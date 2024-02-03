AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:18 p.m. EST

The New America’s Team: How the Chiefs have become the new ‘it team’ in professional sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys like to call themselves “America’s Team,” but in truth, plenty of teams have claimed that title over the years. It was the Steelers in the 1970s, the 49ers in the ’80s and, for almost two decades, the Patriots with Tom Brady were the nation’s team. These days, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs, loved by some and loathed by others. They are playing the 49ers in their fourth Super Bowl in five years next weekend in Las Vegas. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the face of the NFL. Coach Andy Reid is an almost certain lock for the Hall of Fame. Tight end Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. And while all of that has contributed to a rapidly expanding fan base, in some parts, a certain amount of “Chiefs fatigue” is setting in.

Kingsbury withdraws name from consideration for Raiders offensive coordinator, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t going to Las Vegas to become the Raiders offensive coordinator after all, according to person informed of the decision. Kingsbury had agreed to join new coach Antonio Pierce’s staff on Thursday but he couldn’t reach a deal with the Raiders, so he told the team he’s pursuing other options, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the discussions were to remain private. Now the Raiders have to decide where to go from here. Kingsbury spent this past season at USC as an offensive analyst.

Kentucky assistant Liam Coen agrees to be Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to hire Kentucky assistant coach Liam Coen to be their offensive coordinator. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because a contract hadn’t been finalized. Coen would replace Dave Canales, who left to become Carolina’s head coach after one season in Tampa Bay. Coen was the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator for the Rams, where Baker Mayfield made four starts. Mayfield is set to become a free agent, and reuniting with Coen would increase Tampa Bay’s opportunity to re-sign him.

NFL players enthusiastic about prospect of pursuing Olympic gold when flag football debuts in 2028

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill is a five-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl champion. The Dolphins receiver likes the idea of also having an opportunity to pursue Olympic gold when flag football debuts in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. That’s a sentiment shared by other NFL stars, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Hill, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and running back Raheem Mostert, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaguars tight end Evan Engram are among the players representing the AFC and NFC at the Pro Bowl Games. The event concludes Sunday with a seven-on-seven flag exhibition that will offer fans and a national television audience a sense of what the sport could look like with such highly skilled talent on the field.

New Jersey Devils say Jack Hughes is ‘really close’ to returning from injury

TORONTO (AP) — Injured New Jersey Devils All-Star Jack Hughes is close to returning to their lineup. The team said Hughes left Toronto on Friday night to return to New Jersey in preparation for the second half of the season. Hughes has been out a month with an upper-body injury. He participated in some NHL All-Star Weekend festivities anyway to spend time with brother Quinn of the Vancouver Canucks. Hughes and the Devils sit five points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after reaching the second round of the playoffs last year.

NASCAR moves Clash to Saturday night because of California weather concerns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NASCAR has moved The Clash at the Coliseum to Saturday night out of concerns for inclement weather headed toward California. Only heat races were scheduled to be run Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but with a forecast calling for heavy rains and flooding to begin Sunday, NASCAR abruptly changed the schedule. The race will begin at 5 p.m. and be televised on FS1. The NASCAR Mexico Series race will follow for a doubleheader. Spectators on Saturday were already being admitted for free and seating will be general admission.

Wade-Smith delivers big play on defense, National beats American 16-7 in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington State cornerback Chau Wade-Smith returned an interception 83 yards in the final two minutes to set up a decisive score and secure the National’s 16-7 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl. In a game dominated by defense, Wade-Smith sprawled out to pick off a deep ball from Tennessee’s Joe Milton III. Oregon’s Bo Nix threw a 2-yard touchdown pass but played only two series. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. didn’t play in the game. The American’s Spencer Rattler threw for a TD in one of his two drives.

Connor McDavid wins the NHL All-Star Skills competition he helped revive

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid can add another individual honor to his resume after winning the NHL All-Star Skills competition. McDavid also takes home the $1 million prize. The three-time MVP showed why he’s widely considered the best hockey player in the world. He finished first in the fastest skater and stick-handling events, and he went 4 for 4 to win the accuracy shooting. The Edmonton Oilers captain is credited with playing a role in reviving the skills competition after it was confusing and disjointed last year.

NHL to wait for 2018 Canada world junior sexual assault case to finish before considering next moves

TORONTO (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league will wait for the judicial process to play out before making any decisions about four players charged in a 2018 sexual assault case in Canada. All four were members of Canada’s world junior team that year. Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames, are all on indefinite, paid leave from their teams. Bettman called the allegations horrific but says the league will see how the case turns out for now.

Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a ‘childhood dream’ come true

LONDON (AP) — Driving for Ferrari next year will be a dream come true for Lewis Hamilton but the seven-time Formula One champion says he remains “100% committed” to Mercedes until then. The upcoming F1 season will be Hamilton’s last with Mercedes before he joins Ferrari in 2025 in a move that shocked the auto racing world. Hamilton writes on Instagram that he’s had “a crazy few days” as the move became public and says driving a red Ferrari is a “childhood dream.” Hamilton won six of his seven titles with Mercedes.

