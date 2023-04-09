AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:07 p.m. EDT

Masters Live Updates | Rahm ties Koepka for lead at 10 under

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Spain’s Jon Rahm has pulled into a tie for the lead at the Masters with Brooks Koepka at 10 under, setting up a potentially exciting finish to the weather-delayed tournament. Rahm, who has a PGA tour-best three wins this season, began the final round two shots behind Koepka but drained a birdie putt on the par-4 third hole and then picked up another stroke when Koepka missed his par putt on the par-3 fourth. Both players have 14 holes left to play. Koepka has won four major tournaments in his career, but never the Masters. Norway’s Viktor Hovland remains in contention two shots back at 8 under.

Koepka holds on for 2-shot lead over Rahm at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is one round away from his fifth major championship. Koepka held his own Sunday morning at the Masters to complete the rain-delayed third round with a 73. He still has a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm. Neither player made a birdie on the back nine in cold air and on wet turf. Koepka has won all three previous majors when he had at least a share of the 54-hole lead. Viktor Hovland was 10 shots behind at the turn and made five birdies in a row. He was only three shots behind after a 70.

Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods withdrew from the Masters before the resumption of the third round Sunday, ending his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional. The tournament announced about 90 minutes before play was to begin that Woods had withdrawn with an injury. The five-time champion said on Twitter he had reaggravated his plantar fasciitis. Woods finished his second round in cold, driving rain on Saturday to make the cut on the number at 3 over, extending his Masters streak to 23 straight and tying Fred Couples and Gary Player for the longest in history.

NBA set for final day, and West race will go to the wire

The NBA will get what it wanted. There will be drama to end the regular season. All 30 teams will play their 82nd game of the season on Sunday. The New Orleans at Minnesota, Utah at the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State at Portland and the Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix games will decide how the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket will look. There are 16 possible seeding scenarios, based on the outcomes of those four games. And they’ll all be starting at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, with no games scheduled to play later. So it’s possible that the final shot of the regular season might be the one that fills out the bracket.

Rays rout A’s 11-0, tie best MLB opening in 20 years at 9-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays matched the best start to a major league season in 20 years, routing the Oakland Athletics 11-0 for a 9-0 record as Drew Rasmussen combined on a one-hitter and Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam. Tampa Bay has outscored opponents 75-18, scoring the most runs in the big leagues and allowing the fewest. The 2003 Kansas City Royals had been the previous team to start 9-0. The Rays have won every game by four or more runs.

Nets’ Bridges starts 83rd game, extends streak, then leaves

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges kept his ironman streak alive, starting his 83rd game of the season before committing a foul and immediately checking out of the game. Bridges was the only starter to play for either team when the Nets hosted the Philadelphia 76ers in their season finale, a week before they meet in the first round of the playoffs. Because he was acquired in the midseason trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, Bridges had one more game available to play. He was playing only to keep alive his streak of never missing a game in college or the pros. The game Sunday was his 392nd straight in the NBA. He immediately fouled and left after four seconds.

NBA in Mexico: G League team hopes it’s laying foundation

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The early success of the G League team in Mexico City has fans hoping one day Mexico can be the home of an NBA expansion franchise. It’s a longshot but that hasn’t dampened the optimism. When NBA Commissioner Adam Silver visited Mexico in December, he said the Capitanes would give the league a great opportunity to see if Mexico could be considered for a franchise in the future. So far, it appears the G League organization is on the right path.

Swanson has torn tendon in her left knee, may miss World Cup

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Mallory Swanson has a torn patella tendon in her left knee, leaving her chances of playing for the United States in this summer’s Women’s World Cup in doubt. Swanson was carted off the field during late in the first half of the U.S. team’s 2-0 exhibition victory Saturday over Ireland. Swanson will be evaluated in Chicago, where she plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League, U.S. Soccer said in a statement on Sunday.

Swanson’s injury a concern as US downs Ireland 2-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emily Fox and Lindsey Horan both scored for the United States in a 2-0 victory Saturday over Ireland that was marred by what appeared to be a serious left knee injury to Mallory Swanson. Swanson was carted off the field at Q2 Stadium and was taken to a local hospital. She was the team’s leading scorer this year with seven goals as the United States prepares for the Women’s World Cup this summer. The match also marked the return of midfielder Julie Ertz, who had not played for the United States since the Tokyo Olympics.

Quinnipiac beats Minnesota 3-2 in OT, wins NCAA hockey title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 victory over Minnesota for its first NCAA hockey title. Quinnipiac trailed for more than 50 minutes and took its first lead of the game when Quillan moments into the extra period. The Bobcats won the faceoff to open OT and Zach Metsa flipped a pass to a streaking Sam Lipkin, who fed Quillan for the winning goal. It was the first Frozen Four championship game to go to OT since 2011. John Mittelstadt scored from point-blank range in the first period and Jaxon Nelson gave Minnesota a 2-0 about five minutes into the second. Quinnipiac outshot the Gophers 30-15 and had a 34-23 advantage in faceoffs won.

