AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:03 p.m. EDT

NBA Playoffs: Jokic and Nuggets take 1-0 lead, Celtics and Heat set to open series

Nikola Jokic’s incredible postseason continued in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Denver’s two-time MVP had 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists to lead the Nuggets past the Los Angeles Lakers 132-126 in the opener of the West title series on Tuesday night. It was his sixth triple-double so far in these playoffs. Wilt Chamberlain (seven for Philadelphia in 1967) has the record for a single postseason, and Jokic has tied Magic Johnson (six for the Lakers in 1982) and Draymond Green (six for Golden State in 2019) for second-most on that list.

Analysis: Wembanyama and Popovich will soon be the NBA’s newest dynamic duo

The NBA’s oldest coach. The NBA’s newest superstar. In an instant, the fortunes of the San Antonio Spurs changed in a big way. Victor Wembanyama is on his way to the NBA, and the coaching wins leader in Gregg Popovich will be waiting for him. The right combination of ping-pong balls gave the Spurs victory in the draft lottery on Tuesday night, meaning they’ll have the No. 1 pick on June 22. That means they’ve won the Wembanyama sweepstakes, and that four years of losing in a way that had never before happened under Popovich has actually paid off.

Blue Jays’ Jay Jackson says he was tipping pitches against Aaron Judge

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jay Jackson says he believes he was tipping his pitches when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered against him Monday night. That at-bat was quickly scrutinized when cameras caught Judge taking unusual glances toward the first-base line moments before Jackson delivered. Many questioned whether someone on the Yankees was signaling to the 2022 AL MVP an indication of which pitch Jackson was about to throw, based on either sign stealing or pitch tipping. Jackson told The Athletic on Wednesday that he believes a Yankees coach was able to see which grip he was using while holding the ball in his glove, and that coach relayed the info to Judge, helping him hit a 462-foot home run.

Becky Hammon, Las Vegas Aces coach, denies bullying player over pregnancy

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon has denied that former Aces player Dearica Hamby was bullied on her team for being pregnant, saying any ill feelings between the two came from Hamby being traded. Hammon, one of the league’s marquee figures, said at a news conference Wednesday that she did nothing to warrant discipline from the WNBA, which suspended her for two games without pay after a monthslong investigation into Hamby’s allegations. Hammon said she once asked Hamby about her pregnancy, but didn’t get into the specifics of what she said.

Griner, Mercury set to tip off WNBA season after her return from detainment in Russia

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner’s life and career path have taken a sharp turn over the past 18 months following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges that ended with a prisoner swap in December. To say the Phoenix Mercury center’s journey has been complicated would be an understatement. Now it’s time to find out how good of a basketball player she still is. The early returns suggest that the 31-year-old remains a formidable talent, even if she’s understandably a bit rusty. She scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in her only preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, flashing her considerable skills but also showing there’s work to do.

As Triple Crown chase rolls on, horse racing at a crossroads after latest spate of deaths

BALTIMORE (AP) — Industry leaders believe horse racing is at at crossroads after seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the leadup to the Kentucky Derby. Those deaths happening at the start of Triple Crown season when the most attention is on horse racing led to public outcry. Many inside the sport also have questions about what caused the cluster of fatalities at the same track over a 10-day span. They’re being raised during Preakness week with a Triple Crown still possible and on the horizon of new national medication and anti-doping rules going into effect next week.

A new Day: Australian Jason Day enters PGA Championship on upswing after Byron Nelson victory

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Day’s golf game is back on an upswing entering the PGA Championship fresh off winning the Byron Nelson last week. The victory was Day’s first in five years and provides the latest hint in how the 35-year-old Australian has finally begun shedding back issues and concerns his career might be over. Day climbed to the top of the world rankings in 2015, when he won the PGA Championship, before a steady decline dropped him to 175th a little over a year ago. He’s climbed back to No. 20 and enjoyed seven top-10 finishes in his past 16 tournaments.

Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune, again, this time at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Twenty-year-old Danish player Holger Rune recorded his second victory over Novak Djokovic in little more than six months by beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Rune also defeated Djokovic in the Paris Masters final in November. Djokovic didn’t appear at his best physically early on and called for a trainer. Rune’s semifinal opponent will be either Casper Ruud or Francisco Cerundolo. Two-time defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek was up against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina later and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko was facing Paula Badosa.

Ex-division rivals Carolina and Florida clash in East final for a shot at the Stanley Cup

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers are set to open the Eastern Conference Final for a chance to reach the Stanley Cup Final. The Hurricanes host Game 1 on Thursday night in the best-of-seven series between former Southeast Division peers. The Hurricanes have beaten the New York Islanders and the New Jersey Devils in the playoffs. The Panthers took down Boston after the Bruins’ record-setting regular season and then Toronto. This is Carolina’s second trip to the NHL semifinals in five seasons. It is Florida’s first trip to the conference final since 1996.

Paris Olympics vows to carry the torch for LGBTQ rights after watershed of Tokyo

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the 2024 Paris Games intend to seize on the Olympic spotlight to push a message that LGBTQ rights need to progress outside France. The French capital set out plans for a Pride House that will celebrate LGBTQ people during the Olympics and Paralympics. Organizers pledged that Olympians and campaigners will be given “plenty of opportunities” to speak for LGBTQ rights. That’s not always been the case. LGBTQ activists who waved rainbow flags in Moscow’s Red Square and protested in St. Petersburg were arrested during the 2014 Winter Games in Russia. This week also saw the closure of a safe space for the LGBTQ community in Beijing. The Chinese capital hosted the last Olympics in 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.