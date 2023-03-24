AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:00 p.m. EDT

March Madness: Bench play key to South Carolina’s success

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is stocked with front-line, championship talent. It also has a bench that’s second-to-none in the women’s game. The Gamecocks lead the country in bench scoring this season at more than 36 points a game as the top overall NCAA Tournament seeds prepare for a Sweet 16 matchup with fourth-seeded UCLA on Saturday. Second-seeded Maryland faces No. 3 seed Notre Dame in the other contest at the Greenville 1 Regional. South Carolina’s roster features nine McDonald’s All-Americans, six who come off the bench. It’s an advantage that’s helped South Carolina to a margin of victory of more than 30 points per win.

Gonzaga beats UCLA 79-76 in Sweet 16 on Strawther’s shot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Julian Strawther hit a 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left to answer a 3-pointer by UCLA’s Amari Bailey, lifting Gonzaga to a wild 79-76 win over UCLA in the Sweet 16. The Bruins were the West Region’s No. 2 seed and stormed back from an eight-point deficit in the final 1:05. UCLA took a a 76-75 lead on Bailey’s 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left. The Zags brought the ball up the floor and Strawther stepped into a 3-pointer, sending Gonzaga fans to their feet and the Zags into the Elite Eight.

March Madness: Low-cut sneakers gain traction on court

DENVER (AP) — High-top basketball shoes aren’t as common a sight on the college basketball floor these days. The footwear most players are lacing up in the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments are some version of a low-top sneaker, with a few mid-cut styles thrown in. This era of players prefer shoes designed to be light and sleek especially since there’s little definitive proof that high tops prevent rolled or sprained ankles at an increased rate.

Unwelcome spotlight falls on NHL team Pride night events

The National Hockey League’s Pride nights are in the spotlight after some high-profile incidents. The events have been held annually for several years by NHL teams to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. A handful of players have objected to participating in recent months, most recently Florida’s Eric and Marc Staal on Thursday night. That came on the heels of the Chicago Blackhawks deciding against having players wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys because the team thought an anti-gay law in Russia could endanger Russian players when they return home. Russian goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and others in recent weeks have worn Pride-themed jerseys since Ivan Provorov refused.

NWSL’s Carson Pickett embraces being a role model

There was a time earlier in her soccer career when Carson Pickett didn’t want to draw attention to her left arm or even talk about it. She just wanted to be like all the other players. Pickett has since become more comfortable with what makes her both unique and a role model for others like her. The 29-year-old defender for Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League was born without a left hand and forearm. She says she loves being able to be a role model.

Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight, bounces Tennessee

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Atlantic, playing in just its second NCAA Tournament, moved within a victory of the Final Four by using a second-half push led by Michael Forrest to beat fourth-seeded Tennessee 62-55. The ninth-seeded Owls will play third-seeded Kansas State in the East Region final at Madison Square Garden. Johnell Davis lead the Owls with 15 points and Forrest finished with 11, eight in a crucial second-half run when FAU took control. The Volunteers, who were looking for just the second Elite Eight appearance in program history, shot 33% — including 6 of 23 from 3-point range. Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo scored 10 points apiece.

UCLA’s Kiki Rice AP Diary: On to the Sweet 16!

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — UCLA freshman Kiki Rice is checking in periodically from the NCAA Tournament as told to AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. In the second installment, Rice talks about playing in the tournament, the UCLA dance parties pregame, heading to South Carolina.

NFL to vote on changes to punts, kickoffs for safety

The NFL will consider significant changes to the kicking game, with the competition committee proposing that the league adopt the college rule that allows touchbacks on fair catches of kickoffs and moving the touchback spot on punts to the 25-yard line. NFL executive Troy Vincent says the competition committee looked at various rules on kickoffs in college and the spring leagues to try to reduce injuries on what is one of the more dangerous plays.

Nowell breaks NCAA assist record, KSU beats MSU 98-93 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Markquis Nowell broke the NCAA Tournament record for assists in a game with 19, his last two on spectacular passes in the final minute of overtime, and Kansas State beat Michigan State 98-93 in a Sweet 16 thriller at Madison Square Garden. Playing in his hometown and fighting through a second-half ankle injury, Nowell found Keyontae Johnson for a reverse alley-oop with 52 seconds left in OT to give the Wildcats the lead for good in this back-and-forth East Region semifinal. Nowell finished with 20 points and five steals. A.J. Hoggard led Michigan State with 25 points. Kansas State will face Florida Atlantic for a berth in the Final Four.

Track bans transgender athletes, tightens rules for Semenya

Track and field has banned transgender athletes from international competition while adopting new regulations that could keep Caster Semenya and other athletes with differences in sex development from competing. The World Athletics Council adopted the same rules as swimming did last year in deciding to bar athletes who have transitioned from male to female and have gone through male puberty. No such athletes currently compete at the highest elite levels of track. World Athletics president Seb Coe said the updates for athletes with differences in sex development, such as Semenya, will have to undergo hormone-suppressing treatment for six months before competing to be eligible for events outside of the previously restricted range of 400 meters to a mile.

