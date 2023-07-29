AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:06 p.m. EDT

Renard scores the clincher for France in 2-1 win over Brazil at the Women’s World Cup

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Veterans Eugénie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard have revived France’s Women’s World Cup hopes with a goal each in a 2-1 win over Brazil to give Les Bleues the lead in Group F. Le Sommer scored her 90th international goal to extend her national record with an emphatic header in the 17th minute that gave Brazilian goalkeeper Leticia little chance. Debinha equalized in the 58th, finishing off a quick passing movement into the area, controlling the ball with the outside of her leg then firing in a right-footed shot. Renard, who doubtful to start after picking an injury in the opening game against Jamaica, clinched the win in the 83rd with a powerful header.

Savannah DeMelo’s ability to speak Portuguese may help US in critical Women’s World Cup match

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Savannah DeMelo was a surprise addition to the U.S. roster for the Women’s World Cup because she had never played for the national team. Now DeMelo has two starts at the tournament while fellow midfielder Rose Lavelle gets up to speed following a knee injury. The Americans play Portugal on Tuesday to wrap up the group stage and need a victory. DeMelo may be able to help with more than her play. She learned Portuguese from her dad, who is from the country and played soccer there. DeMelo has dual citizenship.

Beleaguered Pac-12 says it will pursue expansion with Colorado, USC and UCLA all leaving next year

The nine remaining Pac-12 schools have been mostly quiet since Colorado announced it would leave the conference in 2024 and join the Big 12. The Buffaloes joined Big Ten-bound Southern California and UCLA in an exodous that could continue in coming weeks and months. The Pac-12 issued a statement pledging to soldier on and pursue new members once its media rights deal ends at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said he trusts the league to land a new TV deal that will hold together the Pac-12.

Katie Ledecky passes Michael Phelps for most individual golds at world championships

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — American swimmer Katie Ledecky’s legacy keeps growing. She won the 800-meter freestyle Saturday at the swimming world championships, establishing two more records with the triumph. The victory by the 26-year-old Ledecky made her the first swimmer ever to win the same event six times at worlds and also marked her 16th individual world title, breaking a tie with Michael Phelps for the most individual golds ever at the worlds. Ledecky led all the way, dominating her competitors and winning in a time of 8 minutes, 8.87 seconds.

NFL teams are adapting to unrelenting heat as training camps ramp up

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The unrelenting heat has made the opening of training camps even more challenging than usual for teams throughout the NFL. Scientists have already calculated this will be the hottest July on record. The Southwest and parts of the South have been especially hit hard. Most of the Midwest and East also have been affected. That means NFL teams have to be even more mindful than usual about keeping players safe while also getting their work done before the season begins in September.

Bronny James plays piano, dines out in video, photos emerging days after he suffers cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is playing piano and dining out with his family in video and photos posted days after he suffered cardiac arrest. The 18-year-old Southern California basketball recruit plays a brief melody in a video posted on the Instagram account of his father, LeBron James. The younger James smiles and gets up without speaking. TMZ posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken Friday night at a restaurant in Santa Monica. Bronny James was released from the hospital on Thursday, three days after going into cardiac arrest during a workout at USC’s Galen Center.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow could miss ‘several weeks’ with calf strain, coach Taylor says

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals coach Zac Taylor says quarterback Joe Burrow could miss “several weeks” with a right calf strain. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after a scramble play near the end of practice Thursday. Backup QBs Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian took the snaps on Friday. Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Ohtani homers in 3 straight at-bats over 2 games before being sidelined by cramps — again

TORONTO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 39th home run — for a run of three homers in three at-bats over two games — before being sidelined due to cramping for a second consecutive game. Ohtani was replaced by pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic when his at-bat came up with the bases loaded in the ninth inning due to leg cramps. The Blue Jays beat the Angels 4-1 Friday. Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin said Ohtani had cramping in both calves. Ohtani homered twice in the second game of a doubleheader at Detroit on Thursday before leaving with cramps. He threw a one-hitter in the opener for his first career MLB shutout.

Unapologetic Hamlin says NASCAR’s point system encourages in-race urgency and aggression

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Denny Hamlin is not offering any apologies for the move he made last weekend at Pocono that caused Kyle Larson to hit the wall and let Hamlin sail on to victory. Hamlin says NASCAR’s point system encourages the aggression he showed. Larson agrees that the point system encourages aggression but says it makes the driver on the losing end of it even more angry. Larson will try for a sweep of the year’s Richmond races on Sunday. He won there in April.

Bike ride across Iowa puts vibrant small-town America into sharp focus

COLFAX, Iowa (AP) — It’s become easy to say that “small-town America” is slowly dying. That opportunities for young people have dried up, just like businesses and main streets, and that the only way of life involves life in a big city. But the reality is many small towns are flourishing, and that quickly becomes clear on RAGBRAI, the annual bike ride across the state of Iowa. In places like Madrid, the population has grown from just over 2,500 to nearly 3,000 since the last census, and there are many towns like it. Those towns have leaned into their strengths to buck the trend toward population movement into urban areas.

