AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:06 p.m. EST

AP Top 25: Ohio State jumps Michigan, moves to No. 2. Washington, FSU flip-flop at Nos. 4-5

Ohio State passed Michigan and moved up to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll a week before the Big Ten rivals play another top-five matchup. No. 4 Washington also flip-flopped with No. 5 Florida State. Georgia remained No. 1 and received a season-high 61 first-place votes. The Bulldogs have been atop the rankings for 23 straight weeks, the second-best streak in the history of the poll. The top five teams, all unbeaten, had held their places for five straight weeks. All improved to 11-0 on Saturday.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: No. 1 Georgia vs. the field; season-changing injury for No. 4 Florida State

This season college football fans have been told it’s Ohio against the World, Michigan vs. Everybody, Oregon vs. Them, etc. etc. With just two weeks before College Football Playoff selection Sunday, it is actually Georgia against the field. A week after toying with Mississippi at home in what was a top-10 matchup on paper only, the Bulldogs tore up No. 21 Tennessee on the road Saturday for their 28th straight victory. With the playoff approaching, there are nine teams that can consider themselves contenders. Only a few of them would even have a shot at beating the Bulldogs.

Florida State QB Jordan Travis carted off after injury to left leg against North Alabama

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg late in the first quarter of the fourth-ranked Seminoles game against North Alabama. Travis, a Heisman Trophy contender, was tackled after a scramble to about midfield and his leg was caught underneath a defender. Travis immediately pointed to his left leg and medical staff rushed onto the field. Travis was helped up, putting no weight on his leg, and both teams came out on to the field as he was placed on the cart with an air cast on his left leg. Florida State coach Mike Norvell did not have an update on Travis’ condition after the Seminoles’ 58-13 win.

Syracuse coach Dino Babers fired after 8 years with school, just 2 winning seasons

Syracuse has fired coach Dino Babers after eight years with the Orange that included just two bowl appearances. Babers was 41-55 and 20-45 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including a breakout season in 2018 when the Orange went 10-3 and finished No. 15 in the AP Top 25. The 62-year-old Babers had only one season left on his contract. The Orange dropped to 5-6 on Saturday when they lost 31-22 at Georgia Tech.

F1 exceeds Las Vegas expectations as Verstappen wins one of the most competitive races of the season

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen has won his 18th race of the season with a pass of Charles Leclerc at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which turned out to be one of the most competitive events of the season despite a disastrous start to Formula One’s expensive extravaganza. Verstappen sang “Viva Las Vegas! Viva Las Vegas!” as he crossed under the checkered flag waved by Justin Bieber. Verstappen had slammed the race at every chance, yet raced in an Elvis-inspired firesuit and took the victory on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Leclerc finished second and Sergio Perez was third.

Aaron Nola returns to Phillies on 7-year deal, AP source says

Aaron Nola is returning to the Philadelphia Phillies on a seven-year deal, according to a person familiar with the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical. ESPN and others reported the right-hander’s contract is worth $172 million. He’s the first big-name starting pitcher to come off the board among this year’s free agents, a group including Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez. The 30-year-old Nola was a first-round draft pick by the Phillies in 2014, debuted with Philadelphia the next year and has been there his entire career.

Djokovic wins record 7th ATP Finals title by beating Sinner in straight sets

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has won a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title with a straight-set victory over home favorite Jannik Sinner. Djokovic took 1 hour, 43 minutes to win 6-3, 6-3 as the Serbian continues to break records at the age of 36. Djokovic entered the match tied with Roger Federer on six titles at the season-ending tournament for the year’s top eight players. But Djokovic was in imperious form on Sunday and won 14 straight points from the end of the first set to the third game of the second to leave him firmly in control and subdue the Turin crowd.

Amy Yang captures her first American LPGA title and cashes in on $2 million

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Amy Yang is the Race to CME Globe champion and $2 million richer for it. Yang holed out for eagle on the 13th fairway to take the lead. She finished with two straight birdies for a 66. That gave her a three-shot victory over Nasa Hataoka and Alison Lee. The 34-year-old from South Korea won for the fifth time on the LPGA Tour. But it was her first victory on U.S. soil. Her other LPGA wins were in South Korea and Thailand. Hataoka was tied for the lead until she lipped out a short par putt on the 16th hole to fall behind.

Kelce Bowl: Eagles’ Jason, Chiefs’ Travis the center of attention in a Super Bowl rematch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — You can’t go anywhere these days without hearing or seeing something that has to do with Eagles center Travis Kelce and his younger brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Big brother was dubbed one of the “Sexiest Men Alive” by the magazine “People.” Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. Both are part of one of the hottest podcasts anywhere, and together they have transcended the NFL to become bona fide stars in their own right. Oh, and they meet again on Monday night when the Eagles visit the Chiefs in a rematch of the Super Bowl. The Eagles are 8-1 leading the NFC while the Chiefs are 7-2 and atop the AFC heading into the biggest game of the weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

No. 5 Washington clinches Pac-12 championship berth with 22-20 victory over No. 10 Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 5 Washington remained undefeated and clinched a spot in the Pac-12 championship game with a 22-20 victory over No. 10 Oregon State on Saturday. It was the final Pac-12 game at Reser Stadium as the conference currently stands. The Pac-12 collapsed over the summer, leaving Oregon State and Washington State as the lone remaining teams. Rome Odunze caught seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskies, who have won 18 straight games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.