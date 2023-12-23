AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:02 a.m. EST

Florida State has sued the ACC, setting the stage for a fight to leave over revenue concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has sued the Atlantic Coast Conference, challenging a contract that binds the school to the league for the next 12 years. The lawsuit claims the ACC’s grant of rights violates antitrust law and has unenforceable withdrawal penalties. It also accuses the ACC of mismanaging its members’ media rights. The suit says it would cost more than $570 million for Florida State to withdraw from the ACC. The ACC says the school agreed to a renewal of the GOR in 2016 knowing all the details. The conference filed its own lawsuit against the FSU Board of Trustees in North Carolina.

Florida State always seemed out of place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. A football school in a league long renowned for its basketball prowess. Now, the Seminoles want out. Divorce is inevitable, but the split figures to be anything but amicable. The first salvo was fired Friday by the Florida State board of trustees. With its unbeaten football team snubbed by the playoff, the board voted to begin legal proceedings to escape the ACC without having to pay a staggering exit fee of more than a half-billion dollars. Both sides hurled nasty accusations, seemingly leaving little chance of a reconciliation.

Proposals for new and improved sports stadiums are proliferating across the U.S. and could come with a hefty price tag for taxpayers. This past year alone, roughly a dozen Major League Baseball and National Football League franchises took steps toward building new stadiums or making major renovations to their current ones. In some cases, sports teams are seeking a new jolt of public funding for state-of-the-art stadiums even as public entities are still paying off debt from the last round of renovations conducted a couple decades ago. Cities and states are offering hundreds of millions of dollars in public financing. But many economists doubt whether it is a worthwhile investment.

The list of sports teams seeking new or improved stadiums is getting longer and longer. In the past year alone, about a dozen Major League Baseball and National Football League franchises tooks steps toward new stadiums or major renovations. The most recent was the Baltimore Ravens, who unveiled plans for a publicly funded $430 million renovation. That followed similar announcements by the Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Kansas City Royals and Jacksonville Jaguars. New stadiums also are underway for the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Many are looking for the public to help pay the bill, and some are making that ask before they’ve paid off their existing public debts.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A medical examiner’s report concludes that former NFL player Mike Williams died from a rare form of sepsis related to dental health problems. The 36-year-old Williams died Sept. 12 after being hospitalized following a construction accident while working as an electrician. Williams was a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s report says the cause of Williams’ death was bacterial sepsis traced to a dental infection and “retained tooth roots.” The report released Friday is preliminary. Officials say a full autopsy will be released later and include toxicology and other information.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is practicing despite remaining in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Coach Doug Pederson says part of Lawrence gaining clearance includes going through practice and seeing how he responds to stress. Pederson says “we’ll give him as much as we can, as much as he can tolerate.” Lawrence would need to clear protocol before the team travels to Tampa Bay on Saturday to be able to play Sunday against the Buccaneers.

The NFL has denied the Eagles’ appeal of a $100,000 fine and the league’s ban of the team’s security chief, Dom DiSandro, from the sideline for the remainder of the regular season. That’s according to two people familiar with the league’s decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn’t been disclosed. Philadelphia was fined and DiSandro was barred from the sideline for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. DiSandro has still been permitted to travel and perform all other work duties. He can return to the sideline in the playoffs.

Former Baltimore Orioles infielder Ryan Minor has died at age 49. Minor became part of baseball history when he replaced Cal Ripken at the end of his record-setting consecutive games streak in 1998. The University of Oklahoma said Minor died of cancer Friday, and the Orioles also announced his death. Minor was a star in both baseball and basketball at Oklahoma. A week after Minor made his big league debut, Ripken decided to end his streak at 2,632 consecutive games. So Minor started at third base for the first time in his career. He went on to play parts of four seasons for the Orioles and Montreal Expos.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Haynes King threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score as Georgia Tech rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat UCF 30-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl. King went 7 for 13 for 87 yards and had 89 rushing yards on 12 carries. Jamal Haynes had 128 yards on 18 rushes to help Georgia Tech (7-6) to its first winning season since 2018. UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee completed 16 of 29 passes for 198 and two touchdowns. RJ Harvey picked up 120 yards on 15 carries as the Knights finished their first season in the Big 12 at 6-7.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The long-awaited reunion of Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi is now a reality, after the Uruguayan striker signed with Inter Miami on Friday for the 2024 season. Suárez and Messi spent six seasons together at Barcelona, winning four Spanish league titles together and nine other trophies — including a Champions League title — in that span. Suárez is coming off a season where he was best player and best striker in the Brazilian league with Gremio.

