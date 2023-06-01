AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:21 p.m. EDT

Butler, Jokic lead Heat, Nuggets into a NBA Finals after unconventional paths

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic wasn’t supposed to be here. Neither was Jimmy Butler, for that matter. Jokic was drafted behind 40 other players in 2014. Butler was drafted behind 29 others in 2011. Jokic grew up in Serbia, not even thinking about the NBA. Butler didn’t have the easiest upbringing in Texas, then went the junior-college route at the start of his journey toward the pros. And here they are. The NBA Finals. One of them is going to become a champion for the first time, with Jokic leading the Denver Nuggets and Butler leading the Miami Heat — a matchup that starts Thursday night in Denver, with the Nuggets heavily favored to win it all.

Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league looks into tweets

DENVER (AP) — Eric Lewis was not selected as one of the 12 referees who will work the NBA Finals, while the league continues to investigate whether he used a Twitter account to defend himself and other referees from online complaints. Lewis had been chosen to work the finals in each of the last four seasons. But after some now-deleted tweets were revealed last week, the league opened an investigation into whether Lewis violated NBA rules by speaking about officiating in an unauthorized manner. It has not been determined if Lewis was using the account.

NBA mock draft: Wembanyama to Spurs 1st, then Brandon Miller to Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 1 pick and there is no mystery about who Gregg Popovich and company are going to bring in to revive the Alamo City. Victor Wembanyama could have started packing for Texas the night of the NBA draft lottery. The 7-foot-3 phenom from France will be San Antonio-bound minutes after the NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. EDT on June 22. Intrigue begins with the No. 2 pick, when the Charlotte Hornets will likely decide between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson. A pair of twin brothers and a number of freshmen should also go in the top 10.

Mirra Andreeva is a teen who doesn’t like homework, wins easily at French Open; Coco Gauff next

PARIS (AP) — Mirra Andreeva is the latest teen sensation in tennis, a 16-year-old Russian who is the youngest player to win a match in the women’s main draw at the French Open since 2005. The 143rd-ranked Andreeva made her way through qualifying rounds last week without dropping a set to earn her debut berth in the women’s bracket at a Grand Slam tournament. She is making things look easy so far at Roland Garros. A 6-1, 6-2 victory over Diane Perry of France in 77 minutes on Thursday put her in the third round. Next for Andreeva is a match against 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff.

Churchill Downs implements safety, performance standards to address recent spate of horse deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs will limit horses to four starts during a rolling eight-week period and impose ineligibility standards for continued poor performance. Those are among the safety initiatives announced Thursday in the wake of the recent deaths of 12 horses at the home of the Kentucky Derby. The track will pause incentives, such as trainer start bonuses and purse payouts to every race finisher. The measures take effect immediately and follow a special meeting between Churchill Downs officials and horsemen based at the track and its trackside training center.

Synthetic surfaces gaining traction at major horse racing tracks

Some North American racetracks have replaced traditional dirt with a synthetic surface made of wax-coated sand, fibers and recycled rubber. Such surfaces could be a potential answer to creating safer training and racing conditions as horse racing grapples with a spate of deaths at Churchill Downs in Kentucky and California’s Golden Gate Fields. Statistics from The Jockey Club’s Equine Injury Database show the surface with the fewest deaths per 1,000 starts is synthetic. Dirt still rules in the Triple Crown cities of Louisville, Baltimore and New York, although Belmont Park is adding a synthetic racing surface.

Stevens: Mazzulla will be back as Celtics coach, team ‘without a doubt’ wants Brown to return

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens sees a team in need of small tweaks, not massive disruption to leadership or its core. Stevens says coach Joe Mazzulla will return next season after guiding the Celtics to 57 wins and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Stevens says they do plan to add at least one assistant to Mazzulla’s coaching staff after losing Damon Stoudamire. Stevens says they “without a doubt” want Jaylen Brown, who is eligible to receive a supermax extension in July, to return. He also said Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon has yet to decide whether to have surgery on the strained forearm that limited him during the conference finals.

Transfer portal tampering frustrates SEC coaches, but few – if any – ideas on how to stop it

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — NCAA rules state schools cannot recruit athletes who are currently on another team’s roster. But with college football players freer to transfer than ever before — and name, image and likeness compensation opportunities being dangled — coaches are frustrated the recruiting starts even before the name pops up in the portal. SEC coaches all say tampering is more prevalent than ever, but there are few — if any — ways to stop it.

French Open hopes AI can help tennis players block death threats, other social media hate

PARIS (AP) — The group that runs the French Open tennis tournament has hired an artificial intelligence company to monitor players’ social media accounts in a bid to try to protect athletes from cyberbullying. Several players say they receive death threats via apps after they lose matches. Some say the vitriol is also directed at their family members. Sloane Stephens, the 2017 champion at the U.S. Open and 2018 runner-up at Roland Garros, says she often deals with racist messages directed at her online.

Coach confirms Lionel Messi’s last match for PSG this weekend

Lionel Messi is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season after two years at the club. PSG coach Christophe Galtier says ahead of their game against Clermont on Saturday that it will be Messi’s last match at the Parc des Princes. Galtier says “I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of soccer. … and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.” PSG recruited Messi in August 2021 with the ambition to finally win the Champions League. The team is still waiting. PSG won its record-extending 11th French league title last weekend but it again exited Europe’s top tournament in the round of 16.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.