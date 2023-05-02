AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:23 p.m. EDT

Lakers’ James, Warriors’ Curry to meet again in playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s LeBron vs. Steph on the big stage, Take Five. Except this time it’s a slightly different look in the playoffs two of the game’s greatest players. Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and these Warriors have never faced LeBron’s Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs — even if they’re plenty familiar with James himself. The Warriors faced James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in four straight Finals from 2015-18. Game 1 in this best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series is on the Warriors’ home floor Tuesday night — Golden State is the sixth seed and the Lakers No. 7.

12-team CFP schedule includes New Year’s Day tripleheaders

The College Football Playoff released a schedule for the 12-team format that will be used in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which will feature New Year’s Day quarterfinal tripleheaders but no games played on Saturday. The first-round games will be played the third week of December, with one game on Friday night and three on Saturday. The quarterfinals in the new expanded format will be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The first Jan. 1 tripleheader will be held at Orange, Rose and Sugar Bowls after the 2024 regular season.

Ohio gambling regulator halts betting on Alabama baseball

Ohio’s top gambling regulator has barred licensed sports books in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games after a report warning of suspicious gambling activity. Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matthew Schuler issued the emergency order on Monday. The order was first reported by ESPN. Schuler says an independent integrity monitor flagged wagers made on Alabama baseball. Sports betting is legal in 33 states, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether any other states had issued similar orders.

AP source: Packers extend QB Jordan Love’s deal through 2024

A person familiar with the situation says the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced. ESPN and NFL Network reported that the extension included $13.5 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $22.5 million.

Ex-Raider Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs will admit that he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. That will mean the 24-year-old first-round NFL draft pick will avoid trial and be sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison. Ruggs spoke in court Tuesday only to acknowledge that he understands the terms of his plea deal. His plea is scheduled May 10, with sentencing to come on another date. A prosecutor endorsed the agreement. Ruggs was dropped by the Raiders shortly after the crash in November 2021.

PSG suspends Messi for unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris Saint-Germain for taking a trip to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission. The person would not specify the length of the suspension though French media reported it to be two weeks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter. The person says the World Cup champion won’t be allowed to train or play with the team and won’t be paid during his suspension. PSG had denied Messi’s request to make the trip, the person said. Messi has a commercial contract with Saudi Arabia to promote tourism in the Middle Eastern country.

Why Bob Baffert won’t be at Kentucky Derby 2nd year in a row

Bob Baffert won’t be saddling any horses in the Kentucky Derby this weekend. The winner of a record-tying six Derbies will miss the race for the second straight year while completing a two-year suspension issued by Churchill Downs Inc. He was banned after his 2021 winner, Medina Spirit, failed a post-race drug test. The colt was later disqualified and Baffert was suspended by the track. The Hall of Fame trainer filed several legal challenges, but was unsuccessful in getting his ban overturned. A horse previously trained by Baffert named Reincarnate will run in the 149th Derby and Baffert says he’ll be watching.

Djokovic can return to US Open; vaccine mandate ends May 11

Novak Djokovic can return to the U.S. Open this year after missing the tournament in 2022 because the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for foreign air travelers ends next week. A spokesman for the U.S. Tennis Association says the group looks forward to welcoming the 22-time Grand Slam champion back. The White House says most of the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements will disappear May 11, when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends. The U.S. Open begins in August. Djokovic has missed several key events because he decided not to get inoculated.

FIFA warns Europe of Women’s World Cup broadcast blackout

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s tactic of publicly criticizing broadcasters for offering to pay too little to screen the Women’s World Cup has not worked out yet. Now he’s threatening a broadcast blackout in some major European markets for the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament being staged in Australia and New Zealand. Infantino intensified a public standoff that started last October with a warning to five key countries – England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain. Infantino says FIFA has “a moral and legal obligation not to undersell” women’s soccer. FIFA has said broadcasters are offering 1% of the value of the men’s World Cup rights.

Upon further review, Fox sets viewer record for Super Bowl

The latest Super Bowl ended up setting a viewer record. Nielsen released a revised number of 115.1 million for Fox Sports’ broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February. The previous record was the 2015 game between New England and Seattle at 114,442,000 viewers, not including streaming. It also supplanted the 2017 Super Bowl between Atlanta and New England as the most-watched of Fox’s 10 Super Bowls.

