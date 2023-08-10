AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:09 a.m. EDT

Michael Lorenzen throws a no-hitter in his home debut with the Phillies, 14th in franchise history

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0. The 31-year-old Lorenzen struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer. Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas on a grounder to open the ninth and struck out Joey Meneses looking. The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen retired Dominic Smith on a flyball on his 124th pitch to end the game. Lorenzen flipped his cap backward and was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration near the plate.

ACC keeps Stanford, Cal in limbo as presidents choose not to vote on western expansion

The Atlantic Coast Conference presidents have chosen not to vote on whether to add Stanford and California to the league. That’s according to two people with knowledge of the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the ACC nor the schools disclosed their internal discussions publicly. The ACC’s inaction keeps the Northern California schools in limbo as they look for an escape from the crumbling Pac-12. The ACC has also been looking at SMU, the Dallas-based school from the American Athletic Conference, as an expansion target.

Northwestern athletic director blasts football staffers for ‘tone deaf’ shirts supporting Fitzgerald

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg criticized assistant football coaches and staff members for wearing shirts supporting fired coach Pat Fitzgerald at practice. Gragg called the shirts “inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf” given the hazing and abuse scandal engulfing the football program and other teams. Gragg says he and the university were unaware that the assistants and staff members owned the black shirts with “Cats Against the World” and Fitzgerald’s old number “51” in purple type or would wear them at practice. He issued the statement after interim coach David Braun called it a free speech issue and said his focus was on supporting his players and staff.

Shohei Ohtani gets his 10th mound victory of the season in the Angels’ 4-1 win over the Giants

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of three-hit ball and got his 10th victory of the season in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants. Ohtani allowed one unearned run and struck out five. He surpassed Babe Ruth in yet another way by becoming the first player in major league history to have multiple seasons with 10 victories and 10 homers. Mike Moustakas hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth inning. The Giants rallied in the ninth, but Moustakas made a nice play on Thairo Estrada’s two-out grounder to third with runners at the corners.

The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis

Video review for double bounces and certain other rulings will be making its Grand Slam tennis debut when main-draw competition begins at the U.S. Open later this month. Players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows will get three challenges per set for things such as whether a ball touches a player’s body, a player touches the net or a player was hindered by noise made while she or he was attempting a shot. The chair umpire will review a replay on the screen and decide whether a call should be changed. The system will be available on five of 17 competition courts during the two-week tournament in New York.

Ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs sentenced to 3-plus years in prison for fatal DUI crash in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs has been sentenced to at least three years in a Nevada prison for killing a woman in a fiery crash while driving his sports car drunk at speeds up to 156 mph on a city street nearly two years ago. The former first-round NFL draft pick apologized in court in Las Vegas before sentencing for felony DUI causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. He’ll serve three to 10 years. The 24-year-old Ruggs was cut by the Raiders following the predawn crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Tintor’s mother said in court that the case shows the importance of people looking out for one another.

Japan tries to stake its claim as favorite at Women’s World Cup when quarterfinals begin

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Japan has hardly been tested in this Women’s World Cup and rolled with a perfect 4-0 record into the quarterfinals. A win over Sweden at this stage would show the Nadeshiko are very much a true contender. But Friday’s opening day of the quarterfinals also gives Netherlands an opportunity to take control of a wide-open World Cup. The Dutch were runners-up to the United States four years ago, and the Americans beat them in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. is already out of contention and so Netherlands has a major obstacle out of its way. First up comes a match against Spain, which has never before advanced into the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Marta, Sinclair and Rapinoe among the generational talents retiring after Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Generational talents Marta, Christine Sinclair and Megan Rapinoe have all played in their final Women’s World Cup. All are leaving the game in a much different place than when they started. Also retiring Estefania Banini, who is just 33 but has decided that it’s time to make way for younger Argentinian players. There’s also Caroline Seger, who is still playing in the tournament with Sweden but has already said that it will be her last. Each of those players were instrumental in elevating the women’s game, on and off the field.

Rivera clarifies his statement about Commanders players expressing concern with Bieniemy’s style

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ron Rivera says he spoke to Eric Bieniemy about his comments that some Washington Commanders players expressed concern over the new offensive coordinator’s coaching style. Rivera on Wednesday attempted to clarify the remarks he made Tuesday about players coming to him to ask about Bieniemy’s vocal approach. He said it was his intent to explain that coaches have different ways of doing things. The comments drew criticism from former players who worked under Bieniemy in Kansas City. Bieniemy defended himself Tuesday saying he has always been an intense coach who demands a lot from players.

Dak Prescott hasn’t solved the playoff puzzle for the Cowboys. The star QB is ready to try again

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dak Prescott keeps falling short in trying to end nearly three decades of playoff futility for the Dallas Cowboys. The star quarterback is ready for another go. Prescott has turned 30 while going through his eighth training camp with the Cowboys. He says the scars of years past are part of the motivation going forward. The Cowboys haven’t advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs since the last of the franchise’s five Super Bowl titles to cap the 1995 season. Prescott knows the legacies of Dallas quarterbacks are defined by championships.

