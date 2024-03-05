AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:03 p.m. EST

AP mock NFL draft: Bears keep the No. 1 pick, take USC star QB Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears passed up C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young last year because they had Justin Fields. Now, they’ve got a shot at Caleb Williams. They can’t miss another chance at a franchise quarterback. The first edition of the AP’s 2024 mock draft says the Bears keep the top pick and take Williams in a draft projection that has quarterbacks going with the first three picks and five overall in the first round. The AP projects 10 offensive linemen are chosen in the first round, including three among the top 10.

Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming labor union

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team has voted to unionize, taking an unprecedented step toward forming the first-ever labor union for college athletes. In a campus election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, the players voted 13-2 to join Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some Dartmouth workers. The school can still appeal to the NLRB and the federal courts. That could delay negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement until long after the current members of the basketball team have graduated.

FIA confirms whistleblower complaints against president regarding Saudi Arabia and Las Vegas races

The FIA has confirmed its compliance officer has received two complaints “detailing potential allegations involving certain members of its governing body” in seeming reference to recent whistleblower claims against the president of Formula 1’s governing body. The BBC has reported that FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly intervened to overturn a penalty given to Fernando Alonso at last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Ben Sulayem also allegedly told officials not to certify the Las Vegas circuit for its race last November. The FIA would not discuss the complaint.

Last year’s free agent frenzy offers both hope and caution for NFL teams

NFL teams are set to dole out billions in free agent contracts in the coming weeks as teams around the league hope that bold moves in March will pay off with wins on the field once the season starts. But in a league with a sharp aging curve and specific systems that don’t suit all players those dollars spent don’t guarantee success. According to the Spotrac website, NFL teams handed out more than $3.3 billion in contracts last offseason with nearly half of that money fully guaranteed at signing. The six biggest spenders last offseason all missed the postseason.

Verlander, Gray and Giolito all in question for opening day after injuries hit starting pitchers

Three big-name right-handed starting pitchers all dealing with injuries that could cause each to miss the start of the regular season – and potentially more. Houston’s Justin Verlander, St. Louis’ Sonny Gray and Boston’s Lucas Giolito are all dealing with various injuries that has one for sure and potentially all three missing the start of the season. Verlander will start the season on the injured list after being slowed by inflammation in his shoulder during the offseason. Gray has a hamstring strain suffered when he left his start on Monday. And Giolito reported discomfort in his pitching elbow following last week’s start where he was roughed up.

Seahawks’ makeover begins as Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Will Dissly are released

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks’ remodel under new coach Mike Macdonald has started as the team has released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, and tight end Will Dissly. Outside of Seattle’s decision to keep Geno Smith on board as the presumptive quarterback going into next season, the three moves are the most significant made so far since Macdonald was hired as the replacement for Pete Carroll. The release of Diggs and Dissly will save Seattle $18 million against the cap. They will get about $6 million in cap relief with the release of Adams but also take on nearly $20 million in dead cap money by releasing him immediately and not waiting until after June 1.

Analysis: Kevin Love and DeMar DeRozan still have plenty to say about mental health

DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love still have things to say. It’s been six years since they went public with their challenges regarding mental health. DeRozan started a conversation with a tweet about depression in February 2018. Love followed a few weeks later with a first-person essay about his anxiety. And it didn’t take long for the entire NBA community to stand up and take notice. DeRozan and Love instantly became the catalysts that sparked a shift toward destigmatizing mental health issues in the NBA. It has become a passion for both.

LIV Golf abandons its pursuit of getting world ranking points

LIV Golf has given up on hopes of being recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking. The Saudi-funded league has withdrawn its application to get ranking points. Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman informed his players ahead of this week’s event in Hong Kong. Norman says LIV has tried to get its 54 players recognized. He says the OWGR has not shown a willingness to work with them. In other golf news, Scottie Scheffler is among the few young players who know Anthony Kim. Scheffler says he was 10 when Kim used to practice and play games with him at Royal Oaks in Dallas.

WNBA to use optical tracking to enhance player analysis

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will become the first women’s professional sports league in the U.S. to have league-wide optical tracking after entering a multi-year deal with Second Spectrum, a Genius Sports technology solution. With this deal, the WNBA will have access to 3D tracking data that will allow teams to use real-time advance stats that can measure categories such as shot quality, shooter impact and paint touches. It can also gauge a player’s maximum speed and total distance covered in a game. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says the technology “will deliver rich data to our teams that they can leverage to enhance player performance while informing in-game strategy.”

Acuña expects to be ready for opening day after NL MVP’s knee exam turns up no major issues

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. is expected to be ready for opening day with the Atlanta Braves after a more thorough examination of his sore right knee found no serious issues. Acuña left the Braves’ spring training site in Florida to be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Monday night. The team says ElAttrache found only irritation in the meniscus of his right knee. Acuña will be able to gradually increase his baseball activities and is expected to be cleared when the Braves open the regular season at Philadelphia on March 28.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.