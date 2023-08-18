AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:10 a.m. EDT

Olympic champ Tori Bowie’s mental health struggles were no secret inside track’s tight-knit family

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie’s autopsy included an easy-to-overlook notation beneath the heading “Medical History:” Bipolar disorder. In track circles, the champion sprinter’s mental health struggles were more than an afterthought. They were a stark reality that came to light during training over the years. They also revealed themselves in the Florida neighborhood where police found her body days after the 32-year-old, who was eight months pregnant, died due to what the coroner said were childbirth complications. People who knew the sprinter told The Associated Press they believe mental health played a role in how she handled what became an increasingly difficult pregnancy, and one she dealt with without much assistance from friends, family or medical professionals.

Barnes homers for first time in nearly a year, Dodgers beat Brewers 1-0 for 11th straight victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Austin Barnes hit a solo shot in the eighth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win their 11th in a row with a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL West-leading Dodgers swept the NL Central leaders, outscoring them 14-3 in three games. The Dodgers earned their 12th shutout of the season. Lance Lynn dueled Brewers starter Corbin Burnes although neither figured in the decision. Burnes gave up two hits in seven innings, struck out nine and walked two. Barnes hit his first homer since last September and he also singled for his first multi-hit game of the season.

As Stanford holds out hope for ACC invitation, Oregon State and Washington State wait on Cardinal

Stanford has not given up on getting an invitation to join the Atlantic Coast Conference as its fellow Pac-4 members wait and hope to rebuild their plundered league. Leaders from Stanford, California, Oregon State and Washington State spoke Thursday and Stanford told its colleagues it had informed the ACC that it would be open to joining the conference at greatly reduced or even no media rights payout for several years, a person familiar with the discussions told AP. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the schools’ were not making their internal discussions public.

Messi speaks publicly for 1st time since joining Inter Miami and says he’s happy with his choice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since announcing on June 7 that he’d join Inter Miami. The 36-year-old said he’s still adapting to his new surroundings, but the transition hasn’t been too difficult. He has nine goals in six-matches with Inter Miami and has the club on a six-match winning streak. Inter Miami will compete for its first title Saturday against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final.

Sidelines are crowded because NFL teams are carrying 90-man rosters throughout preseason

More NFL hopefuls are getting an opportunity to stick around a little longer to showcase their skills this summer. One cutdown deadline will make things more difficult for personnel staffs because 1,184 players will become available at the same time. Teams are relying on their scouting evaluations to be prepared to scoop up talented players who get cut. Plus, they’ll be busy assembling a 16-man practice squad so it’s going to be a hectic time. When the league eliminated the first two rounds of roster cuts in March, it allowed teams to carry 90 players throughout the preseason. Rosters have to be trimmed to 53 by Aug. 29.

NBA releases its schedule for the coming season, with an eye on player rest and travel

Maximizing player rest and limiting travel demands were again part of the NBA’s formula for the coming regular season. That’s what the league indicated Thursday when announcing the schedule for 2023-24. Teams have an average of 14 instances of back-to-back games this season, up slightly from last year’s rate of 13.3 per team. But back-to-backs involving travel are down to 9.0 on average. The rate of those last season was 9.6 per team. No team will play the day before or after high-profile national television games, such as Christmas matchups and all ABC weekend matchups.

Is it coming home? England looks to bring Women’s World Cup trophy back to the birthplace of soccer

SYDNEY (AP) — A World Cup trophy may indeed be coming back to the birthplace of soccer for the first time in 57 years. But if the trophy returns to England, it will be with the women’s squad, not the men. The Lionesses will play for their first title in the tournament Sunday against Spain. It is England coach Sarina Wiegman’s second straight trip to the Women’s World Cup finals: she led the Netherlands into the title match against the United States in 2019. Spain has defied expectations in the World Cup, reaching the final despite a near-mutiny by players last fall. Fifteen Spanish players stepped down from the national team citing concerns about mental health and calling on the federation to create a more professional environment.

McIlroy, Harman share BMW Championship lead on a soft Olympia Fields

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman share the lead at the BMW Championship at rain-soaked Olympia Fields. McIlroy is using that to his advantage. He blasted away off the tee because he realized the rough wasn’t necessarily the worst place to be. The greens are so soft it was at times easier to hit into them without spin. He also had a little magic on the 17th hole by going through trees and over a bunker and chipping in for birdie. Harman made two long birdies at the end. That includes a chip-in. Scottie Scheffler and Rickie Fowler were one back.

Top seeds Alcaraz and Swiatek overcome adversity to advance to the quarterfinals at W&S

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the top-ranked players in tennis, got past adverse weather conditions and challenging opponents on to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals. Alcaraz overcame two rain delays totaling 2 hours, 35 minutes and 14th-seeded American Tommy Paul, who beat him last Friday in the Canadian Open quarterfinals, for a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (0), 6-3 win Thursday in a match that lasted 3 hours, 9 minutes. Swiatek adjusted to a stiff wind and came from behind to advance to a matchup with 10th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over China’s Zheng Quiwen.

Salma Paralluelo emerges as a star in Spain’s run to the Women’s World Cup final

SYDNEY (AP) — Salma Paralluelo could have been preparing for next year’s Olympics if she’d decided to stick with her track career. She specialized in the 400 meters and 400 hurdles growing up. But instead, she chose to focus on soccer and now the 19-year-old winder is playing for Spain in a Women’s World Cup final. The title match is set for Sunday against England. Paralluelo has been one of the brightest young stars in the tournament, scoring two crucial goals to help Spain get closer to its first major trophy.

