving him time to recover from the shooting and a separate shoulder injury that had limited him all summer.

Holdout Trent Williams returns to the 49ers to finalize a 3-year, $82.66 million contract

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams ended his contract holdout and reported to the San Francisco 49ers to finalize a new deal that have him a significant raise and guaranteed money. Williams’ agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, posted on social media Tuesday that Williams’ new deal will pay him $82.66 million over three years with a $25.69 million signing bonus and $48 million guaranteed at signing. Williams had been back home in Texas for all of training camp while seeking a new deal, accumulating more than $5 million in mandatory fines for missing camp and three preseason games.

Kyle Schwarber hits 3 homers for 2nd time this season as Phillies rally past Blue Jays 10-9

TORONTO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber’s third homer of the game was a go-ahead, three-run drive in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 after allowing six runs in the first. Schwarber hit his 12th leadoff homer of the season and went deep again in the fourth before his blast with no outs in the ninth on the ninth pitch he saw from Chad Green. He has 31 homers this season. Schwarber became the first Phillies player to have two three-homer games in a season. He has three such games in his career. He finished 5 for 6 with six RBIs.

New to long jump, U.S. Paralympians Lambert and Wallace form unlikely partnership

PARIS (AP) — Jarryd Wallace and Noelle Lambert begin competition at the Paralympics in the long jump Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Wallace is a Paralympic veteran, Lambert a newbie. Wallace has become a mentor to Lambert as they both get ready to compete in the long jump for the first time at the games. They both have transitioned from success in the sprints and are excited to be in a full Stade de France after the airless atmosphere of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Kelsey Mitchell becomes strong complement to Caitlin Clark, and they have the Fever in the playoffs

Kelsey Mitchell has become the perfect backcourt running mate with Caitlin Clark, and the two guards have led the Indiana Fever’s resurgence since the Olympic break. Now they have Indiana in the playoffs. The team has won six of its seven games and is over .500 for the first time since June 13, 2019. The Fever improved to 17-16 with Sunday’s win over Dallas. They had gone an WNBA-record 189 straight games without a winning record, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Indiana clinched its first playoff appearance since 2016 when Chicago and Atlanta both lost Tuesday night.

