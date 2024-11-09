AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:25 a.m. EST

Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to MLB teams this offseason

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Japanese ace Roki Sasaki will be available to Major League Baseball teams this offseason. The Chiba Lotte Marines, announced Saturday they have chosen to start the process of moving the pitcher to a big league club in North America via the posting system. The right-hander, who turned 23 this month, is expected to become one of the most sought-after pitchers on the open market. He went 10-5 with a 2.35 ERA in 18 games this year, striking out 129 hitters in 111 innings. Because he is younger than 25, Sasaki will be classified as an international amateur free agent subject to international bonus pool limits, according to MLB rules. That means his first contract would be a minor league deal no larger than seven figures.

No. 1 Kansas blows big lead, holds off No. 9 North Carolina in tussle of hoops heavyweights

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Top-ranked Kansas blew a 20-point first-half lead, then had to rally itself in the closing minutes for a 92-89 victory over No. 9 North Carolina on Friday night. The game ended when the Tar Heels’ Elliot Cadeau missed a 3-pointer from right in front of his own bench as time expired. It was just the 13th time that two programs with a combined 10 national championships had met on the hardwood, and the first on either campus since the Tar Heels won in Allen Fieldhouse in 1960. Hunter Dickinson made sure there would be no repeat, scoring the go-ahead basket with 1:15 remaining and finishing with 20 points in the game.

Florida basketball coach Todd Golden faces Title IX investigation for sexual harassment: report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — According to a report by the school’s student newspaper, Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden is facing allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, stalking and cyberstalking multiple women — including students — over the past 12 months. The paper cited a copy of a Title IX complaint against Golden, dated Sept. 27. Florida officials had no immediate comment when reached by the AP on Friday.

Dak Prescott wants to avoid surgery on hamstring and return this season, Jerry Jones says

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says quarterback Dak Prescott wants to avoid surgery and play again this season after tearing a hamstring. Jones says it could be a few weeks before Prescott knows whether surgery is required. Prescott’s hamstring is partially torn off the bone. A full tear off the bone requires surgery. Cooper Rush will start in Prescott’s place Sunday against Philadelphia. Executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones says the Cowboys plan to put Prescott on injured reserve. The move will sideline Prescott at least four games.

LeBron has his 114th triple-double in the Lakers’ 116-106 win over the slumping 76ers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 21 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in his second triple-double of the season, and the Los Angeles Lakers extended the Philadelphia 76ers’ miserable start with a 116-106 victory. Anthony Davis scored 31 points and Austin Reaves had 20 for the Lakers, who remained unbeaten at home this season in their return from a dismal 1-4 trip. James secured his 114th career triple-double early in the fourth quarter. Paul George had nine points for the 76ers. They dropped to 1-7 while playing without two of their top three players.

Perfect 10: High-scoring Cavaliers extend best start in team history under new coach Kenny Atkinson

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kenny Atkinson couldn’t help but smile as he looked at the box score and stared at the record of his Cleveland Cavaliers. His first season as their coach has gone perfectly. Darius Garland scored 27 points and Evan Mobley had 23 as the Cavaliers routed the Golden State Warriors 136-117, becoming the first team in NBA history to win its first 10 games and score at least 110 points in each of them. Atkinson’s high-powered offense has been a great fit for Cleveland, which leads the league in points per game at 124.5 and with a .526 field goal percentage.

Jusuf Nurkic makes free throw with 0.8 seconds left to lift Suns past Mavs, 114-113

DALLAS (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic made the second of two free throws with 0.8 seconds left after getting fouled on an offensive rebound, lifting the Phoenix Suns to a 114-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Kevin Durant scored 26 points, and Nurkic had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Suns improved to 8-1 for the first time since 2009-10. Two of the victories have been over defending Western Conference champion Dallas. Luka Doncic had 30 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for Dallas.

Federal judge denies motion to recognize NASCAR teams as chartered organizations for next season

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a motion by two NASCAR teams — one owned by Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan — to be recognized as chartered teams as they proceed in an antitrust lawsuit against the stock car series and chairman Jim France. The motion was denied by a North Carolina judge at the exact same time NASCAR executives were giving their annual “State of the Sport” address at Phoenix Raceway. The decision came down just hours before Cup Series cars hit the track for the first practice session of championship weekend.

Flight carrying No. 11 Auburn basketball team grounded after scuffle between players

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — A flight carrying the No. 11 Auburn men’s basketball team was grounded shortly after takeoff on Friday after two players got into a fight onboard, according to multiple reports. WBRC-TV obtained audio of the pilot telling air traffic controllers that two players “got into a physical altercation” and “clothes were ripped.” The Tigers were heading to Houston, where they were scheduled to play the fourth-ranked Cougars on Saturday. ESPN also reported the altercation and said a replacement flight departed Friday night. Auburn is in its 11th season under coach Bruce Pearl.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey excited to make his season debut

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Spending the first half of the season as a spectator while he worked his way back from Achilles tendinitis took its toll on San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey described being in a “dark” place during his eight weeks on the sideline, dealing with both physical pain and the frustration over not being able to play. That is now in the past with McCaffrey set to make his season debut for San Francisco on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.