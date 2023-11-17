AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:20 a.m. EST

Ravens handle Bengals 34-20 after Joe Burrow exits in the 2nd quarter with a wrist injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter and the Baltimore Ravens beat Cincinnati 34-20 after the Bengals lost star quarterback Joe Burrow to a wrist injury. The AFC North-leading Ravens completed a head-to-head sweep of Cincinnati and moved to 2 1/2 games ahead of the last-place Bengals. And that’s far from Cincinnati’s only problem. Burrow left in the second quarter after throwing a touchdown pass and wasn’t able to return. Jackson threw for 264 yards despite losing tight end Mark Andrews to an ankle injury that is likely to end his season.

Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s 2-way star, becomes first 2-time unanimous MVP

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani, who has captivated baseball with his unprecedented combination of high-level hitting and premium pitching, became the first two-time unanimous Most Valuable Player when he won the American League honor. Ohtani, a free agent after finishing his contract with the Los Angeles Angels, received all 30 first-place votes and 420 points in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He was a unanimous MVP in 2021 and finished second to the Yankees’ Aaron Judge in voting last year. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. won the National League honor, also a unanimous pick.

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. unanimous NL Most Valuable Player after 41-homer, 73-steal season

NEW YORK (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. was a unanimous winner of his first National League Most Valuable Player award after becoming the first big leaguer with 40 homers and 70 stolen bases in a season. Los Angeles Angels two-way star star Shohei Otani won the American League honor, becoming the first two-time unanimous MVP. There have been 21 unanimous winners, and this year marked the first time two occurred in the same year. Mookie Betts received all 30 second-place votes and 270 points, followed by Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman with 227 points.

Water valve cover on Las Vegas Grand Prix course halts first practice of the weekend

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The first Formula One practice of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was called off less than 21 minutes into Thursday night’s session after Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a drainage cover. F1’s governing body said it had to inspect all the covers on the course. Sainz hit it just nine minutes into the practice on the street course that includes a large portion of the Strip. It caused the Ferrari to bottom out and potentially destroyed his engine. The session never resumed and F1 said the start of the second practice would be delayed. Ferrari was livid.

Harbaugh to serve out suspension, Big Ten ends Michigan sign-stealing investigation in settlement

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has announced that football coach Jim Harbaugh will serve the remainder of a three-game suspension from the Big Ten in return for the conference ending its investigation into a yearslong scheme to steal opponents’ play-calling signals. The settlement on Thursday is the latest twist in a story that saw one of college football’s most recognizable programs accused of purchasing tickets to the games of Michigan’s future opponents and sending people to those games to digitally record teams signaling in their plays. Harbaugh was suspended just weeks after an investigation into the allegations by the NCAA surfaced.

MLB owners approve A’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas, with a new ballpark to open in 2028

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by Major League Baseball team owners in a 30-0 vote. After years of complaints about the Oakland Coliseum and an inability to gain government assistance for a new ballpark in the Bay Area, the A’s plan to move to a stadium to be built on the Las Vegas Strip with $380 million in public financing approved by the Nevada government. They will remain next season at the Coliseum for the last year of their lease there. Plans are to open the new ballpark in 2028.

Caitlin Clark, No. 2 Iowa struggle offensively and fall 65-58 to Kansas State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark struggled through a poor shooting performance and No. 2 Iowa failed to score in the last three minutes Thursday night, falling to Kansas State 65-58. Clark, The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball, scored 24 points on 9-for-32 shooting from the field and 2-for-16 sniping from long distance, failing to make her first 3-pointer until just over a minute left in the second quarter. Iowa (3-1), which had been averaging 92 points in its first three games, shot just 36.1% from the field and was 2 for 21 from long distance. Ayoka Lee scored 22 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Kansas State’s comeback victory.

Kerr says Draymond Green ‘took it too far’ and that his five-game suspension was deserved

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green was “wrong” and “took it too far” when he put Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert in a headlock. The NBA suspended Green for five games, citing his “history of unsportsmanlike acts” in determining the length. The altercation occurred when Golden State’s Klay Thompson and Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels got in a shoving match near midcourt following a Timberwolves possession. Gobert stepped in and grabbed hold of Thompson before Green rushed in and pulled Gobert away from behind with his arm around the center’s neck in what the league called “an unsportsmanlike and dangerous manner.”

Atlanta to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game after losing 2021 game over objections to voting law

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball will play its 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, four years after moving the event from Truist Park to Denver’s Coors Field over objections to changes in Georgia’s voting rights laws. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following an owners’ meeting. Atlanta was awarded the 2021 All-Star Game in May 2019, but MLB moved it in April 2021, just three months before the game was played. Atlanta previously hosted the All-Star Game in 1972 and 2000.

Ex-girlfriend drops lawsuits against Tiger Woods, says she never claimed sexual harassment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Golf superstar Tiger Woods’s ex-girlfriend has dropped her $30 million lawsuit against the trust that owns his $54 million Florida mansion. An attorney for Erica Herman filed a notice in state court last week saying Herman never accused Woods or any of his employees of sexual harassment. Herman’s attorney has made that claim on multiple occasions. A separate lawsuit against Woods was rejected by a judge in May. Court records show an appeal of that decision was dropped this week. Herman was Woods’ girlfriend from 2015 until October 2022. She signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2017 that barred her from discussing their relationship publicly.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.