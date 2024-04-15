AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:04 p.m. EDT

Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma wins Boston Marathon in runaway. Kenya’s Hellen Obiri repeats in women’s race

BOSTON (AP) — Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia ran alone for most of the Boston Marathon to win in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 17 seconds. Hellen Obiri repeated as the women’s winner. She outsprinted Sharon Lokedi down Boylston Street to win by eight seconds. Switzerland’s Marcel Hug righted himself after crashing into a barrier when he took a turn too fast and still coasted to his seventh win in the men’s wheelchair race. Eden Rainbow-Cooper won the women’s wheelchair race. Nearly 30,000 runners left Hopkinton for the 128th Boston Marathon. The sleepy New England town celebrated its 100th anniversary as the course’s starting line.

NBA Play-In Game Preview: West games on Tuesday. East games on Wednesday. Eliminations on Friday

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back in the play-in tournament. So is Stephen Curry, as he and Golden State will be fighting for their season. And Jimmy Butler returns as well, after this round last year was the first step on Miami’s way to the NBA Finals. The postseason gets underway Tuesday with a pair of Western Conference matchups. The Lakers visit New Orleans and Golden State goes to Sacramento. The Eastern Conference takes the stage Wednesday, when Philadelphia plays host to Miami and Atlanta visits Chicago.

Caitlin Clark’s young dream of playing in the WNBA is set to become reality

NEW YORK (AP) — In elementary school, Caitlin Clark wrote down her dreams and goals that included playing in the WNBA one day. That dream will become a reality Monday night when Clark is expected to be taken first by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft. Her mom Anne still has the sheet that Clark wrote it on. Clark said she never dreamed of the impact she has had in helping grown the sport to where it is today with record ratings and attendance numbers.

Paris-bound Olympians look forward to a post-COVID Games with fans in the stands

NEW YORK (AP) — The biggest moments for many of this generation’s Olympic athletes came in front of mostly empty stands. That was three years ago at the COVID-19 Summer Olympics or two years ago at the COVID-19 Winter Olympics. Now that they’re preparing for the Paris Olympics, the Americans heading back to the Games know they can never take for granted the screaming fans and a hug from Mom or Dad. BMX rider Alise Willoughby is among the many who say it’s important to be able to share these once-in-a-lifetime moments with people close to her. Willoughby and about 100 other U.S. athletes are doing interviews and photo shoots this week at the Team USA media summit at a hotel in New York.

Vegas, US tour and more signings: Wrexham has plenty of fun and work ahead after latest promotion

Wrexham and its Hollywood owners are halfway to the promised land. Playing in the lucrative Premier League might not be such a fanciful notion after all for a club that not so long ago was financially stricken and languishing in the fifth tier of the English game. Wrexham has achieved two successive promotions since coming under the ownership of celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney since 2021. The latest was achieved on Saturday. Two more promotions and Wrexham will be mixing it with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United in the Premier League. Wrexham has some exciting things to look forward to in the short term as well.

Eagles lock in WR DeVonta Smith with 3-year contract extension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with wide receiver DeVonta Smith on a three-year contract extension through the 2028 season. The move included the Eagles picking up the fifth-year option on Smith’s 2025 season. Smith has 240 receptions for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons with the Eagles. Smith was the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner who helped Alabama win two national championships in his four seasons with the Crimson Tide. His best season came in 2022 when he helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl with 95 catches and 1,196 yards.

Scottie Scheffler is a Masters champion again. And he’s never satisfied

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is a Masters champion for the second time in three years. And all he wants to do is to keep winning. He manages expectations because he never looks too far behind or too far ahead. It’s alarming how far he has come in such a short time. It was only two years and two months ago when Scheffler was still trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour. And it was only two months ago that he was being questioned for his putting. He is now No. 1 in the world by a margin not seen since peak Tiger Woods.

Macron says the Olympic opening ceremony on the Seine could be moved to stadium for security reasons

French President Emmanuel Macron says the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics planned on the River Seine could be shifted instead to the Stade de France if the security threat is deemed too high. Speaking Monday to French media BFM-TV and RMC, Macron said France’s law enforcement forces will be mobilized at an exceptional level for the open-air event. But he added: “If we think there are risks, depending on our analysis of the context, we have fallback scenarios. There are plan Bs and plan Cs.” Macron said organizers could consider options including reducing the itinerary of the parade on the Seine or even to “repatriate the ceremony to the Stade de France” for a more conventional opening event.

Paris prepares for 100-day countdown to the Olympics. It wants to rekindle love for the Games

PARIS (AP) — April 17 marks the 100 days countdown to the Paris Olympics ambitious opening ceremony. The first Games in a century in France’s capital will be judged not only for the sporting spectacle. Another yardstick will be their impact on disadvantaged Paris suburbs away from iconic city-center landmarks hosting much of the action. By promising socially positive and also less polluting and less wasteful Olympics, the city synonymous with romance aims to rekindle love for the Games. The idea that the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics should benefit disadvantaged communities was built into the city’s preparations from the outset.

WNBA fashionistas are expected to showcase their styles at the draft with spotlight on women’s hoops

Everyone likes to look good for a big night on the town. Lots of people will be watching as the WNBA’s next players turn out dressed in their finest looks for Monday night’s draft. ELLE senior editor Rose Minutaglio says there’s never been a bigger spotlight on women’s basketball thanks in large part to players like Caitlin Clark and coaches like Dawn Staley. Finding the right outfit is easier than ever with fashion models also 6 feet and taller like WNBA players. Designers also want to work with WNBA players and teams making a dash to a sewing machine or tailor for alterations unnecessary.

