AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:19 p.m. EDT

Man City fans party as Guardiola’s dominant team wins a record fourth straight Premier League title

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City fans took to the field to party after their team beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League at Etihad Stadium to secure a record fourth straight English top-flight title for Pep Guardiola’s side. A sea of light blue shirts quickly flooded the pitch with fans ignoring futile pleas from the stadium announcer and messaging on the big screens instructing them to return to their seats. Winning has become a familiar feeling. And there is no sign of it getting old as far as the fans are concerned. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal couldn’t quite get over the line and finished the season two points behind the champion after a 2-1 win against Everton in its final game on Sunday.

OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are in the Knicks’ starting lineup for Game 7 against the Pacers

NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby and Josh Hart are in the New York Knicks’ starting lineup for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Indiana Pacers. Anunoby has missed the past four games after he strained his left hamstring in Game 2. He scored a career playoff-high 28 points that night before he was injured. Hart had to leave Game 6 on Friday with an abdominal strain. Both players were listed as questionable in the injury report. They took part in the Knicks’ morning workout Sunday and then warmed up before the game, then were cleared to play.

The sequel has been much better for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as Mavs head to West finals

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are headed to the Western Conference finals in their first trip to the playoffs together. The Dallas Mavericks have wrapped up a second-round series with a 117-116 victory in Game 6 against top-seeded Oklahoma City. Dallas will play either Denver or Minnesota in the West finals starting Wednesday night. The Mavs went that far for the first time with Doncic two years ago. The 25-year-old superstar didn’t have a sidekick with nearly the playoff pedigree of Irving when Dallas lost to eventual champion Golden State in five games in 2022.

At low-scoring PGA, Morikawa, Schauffele sleep on lead that could vanish by their tee time Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Collin Morikawa went to sleep with a share of the lead at the PGA Championship. He’s well-aware that by the time he reaches the first tee box for the final round, he might not have it anymore. A low-scoring third round left a record 15 players at double-digits under par and within five shots of Morikawa and Xander Schauffele heading into the finale at Valhalla Golf Club, which has mostly been soft, still and defenseless all week. Among the many with a chance to overtake Morikawa before he hits his first shot are Sahith Theegala, who is one shot out of the lead. Shane Lowry, who shot 62, will start the day two shots behind.

Aleksander Barkov, the Panthers’ reluctant star, leads without having to say much

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov had two game-winning goals in Florida’s series against Boston. And he had a game-saving blocked shot in what became the series-clinching win for the Panthers. It was almost like he used that series to prove what is already clear, that he’s the best defensive forward in the NHL. The Florida captain has led his team back to the NHL’s final four. They’ll play the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference final that starts Wednesday. Win that series, and the Panthers will be back in the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year.

Canucks must ‘want that big moment’ vs. Oilers in Game 7, coach says

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have preached resilience all season long. Now comes the ultimate test. After an ugly 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Canucks need to once again showcase their ability to bounce back as the two teams prepare for Game 7 on Monday night in the second-round playoff series. Vancouver hasn’t lost back-to-back games since March 25 and 28, but the stakes haven’t been higher this season. The winner on Monday will face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final.

Gilgeous-Alexander, young Thunder brimming with optimism after second-round playoff exit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder might just be scratching the surface of their potential. They lost to Dallas in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. But the fact that they got that far should concern the rest of the league. They were the youngest team in NBA history to clinch a No. 1 seed and the youngest to win a playoff series. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was an MVP finalist. Chet Holmgren was runner-up for rookie of the year and was one of the league’s top shot blockers. They headline a core with no starters older than 25.

Preakness winner Seize the Grey is likely running in the 1st Belmont at Saratoga

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Belmont Stakes won’t have a Triple Crown on the line after Seize the Grey beat Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan in the Preakness. But the Belmont is still one of the most anticipated events in the sport’s history because it’s being held at Saratoga Race Course for the first time. It’s a two-year hiatus in upstate New York while the race’s traditional home in New York City is being torn down and rebuilt. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas says it’s likely Seize the Grey will go to the Belmont. He could be joined by many others with the race shortened to 1 1/4 miles because of the circumference of the track.

Caitlin Clark adjusting to playing in the WNBA, finishes first week on a high note

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark is adjusting to life as a professional women’s basketball player on and off the court. Her first week in the league, when she played against two of the top three teams in the WNBA last season, had moments where she looked very good and others when she struggled. Her offensive numbers are pretty impressive as she’s averaging 17.0 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds. She’s now just the fourth player to have over 50 points and 21 assists in her first three games, joining Sue Bird, Nikki McCray and Candace Parker. There are definitely areas she can still improve on. She’s only shooting 40% from the field. That’s down 5% from her final college season and she has 21 turnovers in the first three games.

NBA features two Game 7s Sunday between teams that have experienced both ends of blowouts

DENVER (AP) — There are two Game 7s in the NBA on Sunday. The Indiana Pacers play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Out East, neither team has won a road game so far. But in the West, the Nuggets won twice in Minneapolis and the Timberwolves won twice in Denver. All four teams playing on Sunday have experienced both ends of blowouts in their respective series. But Michael Malone, coach of the reigning NBA champion Nuggets, fully expects a nail-biter on Sunday.

