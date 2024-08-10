AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:25 a.m. EDT

Breanna Stewart, US women’s basketball team advance to gold medal game at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and the U.S. women advanced to their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal game with a 85-64 victory over Australia on Friday. The Americans, who extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 consecutive games, will face France on Sunday. The U.S. is trying to become the first team to win eight consecutive gold medals, breaking the tie with the American men’s program that won seven in a row from 1936-68. A win Sunday would give Diana Taurasi a record six gold medals.

Boxer Imane Khelif wins gold to cap an Olympics marked by scrutiny over her sex

PARIS (AP) — Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. She emerged victorious Friday from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny and online abuse over misconceptions about her womanhood. Khelif beat Yang Liu of China 5:0 in the women’s welterweight division, wrapping up the best series of fights of her boxing career. Cheering crowds have embraced Khelif in Paris, chanting her name, waving Algerian flags and roaring every time she’s landed a punch. That’s even as she’s faced an extraordinary amount of scrutiny from those who questioned her sex or falsely claimed she was a man. She thanked her supporters and said her win was a dream for eight years.

Sha’Carri Richardson rallies US women in Olympic 4×100 while men shut out again

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha’Carri Richardson won her first Olympic gold medal, bringing the American women from behind in the anchor lap to capture the 4×100 relay. The U.S. men extended their drought to 20 years without a medal, disqualified for an illegal pass after Christian Coleman crashed into teammate Kenny Bednarek. Andre De Grasse put a bright mark on an otherwise disappointing Olympics by anchoring Canada to gold in a time of 37.50 seconds. Rai Benjamin won gold for the U.S. in the 400 hurdles, defeating world-record holder Karsten Warholm.

California bookie pleads guilty to running illegal gambling business used by ex-Ohtani interpreter

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has pleaded guilty to running an illegal gambling business. Mathew Bowyer entered the plea in federal court in Santa Ana on Friday. He also pleaded guilty to money laundering and subscribing to a false tax return. He’s due to be sentenced Feb. 7. Federal prosecutors contend that Bowyer ran an illegal gambling business for at least five years in Southern California and Las Vegas, and that he took wagers from more than 700 bettors, including Ohtani’s former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

Rookie Michael Penix Jr. has good start for Falcons in 20-13 loss to Dolphins in preseason opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta rookie Michael Penix Jr. completed 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards in the Falcons’ 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams. Penix, the former Washington star drafted eighth overall, started and played the first five drives. He connected with receiver Chris Blair on a 41-yard pass down the sideline midway through the first quarter for his longest completion. Penix directed two drives that ended in scores — Younghoe Koo’s 39-yard field goal and Carlos Washington’s 1-yard touchdown run. Taylor Heinicke replaced Penix with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Tyreek Hill were among the veterans who weren’t in uniform for Miami.

Jake Elliott finally connects to give the Eagles a 16-13 victory over the Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Given a second chance after a Baltimore fumble, Jake Elliott made a 49-yard field goal with no time remaining to give the Philadelphia Eagles a 16-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Elliott hit the right upright on a 50-yard attempt with 16 seconds remaining, but Baltimore quarterback Emory Jones — who had just entered the game — was sacked and fumbled on the next play. The recovery by Patrick Johnson gave the Eagles another chance to avoid settling for a tie. At nearly the same spot where he’d just missed, Elliott converted this time to win the game.

Coach says Noah Lyles had a 102 fever when he won a bronze; says he’ll be back for 2028 Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The night Noah Lyles won a bronze medal in the 200 meters, his coach said the sprinter had a 102-degree fever. It’s what made that medal, in his last sprint at the Paris Olympics, all the more impressive to Lance Brauman, who described the sprinter’s condition and his future in an interview with The Associated Press Friday. Lyles tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and finished third in Thursday’s final behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and American teammate Kenneth Bednarek. Lyles was back at the track Friday night wearing a protective mask while accepting his medal. Brauman says he expects Lyles to compete again at the 2028 Games.

Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola wins men’s marathon at Paris Olympics to end Kenya dominance

PARIS (AP) — Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola won the men’s marathon at the Paris Olympics to end Kenya’s dominance of the race. Tola finished in an Olympic record time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, 26 seconds, with Belgium’s Bashir Abdi finishing 21 seconds behind and Benson Kipruto taking bronze for Kenya, 34 seconds back. Two-time defending champion Eliud Kipchoge struggled throughout was more than eight minutes behind Tola. The last non-Kenyan to win was Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich at the London Games in 2012.

Beau Hossler shoots 10-under 60 at vulnerable Sedgefield in the rain-delayed Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Beau Hossler shot a 10-under 60 on Friday in the rain-delayed Wyndham Championship, squandering a chance for a sub-60 round with pars on the last three holes at soft and vulnerable Sedgefield Country Club. Hossler had a two-stroke lead over Billy Horschel in the tournament that started a day late after heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Debby washed out play Thursday. Play also was delayed Friday, with Horschel among the 66 afternoon starters unable to finish the round because of darkness. He had two holes left. With players allowed to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairways, Hossler was 6 under after a tap-in eagle on the par-5 fifth and birdied the par-4 eighth in a front-nine 28.

C.J. Stroud throws TD pass in Texans’ 20-12 exhibition victory over Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw a touchdown pass to Tank Dell in his preseason debut to help the Houston Texans beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-12 on Friday night. Held out of the Hall of Fame game last week against Chicago, Stroud completed 2 of 4 passes for 41 yards. Following a three-and-out, Stroud led the Texans to the touchdown on a three-play series. Stroud threaded a pass to Dell, who dodged a pair of missed tackles for a 34-yard score. Justin Fields played three series for Pittsburgh, finishing 5 of 6 for 67 yards. He was sacked twice and fumbled two exchanges.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.