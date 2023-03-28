AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:13 p.m. EDT

AP sources: Harris/Rales group submits bid for Commanders

PHOENIX (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the situation tell The Associated Press a group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales has submitted a fully financed bid for the NFL’s Washington Commanders. The Harris/Rales group, which includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, is one of multiple bidders involved in the sale process. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos are also in the running. Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya hired a firm in November to explore selling part or all of the team. League owners are participating in their annual meeting in Arizona this week. They would need to approve any sale before it becomes official.

Unbeaten Gamecocks, Iowa’s Clark star in women’s Final Four

SEATTLE (AP) — South Carolina is two wins away from completing the 10th undefeated season in women’s college basketball history. The Gamecocks headline a Final Four that features tons of star power and the return of a school to the game’s grandest stage in 30 years. South Carolina, which is led by Aliyah Boston, will face Iowa and Caitlin Clark in one semifinal. LSU will play Virginia Tech in the other matchup Friday night. It’s the Hokies first trip to the Final Four in school history. Coach Kenny Brooks is the third Black male coach to take a team this far in NCAA women’s basketball history. Dallas will host the national semifinals this weekend as well as the Division II and III championship games.

Va Tech women headed to 1st Final Four after topping Ohio St

SEATTLE (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore added 24 points and top-seeded Virginia Tech advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history with an 84-74 win over No. 3 seed Ohio State in the Seattle 3 Regional final. Playing in its first regional final, Virginia Tech won its 15th straight game and will head to the Final Four having not lost in more than two months. The Hokies will face LSU in the national semifinals on Friday in Dallas. Taylor Mikesell led Ohio State with 25 points, but 19 of those came in the first half.

NCAA takes seat on bench in the political game

The NCAA has taken a seat on the bench in the political game. The organization that governs college athletics was once at the forefront of hot-button issues such as the Confederate flag and transgender rights. But that stance evolved quickly as one Republican-controlled state after another rushed to pass laws that cover everything from abortion to transgender rights to drag shows. The NCAA’s new approach came into sharper focus this week as Texas prepares to host both the men’s and women’s Final Four. Not a word has been spoken about moving these events out of Houston and Dallas.

Analysis: Ravens are Lamar Jackson’s best, only option

PHOENIX (AP) — Lamar Jackson’s frustration over contract negotiations reached a boiling point when he announced Monday that he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Staying in Baltimore might be his best and only option. If the two sides can’t agree on a long-term deal by July 17, Jackson could play this season on the $32.4 million franchise tag. The 2019 NFL MVP hasn’t generated any interest in free agency after the Ravens placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on him. Some teams immediately said they wouldn’t pursue Jackson. The Washington Commanders joined that list Monday.

MLB free agent watch: Ohtani leads possible 2023-24 class

CHICAGO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani watch is on. Not Ohtani’s home runs or strikeouts or any of his magnificent numbers from the field. Nothing like that. It’s all about how much his next contract will be worth. Ohtani is among a group of players going into their final season before they are eligible for free agency. There is still time for signatures and press conferences before opening day, but history shows a new contract becomes less likely once the real games begin. The list of impending free agents also includes Aaron Nola, Matt Chapman, Teoscar Hernández, Ian Happ and Julio Urías.

Black female athletes: Having Black female coach is crucial

Black female representation in the coaching and sports administrative ranks has often existed on a minute scale. That’s true even in a sport like basketball, which along with track and field has the highest concentration of Black female college athletes. The number of women coaching women’s sports has increased in the past decade but Black women continue to lag behind most other demographic groups. Some Black female players say having been coached by a Black woman at some point in their careers was crucial to their development.

A ‘Clutch’ tip helps Miller, Miami reach 1st Final Four

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Miller entered the transfer portal two years ago and wasn’t immediately on Miami’s radar. That is, until a guy who the Hurricanes know as “Clutch” called. Clutch’s real name is Gary Collins and he coached Miller during his AAU years. He called Miami assistant Bill Courtney and predicted Miller would be a breakout star. Fast forward two years. Clutch was right, and Miller and the Hurricanes are headed to the Final Four in large part because of his perfect shooting performance against Texas in the Elite Eight. Miller was 7 for 7 from the field and 13 for 13 from the foul line in Miami’s 88-81 win.

IOC details advice to let Russia, Belarus athletes return

GENEVA (AP) — Some Russian athletes can soon return to international sports, although their status for the Paris Olympics is still up in the air. The International Olympic Committee has recommended that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to return to competition under a neutral status as long as they have no military links. But the IOC held off on deciding whether they can compete at next year’s Paris Olympics. While the IOC said Russia and Belarus should remain barred from team sports such as soccer and basketball, it still defied repeated calls by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude all Russian athletes while his country is being occupied and attacked.

Column: End of the WGCs with more to come, minus Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rory McIlroy is a footnote in World Golf Championships history for hitting the final shot of the series. It was a 6-footer for par at the Dell Match Play, and it was only for third place. The WGCs have run their course. Match Play isn’t on the schedule for 2024. The other two quietly went away after 2021. The WGC in Shanghai is still up in the air but is unlikely to be played. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson asks, is that bad? Not necessarily, he says. That’s because the PGA Tour’s new schedule is loaded with tournaments that look like a modern version of WGCs.

