AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:07 p.m. EST

Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in ’24

Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West have announced a football scheduling agreement for the 2024 season. It gives the two schools six opponents each and keeps open the possibility that they will operate as a two-team conference for at least a year. All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three homes games and three road games against members of the conference. The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.

Could the mighty SEC possibly miss the College Football Playoff for the first time?

ATLANTA (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is the only league to claim a spot — sometimes two spots — in every College Football Playoff. And the SEC hasn’t just participated. It has dominated. But some are wondering if the conference that has captured six of nine national titles under the current four-team format might get shut out of the postseason if No. 8 Alabama knocks off No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champions, but things could get dicey if the Tide snaps Georgia’s 29-game winning streak.

Rafael Nadal to return to playing at Brisbane International in January after being out for a year

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal says he will return to playing at the Brisbane International in Australia in January. Nadal says in a video posted on social media “it is time to come back. It will be in Brisbane in the first week of January. See you there.” The 37-year-old Spaniard has not played on tour since last January when he hurt his hip flexor during a loss in the second round of the Australian Open.

LSU’s Angel Reese returns, says she wants people to realize she is not just an athlete

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU forward Angel Reese helped the Tigers beat Virginia Tech in her return from a four-game absence. Reese rejoined her teammates at practice this week as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepared to host the ninth-ranked Hokies. Her departure from the team stemmed from unspecified “locker room issues” that coach Kim Mulkey has said should remain a private internal matter. But Reese made some general references to her mental health and not wanting her behavior to be detrimental to the team.

European gymnastics federation rejects return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to competition

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The governing body of gymnastics in Europe voted against allowing Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to return to international competitions, calling into question how they could qualify for next year’s Olympics. The International Gymnastics Federation is allowing Russians and Belarusians to return as “individual neutral athletes” without national symbols from Jan. 1, in line with the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations. However, European Gymnastics said its members voted Friday not to comply with that plan. The FIG told The Associated Press in an emailed statement that it “takes note of the decision” by European Gymnastics.

Shane Pinto’s half-season suspension from the NHL shines a light on gambling education in hockey

Ottawa Senators player Shane Pinto’s 41-game suspension for violating the NHL’s gambling policy led to plenty of conversation within the hockey community. No details were released other than an investigation showed no evidence Pinto bet on NHL games. Players around the league had questions that led to further tips about what is and isn’t allowed with sports betting. That education is continuing from the Players’ Association to the NHL Alumni Association as leagues grapple with optics of ever-present gambling ads and how to navigate the reality of it being legal in the U.S. and Canada.

Column: Georgia already in rarified territory, with a shot to be the best ever

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are already in rarified territory. With three more victories, they’ll have every right to call themselves the greatest team in college football history. The top-ranked Bulldogs will go for their 30th win in a row against No. 8 Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Only eight other major programs have won that many in a row. It’s certainly never been tougher to put together such a run in this era of increased parity, longer seasons, expanded playoffs and supersized conferences, not to mention the added burdens of the transfer portal and NIL.

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss Grizzlies game for personal reasons

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will miss his first game of the season Friday night when he sits against the Memphis Grizzlies for personal reasons. Doncic and fellow guard Dante Exum are both listed as out for personal reasons on the NBA injury report. The 24-year-old Doncic is third in the NBA in scoring at 31.1 points per game. The four-time All-Star is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists.

Katie Ledecky loses a home 400-meter freestyle race for the first time in 11 years

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — For the first time in 11 years, Katie Ledecky has lost a 400-meter freestyle race in an American pool. Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh took the title at the U.S. Open championships in Greensboro, North Carolina. McIntosh took the title in a meet record of 3 minutes, 59.42 seconds. Ledecky touched next, nearly 3 seconds behind. Ledecky’s last loss in a 400 free in her home country was the 2012 U.S. Olympic trials, when she placed third at age 15. Last March, the 17-year-old McIntosh also snapped Ledecky’s nine-year U.S. win streak in the 200 free.

Analysis: Aaron Rodgers’ remarkable recovery sets standard for players who tear an Achilles tendon

Aaron Rodgers defied conventional medicine by returning to practice just 77 days after surgery for a torn Achilles tendon. How he did it should be the No. 1 question instead of questioning his motivation. Even if Rodgers doesn’t play again for the New York Jets this season because it wouldn’t make sense if they’re eliminated from the playoff race, his remarkable recovery sets a new standard. Every player who tears an Achilles tendon should call Rodgers and ask him about his surgical procedure, how he rehabilitated, what he ate and drank. No question is a stupid one.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.