AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:11 p.m. EDT

Rafael Nadal to miss French Open with hip injury, expects 2024 to be last season

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the French Open because of a lingering hip injury that has sidelined him since January and says that he expects 2024 to be his last year on the tennis tour. Nadal owns a record 14 championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and will miss it for the first time since making his debut in 2005. Nadal announced his withdrawal at a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain. The 36-year-old Nadal has a career record of 112-3 across 18 appearances at the French Open and he won the title there a year ago. He is tied with Novak Djokovic with a men’s-record 22 Grand Slam titles.

Lakers and Nuggets both take lessons from LA’s comeback that fell short in West opener

DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have to feel good about avoiding a blowout at Denver in the opener of the Western Conference finals. The Nuggets also have some takeaways from the Lakers’ furious fourth-quarter rally after escaping with a 132-126 win. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Wednesday that the close call kept the Nuggets from getting too full of themselves. He said the players were laser focused in film study after watching the Lakers dominate the second half of Game 1.

Super teams in Las Vegas, New York and Brittney Griner’s return headline upcoming WNBA season

Expectations and intrigue surround the WNBA as the league tips off its 27th season this weekend. There are super teams in Las Vegas and New York loaded with star power and championship aspirations. Brittney Griner is set to make her long-awaited return to the league with the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night in a road game at Los Angeles. She missed last season while detained in a Russian jail on drug-related charges before the saga ended with a prisoner swap in December. On Sunday, Griner plays her first regular-season home game since her release when the Mercury face the Chicago Sky at 4 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

PGA Live Updates | Rahm trying to recover from run of bogeys at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Jon Rahm is off to another rough start in a major. This one is a bit more dire for the No. 1 player in the world at the PGA Championship. It’s not one hole like the Masters. Remember, he four-putted the first hole and recovered for a 65. He had a stretch of five bogeys in six holes at Oak Hill. He is at 4-over par with five holes remaining. Only 10 players are under par in the early going. Corey Conners has six birdies and is at 3 under. Viktor Hovland also is 3 under.

Could the A’s really play in Las Vegas’ minor league park? Recent history says yes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A major professional team playing in a minor league venue would’ve been unheard of just a few years ago. That is what the Oakland Athletics likely will do if they move to Las Vegas. There is recent precedent. The Chargers played in an MLS stadium after moving from San Diego to Los Angeles. The Arizona Coyotes call a college arena home while awaiting what they hope is a new building of their own. A’s president Dave Kaval has said he would like to break ground next year and move into the Las Vegas stadium in time for the 2017 season.

NASCAR 75: Many would welcome a NASCAR return to Rockingham

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time in 27 years to host this weekend’s All-Star race. The Associated Press asked some industry experts what other former tracks they would like to see back on the schedule. Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon and Lyn St. James are among those who’d like to see NASCAR return to Rockingham Speedway. The North Carolina track hasn’t hosted a Cup Series event since 2004. It has recently been repaved and received $9 million in renovation money.

Secretariat’s 1973 Triple Crown saw record times in each race. It took 39 years to become official

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Secretariat won the Preakness a half-century ago, his final time of 1 minute, 55 seconds wasn’t all that noteworthy. It was a second slower than the Preakness mark set two years earlier by Canonero II. But the dispute over that time was only beginning. It wasn’t until 2012 when owner Penny Chenery finally succeeded in securing her horse’s record. After a hearing and a review of video footage, the Maryland Racing Commission changed the official time of the race to 1:53. Secretariat still holds all three Triple Crown time records from his magical year in 1973.

Man City delivers masterpiece against Real Madrid that was 7 years in the making

Manchester City delivered a masterpiece nearly seven years in the making in a destruction of Real Madrid that marked the high point in Pep Guardiola’s reign at the English club. A 4-0 win moved City into a Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10. City by then could be looking to clinch a trio of trophies. The team is likely to secure the Premier League title this weekend and plays Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3. Achieving these levels of excellence is inevitably inviting questions about how City got here. The club is facing more than 100 charges by the Premier League for financial misconduct.

Milestones in women’s boxing ahead of Katie Taylor’s homecoming for fight in Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — Women’s boxing has been achieving a lot of “firsts” in recent years and will add to the list when Katie Taylor fights Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on Saturday. Taylor has never fought in her home country of Ireland as a professional and promoter Eddie Hearn says it’s the first time two reigning undisputed world champions in the four-belt era will square off. Interest has boomed since women’s boxing made its Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games. Taylor and Claressa Shields both won gold medals. Shields repeated her feat in Rio de Janeiro four years later. And the Olympic field is only getting stronger as the pro game moves more into the mainstream.

Kenyan marathon star Eliud Kipchoge wins Spain’s 2023 Asturias award for sports

MADRID (AP) — Kenyan marathon specialist Eliud Kipchoge has won the Princess of Asturias Award for sports for 2023. The Spanish foundation that organizes the prizes said Thursday that Kipchoge is a “legend” in world athletics and the best marathon runner of all time. Hewon two Olympic gold medals for the marathon. The 50,000-euro ($54,000) award is one of eight prizes awarded for outstanding work in areas including the arts, communication, science and literature. They are handed out annually by the foundation. They are ranked among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.