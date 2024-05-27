AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:14 a.m. EDT

Newgarden goes back-to-back at Indy 500 to give Roger Penske record-extending 20th win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden put his cheating scandal behind him to become the first back-to-back winner of the Indianapolis 500 since Helio Castroneves 22 years ago and give Roger Penske a record-extending 20th win in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The Tennessean passed Pato O’Ward on the final lap of Sunday’s rain-delayed race to become the first driver to win consecutive 500s since Castroneves did it for Penske in 2001 and 2002. And just like last year, Newgarden stopped his Chevrolet-powered car on the track and climbed through a hole in the fence to celebrate with fans in the grandstands. O’Ward slumped his head over his steering wheel in bitter disappointment. He was trying to become the first Mexican in 108 runnings to win the Indy 500.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving each score 33 points as Mavs beat Wolves for 3-0 lead in West finals

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving scored 33 points apiece and the Dallas Mavericks made all the big plays late again, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 for a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. The Mavericks went on a 14-3 run to finish the game, winning their fifth consecutive playoff game. No team in NBA playoff history has rallied from 3-0 down. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Dallas. Anthony Edwards had 26 points for the Wolves, but just four after scoring eight consecutive Minnesota points to get the Wolves even in the third quarter.

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. to miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will miss the rest of the season after he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during an 8-1 victory at Pittsburgh. The reigning NL MVP led off the game with a double to right-center field off Martín Pérez. With Marcell Ozuna at the plate, Acuña started toward third on a stolen base attempt and his left knee gave way. Acuña remained down for several minutes while being treated, pointing at his left leg before walking off under his own power. The Braves’ initial diagnosis was left knee soreness. But the team announced later that an MRI showed a complete ACL tear that will require season-ending surgery.

Wennberg scores in OT, Rangers top Panthers 5-4 to take lead in East finals

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Wennberg deflected home a goal 5:35 into overtime, and the New York Rangers reclaimed home-ice advantage in the Eastern Conference finals with a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 3 on Sunday. Ryan Lindgren took a shot from the left point and Wennberg — in front of the Florida net — redirected it past Sergei Bobrovsky to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the series. Igor Shesterkin made 33 stops, while Alexis Lafrenière scored two goals and Barclay Goodrow continued his surprising playoff barrage with two more scores for the Rangers. Sam Reinhart had two power-play goals, while Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers.

Christopher Bell wins the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 for his 8th NASCAR Cup victory

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Christopher Bell won the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway after the race was called with 151 laps remaining in a race that was halted for more than two hours because of rain. Bell led a race-high 90 laps to win his eighth career Cup Series race, and his first Coca-Cola 600. Brad Keselowski finished second, William Byron was third, Tyler Reddick was fourth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five. The race was red-flagged just as Kyle Larson arrived at Charlotte Motor Speedway from the Indianapolis 500 to take over driving the Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 5 Chevrolet.

Grayson Murray’s parents say the two-time PGA Tour winner died of suicide

Grayson Murray’s parents say their 30-year-old son took his own life. Murray died on Saturday, one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event at Colonial. Eric and Terry Murray are asking for privacy and that people honor Murray by being kind to one another. His death comes at a time when Murray appeared to be on track with his life and his golf. He has been open about his struggles with mental health and alcoholism. He said when he won the Sony Open in January that he had been sober for the last eight months.

Why did the French Open cancel a farewell ceremony for Rafael Nadal? And why is he unseeded?

PARIS (AP) — The French tennis federation has decided to put off holding a ceremony to celebrate Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros this year. He has said this might not necessarily be his final appearance at the tournament he has won a record 14 times. Tournament director Amélie Mauresmo said on Sunday at the clay-court Grand Slam event that Nadal let officials know he didn’t want to close the door on a return before he told the world that at a pre-tournament news conference. Mauresmo said it is up to Nadal when he wants to have a ceremony. The unseeded Nadal will face No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev in the first round on Monday.

Davis Riley gets 1st individual PGA Tour win by 5 at Colonial in final group with Scheffler

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Davis Riley shot even-par 70 while playing in the final group with Scottie Scheffler, and still won Colonial by five strokes over the world’s No. 1 player and Keegan Bradley. It is Riley’s first individual victory on the PGA Tour. Riley finished at 14-under 266. Bradley had a closing 67 Sunday, and Scheffler shot 71. Riley began the day with a four-stroke lead, and gave up one stroke with a bogey on the second hole. But that was the closest Scheffler or anybody else would get all day. The 27-year-old Riley’s only other PGA Tour win came with Nick Hardy to win the Zurich Classic team event in New Orleans last year.

Stan Wawrinka, who is 39, beats Andy Murray, who is 37, at the French Open. Alcaraz and Osaka win

PARIS (AP) — Stan Wawrinka repeatedly used his trademark one-handed backhand to get the better of Andy Murray at the French Open once again. Wawrinka won 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on Sunday night in what might have been Murray’s last singles match at Roland Garros. Wawrinka, at 39, is just the third man of at least that age to win a match at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament since 1980, joining his Swiss countryman and pal Roger Federer, who did it in 2021, and Ivo Karlovic, who did it two years earlier. Murray just turned 37, and this first-rounder was the second-oldest combined age for two men in Paris since 2000.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson finishes 18th in Indy 500 debut, doesn’t get to run at Coca-Cola 600

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Larson completed every lap of the Indianapolis 500, finishing 18th in the NASCAR star’s debut in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” despite a pair of rookie mistakes that cost him a chance to be in the mix at the end. Then he hopped into an SUV, headed to a waiting helicopter and was off to the Cup Series race in Charlotte. Once there, he climbed into the No. 5 car to finish the Cup Series race, even though rain deprived him of the opportunity to run all 1,100 miles in a single day. Justin Allgaier started the race in Charlotte in his place. Larson eventually made it to Charlotte to run the Coca-Cola 600 but the race was called early because of rain.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.