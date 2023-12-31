AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:16 p.m. EST

Kyler Murray throws 3 TD passes as Cardinals rally past Eagles, disrupt Philly’s playoff path

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Conner ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 32 seconds remaining, Kyler Murray threw three TD passes, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 15-point deficit to stun Philadelphia 35-31 and disrupt the Eagles’ playoff path. Former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon returned to Philly and got his biggest win yet as Arizona’s coach. Granted, there haven’t been many of them for the Cardinals. But the playoff-bound Eagles’ fourth loss this month was a huge setback to their standing in the NFC. Dallas now has the inside track to win the NFC East and San Francisco has locked up the top seed in the conference.

Brock Purdy bounces back, 49ers clinch the NFC’s top seed by beating the Commanders 27-10

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers clinched the top seed in the NFC by beating the Washington Commanders 27-10. The victory combined with Philadelphia’s home loss to Arizona wrapped up a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Christian McCaffrey left the game in the second half with a right calf injury. He and San Francisco’s starters will now get multiple weeks to rest before their first playoff game. Sam Howell threw two interceptions as the Commanders fell to 4-12 with their seventh consecutive loss.

Washington, Texas meet in Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal behind coaches with very different career paths

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Washington’s Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian are newcomers as head coaches in the College Football Playoff, with career paths that could not be more different. DeBoer methodically climbed from the lowest levels of college football to become the AP’s coach of the year in 2023. Sarkisian was a coaching prodigy whose meteoric rise was interrupted by a drinking problem. On New Year’s Day, the second-ranked, Pac-12 champion Huskies and third-ranked, Big 12 champion Longhorns will play in the Sugar Bowl for a spot in the national championship game.

College Football Playoff semifinals could set betting records

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sportsbook director Jay Kornegay is anticipating massive crowds at Westgate’s Las Vegas location this weekend and Monday to bet on the two College Football Playoff semifinal games. Part of it is timing. Last season’s games were on New Year’s Eve. This season’s games are on New Year’s Day. The other part is the field. Michigan is ranked first by the CFP committee. The Wolverines face No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl. No. 2 Washington plays No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Conor McGregor says he’s returning to octagon vs Michael Chandler. UFC neither confirms nor denies

Conor McGregor says he’s returning to the octagon for a fight against Michael Chandler on June 29 in Las Vegas. McGregor made the announcement Sunday in a video posted to one of his social media accounts. A UFC spokesperson did not confirm or deny the fight. The 35-year-old McGregor, who hasn’t fought in the octagon since 2021, appeared to be at a restaurant drinking a glass of wine in the video. He said the bout would be in the middleweight class. The 37-year-old Chandler posted on social media in response to McGregor’s announcement, saying he always said he wanted McGregor at his biggest, baddest and best.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84

Cale Yarborough, considered one of NASCAR’s all-time greatest drivers and the first to win three consecutive Cup titles, has died. NASCAR announced that the Hall of Famer and South Carolina native died Sunday. He was 84. Yarborough won the Daytona 500 four times and the Southern 500 at his home track of Darlington Raceway five times. His 83 Cup Series victories are tied for sixth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list. But one of Yarborough’s most famous moments came in the 1979 Daytona 500. He crashed while racing with Donnie Allison on the final lap for the win. The two drivers got out of their wrecked cars to fight, Allison’s brother, Bobby, pulled over to join the scrap, and it was two Allison brothers versus Yarborough as Richard Petty crossed the finish line first.

LeBron James questions NBA’s replay center after late-game shot ruled a 2-pointer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James thought he added to his legacy with another big shot on his 39th birthday. The NBA’s replay center had a different view, causing James to call out the league’s replay process. James made what he believed was a game-tying 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining as the Los Angeles Lakers were playing on the road Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the top team in the Western Conference. However, it was ruled a 2-pointer and upheld via replay from the league’s replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey, and the Lakers lost 108-106.

Missouri gives coach Drinkwitz a contract extension through the 2028 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has rewarded coach Eliah Drinkwitz a contract extension through the 2028 season after he led the Tigers to an 11-2 record and a victory over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Drinkwitz’s contract was due to expire after the 2027 season. The extension that was approved by the Missouri Board of Curators is expected to include a pay increase, though the school had yet to announce the details on Sunday. Picked to finish in the middle of the SEC, the Tigers’ only losses came against Georgia and LSU. They beat rival Kansas State along with Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida and Arkansas.

No. 18 Liberty to face stiffest test yet against No. 8 Oregon in Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — No. 18 Liberty rolled through its sixth season as a Division I program undefeated, earning a spot in the Fiesta Bowl. The Flames’ opponent will be unlike anything they’ve faced. No. 8 Oregon is led by quarterback Bo Nix, a Heisman Trophy finalist who has a chance to break the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage. The Ducks’ only losses were to No. 2 Washington, both by three points, and they have the nation’s top-rated offensive line. The Flames will counter with the nation’s best rushing attack with two 1,000-yard rushers.

Slovenian guard Goran Dragic announces his retirement after a 15-year NBA career

MIAMI (AP) — Goran Dragic, a former All-Star guard with the Miami Heat and the leader of Slovenia’s team that won the EuroBasket championship in 2017, has announced his retirement. Dragic spent 15 seasons in the NBA and played for seven teams — Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Toronto and the Heat. He was part of the All-NBA team in 2013-14, the same season in which he was voted the league’s most improved player, and made his lone All-Star appearance in 2018.

