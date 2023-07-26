AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:11 a.m. EDT

Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, is hospitalized in stable condition a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at the University of Southern California. A family spokesman said USC medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on Monday at Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest and he was transported to a hospital. The spokesman said James was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit. James was one of the nation’s top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.

Rose Lavelle returns to Women’s World Cup a smarter player than her 2019 breakout debut

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Rose Lavelle says she hopes she’s a smarter player in the years since she was a breakout star for the U.S. in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final against the Netherlands. The midfielder was just 24 years old and one of the teams’ younger players when she scored in the 69th minute of the title game in Lyon, France. Megan Rapinoe also scored in the 2-0 victory that earned the United States its second straight World Cup trophy, and fourth overall. The United States meets the Netherlands again on Thursday, this time in the group stage of the tournament. Both teams have a win in hand in Group E.

Chargers, QB Justin Herbert agree to 5-year extension worth $262.5 million, AP source says

Justin Herbert is set to become the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, agreeing to a five-year, $262.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. Herbert’s total value and $52.5 million average per season surpasses the $260 million, five-year extension Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson signed three months ago. Herbert is getting $218.7 million guaranteed, according to a person close to the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Chargers didn’t release the financial details. The Chargers are set to have their first training camp practice on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice and added an assist in his first start for Inter Miami, leading his new club to a 4-0 win over Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup. Messi scored both goals in the first 22 minutes, giving him three in his first 63 minutes for Miami. Messi converted a game-winning free kick in the 94th minute on Friday in Miami’s Leagues Cup opener against Mexican club Cruz Azul. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion for Argentina has been nothing short of spectacular thus far. Miami advanced to the knockout round of the Leagues Cup.

A guide to how Paris will welcome fans and stage 32 sports at the first post-pandemic Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Paris is on track to host millions of visitors and successfully stage 32 sporting events next year when the 2024 Olympics open on July 26. That’s a welcome return to business as usual for the first post-pandemic Olympics. Uncertainty dogged the Tokyo Games in 2021 during the COVID-19 outbreak and chaotic organization plagued the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Organizers, athletes and fans preparing for competitions can be confident the show will go on in Paris and regional cities like Lille and Marseille. There’s also the surfing venue of Tahiti in the South Pacific.

Alonso has a big night and Verlander pitches the Mets past the Yankees 9-3 in the Subway Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs, Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the New York Yankees 9-3 in their Subway Series opener. Jeff McNeil had three RBIs and Francisco Lindor added three hits and three runs for the disappointing Mets, hoping for a big week that might persuade ownership not to sell at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach connected back-to-back to begin the sixth against Domingo Germán, who fell to 0-2 in four starts since throwing the 24th perfect game in major league history June 28 at Oakland. The 40-year-old Verlander was touched for just two hits in his 249th win. He is 5-0 in his last eight regular-season starts against the Yankees.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to 5-year supermax deal worth up to $304 million, biggest in NBA history

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract that will pay him up to $304 million. It’s the richest deal in NBA history. It surpasses the $264 million deal signed by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic last summer. The two-time All-Star averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season. By virtue of making the All-NBA second team for the first time, he was eligible for the supermax extension. The deal was first reported by ESPN and confirmed to The Associated Press by Brown’s agent, Jason Glushon.

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz dies at age 70

CHICAGO (AP) — Rocky Wirtz, who won three Stanley Cup titles as owner of the Chicago Blackhawks and presided over the team during one of the NHL’s biggest scandals, has died. He was 70. The Blackhawks called Wirtz’s death a “sudden passing.” No further details were provided. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a release that the league was “deeply saddened” by Wirtz’s death. Wirtz took over the team in 2007 and the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. But his tenure as owner was tarnished when an outside law firm found that the organization badly mishandled allegations by a player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach.

Michael Harris and the Atlanta Braves turn a triple play at Fenway Park

BOSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves turned a triple play in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Center fielder Michael Harris caught a shallow fly by Triston Casas and threw to first after Adam Duvall had strayed too far. The throw easily got Duvall, then first baseman Matt Olson alertly fired the ball across the diamond in plenty of time to get Masataka Yoshida at third after he tagged up and attempted to advance on Duvall’s running gaffe. Harris held up his arms and leaped as Austin Riley tagged out Yoshida, who was several steps away from the bag when Olson’s throw arrived.

Ohtani buzz dominates MLB trade deadline, even if smaller deals are more likely

PHOENIX (AP) — MLB’s trade deadline is rapidly approaching on Aug. 1 and with less than a week remaining, it’s sometimes hard to figure out which teams are the buyers and which are the sellers. Could two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani be on the move from the Angels? Could the Mets and Padres — two hugely disappointing teams with the some of the game’s highest payrolls — really turn into sellers? Few scenarios seem too far-fetched. The sport’s expanded 12-team playoff bracket, which was introduced last season, means that at least 20 teams have legitimate playoff aspirations more than halfway through the season.

