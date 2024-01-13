AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:22 p.m. EST

Chiefs-Dolphins could approach NFL record for coldest game. Bills-Steelers postponed due to snow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The wild-card playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Arrowhead Stadium could approach the NFL record for the coldest game ever played. The forecast at kickoff is for temperatures of minus-2 and wind chills of minus-24. The record is minus-13 at kickoff, which was set when Green Bay played Dallas in the infamous “Ice Bowl” game at Lambeau Field in 1967. Meanwhile, several feet of snow that were expected overnight in Buffalo forced the NFL to postpone the Bills’ playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday.

Steelers-Bills playoff game moved to Monday amid forecast for dangerous winter weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A potentially dangerous winter storm forecast to hit the Buffalo region over the weekend led the NFL to push back the Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL said they were making the change in the interest of public safety. Up to 2 feet of snow was projected to fall on the Buffalo region over a 24-hour period starting Saturday night. Officials advised residents to stay off the roads starting at nightfall, with a driving ban taking effect at 9 p.m. The game will now be played at Highmark Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Monday instead of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tumultuous week leaves Washington trying to rebuild after title game loss, coach departure

SEATTLE (AP) — In five days, Washington went from the precipice of its first national title in more than three decades to a football program in shambles. The Huskies lost the championship game to Michigan. Their head coach left to take the job at Alabama replacing Nick Saban. And their roster is likely to be decimated, with many players headed to the NFL draft and others likely bound for the transfer portal. What could be viewed as a devastating week for Washington came to a conclusion when Kalen DeBoer left to take the head job at Alabama. DeBoer left behind a program facing an uncertain future and major challenges headed to the Big Ten next season.

Texas gives coach Sarkisian a four-year contract extension after Big 12 title and CFP appearance

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas will give football coach Steve Sarkisian a four-year contract extension through 2030. The school announced the deal Saturday but did not release financial terms. Sarkisian’s initial contract paid him nearly $6 million in 2023. Sarkisian led Texas to its first Big 12 title since 2009 and its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The 49-year-old is 25-14 in three seasons with the Longhorns. His name had briefly surfaced for the job at Alabama when Nick Saban retired earlier this week.

NFL All-Pro: McCaffrey, Hill, Warner unanimous; 14 first-timers

Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team. The 49ers’ McCaffrey and Warner and the Dolphins’ Hill received first-team votes from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Running back McCaffrey and linebacker Warner are joined by three San Francisco teammates, including left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson earned his second All-Pro selection, receiving 45 first-place votes. Dallas’ Dak Prescott and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy each received two first-place votes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen got the other one.

Patriots name Jerod Mayo as next head coach, Bill Belichick’s successor

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have named Jerod Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick as the franchise’s 15th head coach. He becomes the first Black head coach in team history. Mayo played eight NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots during the 2014 season. Mayo’s hire comes a day after Belichick agreed to part ways with the Patriots after a 24-year run that included six Super Bowl wins. Mayo will be formally introduced at a news conference on Wednesday.

Bulls fans boo when Jerry Krause honored during Ring of Honor ceremony, leaving widow upset

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls fans booed former general manager Jerry Krause on Friday night during a halftime ceremony to honor the organization’s greats, seemingly moving his widow to tears and drawing criticism from former players. Krause was one of 13 members of the inaugural class for the Bulls’ “Ring of Honor,” and was being recognized as the architect of their six championship teams. Having died in 2017, Krause was represented by his widow, Thelma, who was visibly upset by a torrent of booing from fans in the United Center and remained seated rather than acknowledge the crowd.

Lights, cameras, Clark: Iowa’s superstar guard gets prime-time spotlight Saturday on Fox

Caitlin Clark has set records on and off the court. The University of Iowa’s superstar guard is on track to do something never accomplished by a women’s basketball player — appear on all four broadcast networks in the same season. Clark and the third-ranked Hawkeyes host No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night on Fox. Iowa is featured in four of the six Big Ten regular-season women’s games that will air on either Fox or NBC. Both networks have left open the possibility of adding more games. Should the Hawkeyes reach the Big Ten Tournament final, that game will be on CBS. ABC will carry NCAA Women’s Tournament games on weekend afternoons in the first two weeks, along with the Women’s Final Four championship game in prime time on April 7.

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is out for wild-card game vs. Bucs with a knee injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will miss Monday night’s playoff game against Tampa Bay with a knee injury. Brown finished the regular season with 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. He had nine catches for 131 yards in the Eagles’ September win over the Buccaneers. Brown didn’t practice at all this week. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is scheduled to play after a light throwing week because of an injured middle finger on his right hand.

De Bruyne inspires Man City comeback in Premier League return to show he can swing title race

LONDON (AP) — It took Kevin De Bruyne less than five minutes to show why his return from injury could be so crucial for Manchester City in the second half of the Premier League season. Five months after having surgery on a hamstring injury, De Bruyne came off the bench to score the equalizer and set up an injury-time winner for City in a 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday. Oscar Bobb’s winning goal handed Newcastle a fourth straight league loss and Eddie Howe’s team is now behind Chelsea, which climbed into eighth place with a 1-0 win over Fulham.

