AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:22 p.m. EDT

Harman steadies himself at British Open to keep a 5-shot lead

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is one round away from becoming a major champion at the British Open. He started the day with a five-shot lead at Royal Liverpool and that’s how he ended it. Harman made two bogeys in four holes and his lead was down to two. But he didn’t drop a shot the rest of the way and finished with a 69. He was five ahead of Cameron Young, the runner-up at St. Andrews last year. Jon Rahm shot 63 and got within six shots. No one has lost a five-shot lead on Sunday in a major since Jean Van de Velde in 1999.

Sophia Smith scores twice for US in 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday. Lindsey Horan added a goal for the favored Americans, who have won four World Cups overall and are vying for an unprecedented three-peat at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Vietnam drew comparisons to the Americans’ opponent in the 2019 World Cup opener, Thailand, which the U.S. thumped 13-0. But Vietnam was surprisingly resilient and kept the game as close as possible.

Man convicted in stray-bullet killing of Puerto Rican Olympian’s mom in her Connecticut home

A Connecticut man has been convicted of murder in the stray-bullet killing of the mother of a two-time Olympian rifle shooter from Puerto Rico. A jury found Franklin Robinson guilty on Friday in the death of Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi. The 56-year-old was in her sewing and crafts room in Waterbury when a bullet flew through a wall and hit her in the head on April 9, 2022. Martinez Antongiorgi’s daughter, Yarimar Mercado Martinez, competed for the family’s native Puerto Rico at the 2016 and pandemic-delayed 2020 Games. Robinson’s defense questioned the credibility of a key witness.

Sophia Smith wows in her Women’s World Cup debut after Olympic disappointment

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Sophia Smith is among 14 players on the U.S. national team who are playing in their first Women’s World Cup. She made a splash with a pair of goals and an assist in the Americans’ 3-0 victory over Vietnam to open the tournament. Smith has had a quick rise on the international stage after missing out on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics. She rebounded from the disappointment and was named last year’s U.S. Soccer Player of the Year and the MVP of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal on a free kick in his Inter Miami debut

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored a dramatic, game-winning goal in his debut with Inter Miami. Messi’s free kick in stoppage time from about 25 yards gave his team a 2-1 victory. Messi was not in the starting lineup for Friday night’s game with Inter Miami taking on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. He checked in early in the second half. Team officials said all tickets for the match were sold, though thousands were available on secondary markets on game day. Messi signed a 2 1/2-year contract that will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually. Miami co-owner David Beckham calls Messi the best player ever.

Shohei Ohtani’s future is still uncertain as the Angels ponder a momentous decision

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s future has been the talk of baseball all year long, and the forecast isn’t much clearer as the Los Angeles Angels reach the last 10 days before the MLB trade deadline. Ohtani is in the final year of his contract before unrestricted free agency, and the Angels must decide whether to trade their generational superstar for a probable motherlode or to risk the possibility of losing him for practically nothing in the winter. Ohtani said he has no assurances he won’t be traded, and he didn’t acknowledge any discussions about a contract extension.

Dansby Swanson, All-Star SS, activated by the Cubs after being sidelined by a heel injury

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson has been activated by the Chicago Cubs after he was sidelined by a bruised left heel. Swanson was in the starting lineup against St. Louis, batting sixth for his first big league game since he got hurt during a 4-3 win at Milwaukee on July 5. He is batting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games. Infielder Jared Young was optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Swanson on the roster.

Jets would be ‘shocked’ if Aaron Rodgers’ stint in New York isn’t multiple seasons

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers might be sticking around with the New York Jets a bit longer than many first thought. The 39-year-old quarterback has not committed to playing football beyond this season but he has strongly hinted several times his first season with the Jets won’t be his last. Rodgers reiterated that sentiment Friday during an appearance on the “DiPietro & Rothenberg” show on ESPN Radio in New York when he said it would be a disservice to play just one year for the Jets after how much they gave up to acquire him. Coach Robert Saleh said it would be shocking if Rodgers doesn’t play multiple seasons.

For the Washington Commanders and their fans, new owner Josh Harris represents hope

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Josh Harris and his ownership group offer Washington a chance at a fresh start. Few football towns have ever needed one more. It was a cathartic scene at FedEx Field on Friday when Harris was introduced as the Commanders’ new owner. Afterward he took the stage at a pep rally, and fans started chanting, “Thank you Josh!” NFL owners approved the sale of the Commanders on Thursday to a group led by Harris. The once-proud franchise was one of the most dysfunctional in sports under owner Dan Snyder. Snyder and his wife, Tanya, issued a statement congratulating Harris and thanking fans.

Bryce Harper makes impression at first, but Phillies fall to Guardians 6-5 to end AL streak

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper flashed some glove with a stunning catch in his first career start at first base, but the Cleveland Guardians ended Philadelphia’s interleague winning streak at 12 games by edging the Phillies 6-5. Harper made a catch in foul territory before tumbling into an empty photographer’s pit. José Ramírez had four hits and David Fry drove in two runs for Cleveland. J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Bryson Stott had a solo shot for Philadelphia, which squandered some early scoring chances and lost for just the fourth time in its last 19 road games. The Phillies also finished one win shy of matching the record of 13 consecutive interleague wins. Harper

