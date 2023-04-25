AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:08 p.m. EDT

Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment?

Some say the NFL is hypocritical for suspending players for gambling after the league has embraced legalized wagering as a major source of revenue in recent years. Others see it as necessary for the league to maintain public confidence that its games are on the up and up. The league suspended five players last week for gambling while at work. Three were banned for at least next season for gambling on football and two others were suspended for placing bets on non-football games from team facilities.

Will teams delay on taking Jalen Carter like Sapp, Moss?

Warren Sapp and Randy Moss waited longer than expected to hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft because teams were concerned about off-field issues. Both players ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jalen Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this week’s draft before the Chicago Bears made a trade with the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers. Now, there are questions about how far the Georgia standout defensive lineman may slip because of his involvement in a car crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

European lawmakers urge for Olympics ban on Russia, Belarus

GENEVA (AP) — European lawmakers have urged the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games because of the war in Ukraine. Lawmakers at the 46-nation Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe say it’s preferable to the IOC continuing to seek ways to let individual athletes from the two countries compete as neutrals in international sport. A PACE committee hearing in Strasbourg, France, will help draft a future report on the question of barring athletes and officials from the Olympic movement because of the military invasion of Ukraine.

Jets GM: Getting Rodgers is ‘historic’ trade for franchise

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Jets’ deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers is a franchise-altering move that brings the four-time NFL MVP to a team that has the league’s longest postseason drought at 12 years. General manager Joe Douglas called it an “honor” to have a player of Rodgers’ caliber to want to play for the franchise and credited the culture coach Robert Saleh has cultivated during his two-plus seasons with the team. Douglas said there are still details that need to be finalized before the deal is completed. But Douglas said it is a “historic trade for this franchise.”

Panthers reach consensus on who’ll be No. 1 pick in draft

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich says he and general manager Scott Fitterer have reached an agreement on which quarterback the team will take with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. But Reich says the team won’t say who that is until Thursday night, when the draft begins. The Panthers are choosing between Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson in an effort to upgrade a quarterback position that has been in transition for the last five seasons. Fitterer said last week he had waited to ask Reich who he preferred at No. 1 so that nothing would cloud either decision maker’s judgement.

Wimbledon to house Ukraine’s players, fund relief efforts

The All England Club will pay for two rooms for Ukrainian tennis players and their teams during the grass-court season and will donate what could top more than $600,000 after deciding to allow players from Russia and Belarus back into the tournament despite the ongoing war. Club chairman Ian Hewitt says letting Russians and Belarusians compete at Wimbledon after banning them a year ago was probably the most difficult decision of his tenure. Wimbledon begins on July 3.

Column: Team USA strong enough that it doesn’t need LIV help

Players who signed up for Saudi riches of LIV Golf knew there would be a cost. It wasn’t the majors. Top players are still eligible. But it should cost them a chance to play for the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup. For starters, the American team is strong enough it doesn’t need them. LIV players face long odds to earn one of six automatic spots. To be worthy of a captain’s pick? U.S. skipper Zach Johnson says his qualifiers will have a big say. It should be hard to consider a player who turned his back on his tour.

Colorado’s Cale Makar suspended for Game 5 vs. Seattle

Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar has been suspended one game by the NHL for his hit on Seattle’s Jared McCann in the first period of Game 4. Makar was last year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP. He will be a spectator for Game 5 on Wednesday night with the series tied 2-2. The NHL announced the suspension after a hearing with Makar. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol says McCann would miss Game 5 and likely be out longer. He did not specify McCann’s injury.

For Heat, the legend of ‘Playoff Jimmy’ continues to grow

MIAMI (AP) — Playoff Jimmy is the moniker that Jimmy Butler has now whether he wants it or not. He says it isn’t a thing. His play shows otherwise. He had scored 45 or more points five times in his NBA career, and three of those games have come in the playoffs. The most recent one came Monday in a performance for all-time. Butler scored 56 points, tying the fourth-highest playoff scoring effort in NBA history, and carried the Miami Heat past the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 to take a 3-1 lead in that Eastern Conference first-round series.

What is a sweeper? A look at the pitch taking over MLB

PHOENIX (AP) — Move over slider, curve, slurve and screwball, there’s a new (ish) breaking ball making the rounds in the majors: the sweeper. Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani uses it, as do Padres starter Yu Darvish, Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes and dozens of other pitchers. It’s not really a new pitch, but a new term to describe a certain type of breaking ball that’s been around a long time. A good sweeper’s main movement is side-to-side and doesn’t plunge downward like the normal slider or curveball. Ohtani’s sweeper is considered one of the best in today’s game, with a good one producing around 20 inches of horizontal movement.

