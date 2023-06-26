AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:05 p.m. EDT

Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play for France’s national team at this year’s World Cup

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play with France’s national basketball team at this year’s World Cup in order to protect his still developing body. The No. 1 draft pick for the San Antonio Spurs told L’Equipe newspaper it was a “difficult” decision to make and that it was “irrevocable.” The World Cup is scheduled from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Wembanyama says he made the choice “on his own” after consulting with close friends and his medical team. L’Equipe reports that Wembanyama told the France coach and other players from the team about his decision over the weekend.

Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have cleared significant salary cap space by agreeing to trade forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz for veteran forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Collins had been mentioned in various trade speculation leading up to last week’s NBA draft before he finally was dealt, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot become official before July 6. The 25-year-old Collins scored in double figures in each of his six seasons in Atlanta.

Alcaraz replaces Djokovic at No. 1 ahead of Wimbledon. Swiatek stays atop the WTA

Carlos Alcaraz has replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. That change means the 20-year-old Spaniard is expected to have the top seeding at Wimbledon. Play begins at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament on July 3. The 32 seeds in each of the men’s and women’s singles brackets will be announced Wednesday. The draw is Friday. Alcaraz is coming off the first grass-court title of his career. Djokovic, who picked up his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open this month, chose not to play any tune-up tournaments on grass ahead of Wimbledon and slid down one place. Iga Swiatek remains at No. 1 in the WTA rankings.

Australian man plans Enhanced Games for doping athletes

SYDNEY (AP) — Aaron D’Souza is sure if he builds it they will come. Not ghostly baseball players but athletes of another sort. Those who compete with an edge. The Australia-born, London-based businessman is president of the Enhanced Games, a sort of Olympics without drug testing which he says “will obliterate all the world records” by “unlocking human potential.” The Enhanced Games has its own website, featuring a video that purports to show the “fastest man in the world.”

Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired Taylor Hall in a trade with the Boston Bruins. The Blackhawks sent defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula to Boston for Hall and forward Nick Foligno. It gives some valuable salary-cap space to the Bruins heading into free agency. The 31-year-old Hall had 21 goals and 22 assists last season before Boston lost in the first round of the playoffs. Hall has played alongside at least five fellow No. 1 picks. He is likely to make it six because Chicago is expected to take Connor Bedard at No. 1 in this week’s draft.

Where to pick Matvei Michkov and other Russian players is a top question at the NHL draft

Matvei Michkov is probably the best hockey prospect out of Russia in nearly a decade. He might be the best since Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin in 2005. But Michkov still is no lock to get drafted in the top five because he’s still under contract in the KHL for three more seasons. That’s giving NHL teams reason to worry he might never make it to North America. The war in Ukraine has also meant the dilemma over Russian players isn’t just limited to Michkov because of resulting travel restrictions and international bans that have made scouting more difficult.

From Yankees caps to unbuttoned jerseys, MLB is hoping fashion fuels interest in France

LONDON (AP) — Major League Baseball wants to grow in Europe and is looking for ways to connect with the local fans. The league hopes to stage games in Paris in 2025 and sees fashion as a way to create more interest with French fans. Caps and jerseys with city and team names are proving fashionable. The league says France is one of its hottest markets in Europe for online merchandise sales with caps up 152% this year and overall sales up 25%. The New York Yankees are the top sellers. MLB plans to play games in Paris during the 2025 season and the Yankees have been lobbying to headline the bill.

AL West-leading Rangers still looking strong after deGrom’s season-ending injury

It may take more than an injury to Jacob deGrom to knock the Texas Rangers out of first place. DeGrom is done for the season after Tommy John surgery, but the Rangers still lead the AL West by 5 1/2 games over Houston and by six over the Los Angeles Angels. Texas leads the major leagues with 458 runs scored. That’s nearly six per game. The Rangers also have baseball’s top run differential. The second-place Astros are scuffling at the moment. They’ve dropped seven of 10.

Connor Bedard broke windows and records in becoming the NHL draft’s presumptive No. 1 pick

The details of how much time Connor Bedard has devoted to developing his game and imposing shot have become the stuff of lore. Vacations were skipped. Windows were broken. And neighbors awakened by the constant thud of Bedard practicing his shot outside into the night in his driveway. The payoff comes Wednesday, when the 17-year-old from North Vancouver, British Columbia, is expected to be selected by the Chicago Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. Bedard is being billed as a generational talent and already is drawing comparisons to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.

Nashville, Bristol working to give NASCAR a historic racing option in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Music City on the NASCAR schedule means texts fly to see who’s spending an extra day or two to enjoy all the town has to offer. Nashville and Bristol Motor Speedway are busy working to land a NASCAR race for one of the oldest tracks in the country: Historic Fairgrounds Track in sight of downtown. The half-mile track beloved by drivers for decades would give NASCAR a chance to spice up its schedule. That’s even as the Nashville Superspeedway capped its biggest weekend yet with its third Cup race. The Fairgrounds venue needs millions in upgrades.

