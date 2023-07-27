AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:16 a.m. EDT

Don’t mess with Lindsey: US ekes out 1-1 draw in Women’s World Cup after Horan revenge goal

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lindsey Horan scored a revenge goal after being knocked around in the second half and the United States squeezed out a a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Women’s World Cup. The Dutch struck early with Jill Roord’s first-half goal to surprise the Americans. With the draw, neither team secured a spot in the knockout round yet with one group game remaining. The Americans and the Dutch sit atop the Group E standings with a win and a draw, but the U.S. has the edge with more goals.

Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and agrees to a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets, AP source says

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal.

Who is Bronny James? LeBron’s oldest son has carved his own basketball path

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James has had nothing like the hardscrabble upbringing of his famous father, LeBron James. The 18-year-old grew up with two loving, involved parents and two younger siblings who formed a tightknit family unit dubbed “The James Gang” by its patriarch. The scion of the top scorer in NBA history embraced his father’s sport, and he has thrived while earning accolades and opportunities far beyond any special treatment he might have received because of his famous name. He was a heavily recruited player at an elite Los Angeles high school, and he chose the University of Southern California for his next step.

No new details on Bronny James 2 days after cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Neither Bronny James’ family nor the university have offered updates on his condition. The 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest during a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California two days ago. LeBron James was spotted by photographers Tuesday entering Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Bronny James is being treated. James spent only a brief time in intensive care. That’s a positive sign for his long-term recovery from the frightening episode. Bronny James was in stable condition Tuesday.

Aaron Judge is back in New York and could come off injured list Friday at Baltimore

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge is back in New York and could return to the Yankees’ lineup Friday night at Baltimore. Sidelined since early June with a toe injury, Judge played another simulated game Wednesday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida. He returned to the Big Apple after that, manager Aaron Boone said. Speaking at Yankee Stadium after his team’s 3-1 victory over the Mets on Wednesday night, Boone said he didn’t know yet if Judge would come off the injured list Friday. Earlier in the day, the New York Post reported Judge is expected to be activated Friday barring a late setback. Boone has maintained the last-place Yankees are taking Judge’s status day by day and he wouldn’t rule out anything, including a return this weekend.

England hopes to be sharper in its next Women’s World Cup match after underwhelming opener

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Katie Robinson knows England left many unimpressed with its underwhelming 1-0 victory against overmatched Haiti in its opening match at the Women’s World Cup. England is still tied with Denmark atop the Group D standings and that’s all that really counts to Robinson. What actually matters next is Friday’s match against Denmark in Sydney. The top spot in the group is up for grabs as both teams try to advance to the knockout round. England forward Lauren Hemp says the team is “ready to score some goals.” Argentina plays South Africa and China faces Haiti in other games.

Big 12 leaders vote to accept Colorado, clearing the way for Buffs to depart Pac-12, AP source says

Big 12 presidents and chancellors have voted unanimously to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin the conference. A person with knowledge of the meeting confirmed the vote to The Associated Press. Colorado still needs to go through a formal process officially apply for membership. The university’s board of regents has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Northwestern interim coach fends for himself as Wildcats players skip annual Big Ten kickoff

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bryce Kirtz, Rod Heard II and Bryce Gallagher were supposed to represent Northwestern at this year’s Big Ten media days. Instead, they were no-shows. Just 16 days after longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid a hazing scandal that has tarnished the Wildcats’ once-pristine reputation, interim coach David Braun answered questions by himself about the expanding scandal. Braun couldn’t say much more than players because of pending litigation, which was the why the players announced Tuesday they would not make the trip to Indianapolis.

Monahan says PGA Tour won’t support proposed rollback of golf ball

The PGA Tour won’t be supporting the proposal to roll back the golf ball. That’s from Commissioner Jay Monahan in a memo sent to players Wednesday evening. Monahan says there is widespread belief this isn’t good for the game. The USGA and R&A have proposed a modified local rule that would reduce distance by 15 yards for the biggest hitters. The rule would only apply to elite players. It also would allow for two sets of rules. Monahan says he has notified the groups the tour won’t go along with this proposal. The feedback period ends Aug. 15.

Angels acquire pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López from White Sox for prospects

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. The aggressive deal signals their determination to contend for a playoff spot with Shohei Ohtani. The Angels traded two minor league prospects to the White Sox. They were left-hander Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero. Giolito is the centerpiece of the deal for the Halos, who were eager to add an experienced starting pitcher.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.