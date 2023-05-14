AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:02 p.m. EDT

Celtics, 76ers ready for Game 7 at TD Garden for spot in East finals vs. Heat

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will meet in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday. Neither team needed seven games in the first round, though both have some experience in winner-take-all games. The Celtics won two of them on their way to the NBA Finals last year. Coach Joe Mazzulla says they learned how to win easy and also “how to battle to the death.” The Sixers haven’t won a Game 7 since 2001. The winner of the game at Boston’s TD Garden will advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face the Miami Heat.

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies after another social media video in which he appears to be holding a gun. The NBA is looking into the matter. The Grizzlies say Morant is suspended from all team activities “pending league review.” The video shows Morant in the front seat of a vehicle, appearing to hold the gun while someone filmed him and broadcast it live over Instagram. Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games this season after the All-Star guard was seen on video holding a gun at a club in the Denver suburbs. The league said the March suspension was for “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Colorado’s Feltner has skull fracture, concussion from line drive

DENVER (AP) — Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos. Feltner was injured Saturday night and was likely to be discharged from Swedish Medical Center. He will not need surgery. Feltner was put on the 15-day injured list. When asked whether the 26-year-old right-hander will be out for days, weeks or months, Black said “probably on the longer end of that.”

Gundogan and Haaland score as Man City beats Everton 3-0 in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester City’s seemingly relentless march toward the Premier League title has continued with a 3-0 win against Everton. Two goals from Ilkay Gundogan and another from Erling Haaland secured the points at Goodison Park and stretched City’s unbeaten run to 21 games in all competitions. It was an 11th straight win in the league. That run has seen the defending champions overhaul long-time leader Arsenal and put Pep Guardiola on the brink of his third successive league title and a fifth in six seasons. Defeat for Everton leaves the Merseyside club in a desperate fight for survival as it sits just one point above the relegation zone.

Phoenix Suns fire coach Monty Williams after 4 seasons with the club

The Phoenix Suns fired Monty Williams on Saturday, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he was the overwhelming choice as the coach of the year. Williams had great success in his four regular seasons in Phoenix, winning 63% of his games. But three consecutive years of playoff frustration was likely too much for the Suns to overlook — especially after two straight years of Phoenix trailing by 30 points at halftime of elimination games at home.

Analysis: Playoff outcomes suggest the NBA could see a summer of big moves

It’s the best time of year in the NBA, with the playoff field getting down to its final four on Sunday. It’ll be followed by the co-best time of year in the NBA. That’s July, when free agency time means some teams are going to wildly change. The Golden State Warriors’ reign as NBA champions ended Friday night with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. It served as a reminder that nobody can escape the need to make changes.

Eberle scores 2 as Kraken outshine Stars 6-3, send series to deciding Game 7

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored twice, Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 to force a deciding Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Tolvanen’s goal early in the second period gave Seattle a 3-1 lead. Rookie Tye Kartye beat Jake Oettinger with a wrist shot less than three minutes later, and the Kraken withstood several pushes by the Stars to send the series back to Texas. Matty Beniers and Yanni Gourde each added a goal and an assist for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer stopped 20 shots. Mason Marchment, Joe Pavelski and Joel Kiviranta scored for Dallas. Oettinger allowed four goals on 18 shots before he was pulled early in the second period. Game 7 will be Monday night in Dallas.

US beats Hungary, Canada tops Slovenia at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States had to come from a goal down to outclass newcomer Hungary 7-1 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship. Canada had to do the same on the way to a 5-2 victory over Slovenia, the other team newly promoted to the top division. Nick Bonino scored two goals for the Americans and Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists in Group A. MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and two assists in the second three-point game for the Calgary Flames defenseman and Michael Carcone and Jack McBain had a goal and an assist for Canada in Group B. Sweden routed Austria 5-0 and the Czech Republic beat Kazakhstan 5-1.

Djokovic overcomes mid-match lapse to beat Dimitrov at Italian Open; Swiatek wins

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic had to overcome a mid-match lapse before beating Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 to reach the fourth round of the Italian Open. Djokovic is returning from three weeks off due to a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow and is aiming for a seventh title in Rome. Two-time defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek swept aside Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 to extend her winning streak at the Foro Italico to 13 matches. Holger Rune kept his composure amid a partisan crowd and eliminated Fabio Fognini 6-4, 6-2.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles graduates from college, fulfills promise to late mother

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Todd Bowles kept a promise to his late mother and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach is now a college graduate. The 59-year-old Bowles walked across the stage at Mount St. Mary’s University on Saturday to receive his diploma after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in youth and community development. Bowles missed the second day of the Buccaneers’ rookie camp to attend the ceremony, knowing his mother Joan would be proud of him for completing his degree 37 years after he left Temple to begin his playing career in the NFL.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.