AP Sports SummaryBrief at 4:00 a.m. EDT

Imanaga, 2 relievers combine for no-hitter, lead Cubs over Pirates 12-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Shota Imanaga and two Cubs relievers combined on a no-hitter, leading Chicago over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0 on Wednesday night. Imanaga, a 31-year-old left-hander in his first season with the Cubs after pitching in Japan for eight seasons, struck out seven and walked two over seven innings. He threw 66 of 95 pitches for strikes. He needed 25 pitches to get through the second inning. Nate Pearson pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Porter Hodge a perfect ninth in the Cubs’ 18th no-hitter, the first since Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined to hold Los Angeles hitless at Dodger Stadium on June 24, 2021.

US Open: Tiafoe, Fritz, Pegula and Navarro reach the semifinals and make US tennis matter again

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been 21 years since an American man won a Grand Slam title, but the country is guaranteed a male finalist at the U.S. Open this weekend. That’s because Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz set up an all-U.S. semifinal that will take place Friday. One of the two 26-year-olds will become the first man from the United States to play in a title match at any major tournament since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in 2009. American men’s tennis matters for the first time in a long time — and there also will be two women from the country, Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro, in the women’s semifinals Thursday.

US Open: Jessica Pegula upsets No. 1 Iga Swiatek to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula has pulled off a major upset at the U.S. Open by beating No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal. Pegula’s victory on Wednesday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium came after she had started her career with an 0-6 record in major quarterfinals. Swiatek served poorly in the first set and her forehand was a real problem. Pegula used terrific defense to keep forcing Swiatek to hit an extra shot. The No. 6-seeded Pegula is a 30-year-old American. She has won 14 of her past 15 matches and will play Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic on Thursday for a berth in the final. Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper set up a men’s semifinal matchup.

Third baseman Matt Chapman and Giants agree to $151 million, 6-year contract for 2025-30

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman have agreed to a $151 million, six-year contract with the San Francisco Giants for 2025-30, giving up his chance to become a free agent after the season. Chapman will get a $1 million signing bonus, payable next year, and annual salaries of $25 million. He joined the Giants as a free agent in March, agreeing to a contract guaranteeing $54 million over three seasons. That deal gave him the right to opt out after 2024 and 2025. It included a $2 million signing bonus and a $16 million salary for 2024.

Blue Jackets fans, players remember Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at a candlelight vigil in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans and Columbus Blue Jackets players gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil outside the team’s arena to remember Johnny Gaudreau and brother Matthew, who died last week when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey. The crowd of of roughly 1,000 was encouraged at 7:49 p.m. to light their candles, and for the next 13:21 — for Johnny’s jersey No. 13 Matthew’s No. 21 — they stood in silence watching a nearby video screen as a slideshow played of the brothers from childhood, through their teenage years and into college hockey, the pros, marriages, baptisms and lives filled with joy and love.

Pro Picks: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will begin three-peat quest with a win over the Ravens

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will raise their championship banner and begin their quest to become the first team to three-peat in the Super Bowl era. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens owe them one. The NFL season kicks off Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium with a rematch of the AFC championship game. Despite leading the NFL with 13 wins last season, the Ravens fell short against the Chiefs, losing 17-10 at home. Jackson ended up winning the NFL MVP award for the second time in five years but it was bittersweet after another playoff disappointment.

College football picks: Colorado-Nebraska renew their rivalry, this time it’s Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Colorado-Nebraska was once a Big Eight rivalry that evolved into a Big 12 rivalry. The Buffaloes and Cornhuskers took a break when it would have been a Big 12-Big Ten game and then reconnected as Pac-12-Big Ten matchup. Now, that the Buffs are back in the Big 12, the rivalry has circled back to check that Big 12-Big Ten box. Got all that? Conference realignment can be hard to keep up with, but we’re just glad Colorado and Nebraska are playing. Especially with both programs looking for a big win under second-year coaches.

Caitlin Clark makes her 100th 3, finishes with triple-double as Fever beat Sparks 93-86

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 100 3-pointers in a season and finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double as the playoff-bound Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-86. Clark connected on her second 3 of the game and 100th of the season midway through the third quarter and added two more to reach 102. The No. 1 overall draft pick is the first rookie with 100 3s. She also became the first rookie and fifth WNBA player with multiple triple-doubles in a season. Aliyah Boston had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Fever.

US Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner beats Daniil Medvedev to reach the semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time by getting past 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. Sinner took over as the title favorite after Week 1 exits by Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. His victory on Wednesday night makes him the only man remaining in the field with a Grand Slam trophy. He won his first at the Australian Open in January by beating Medvedev in the final in five sets after dropping the first two. Sinner will will go up against No. 25 Jack Draper of Britain on Friday for a berth in the title match.

Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being severely burned by her partner over a land dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at a Kenyan hospital where she was being treated for burns over 80% of her body from an attack by her partner. A hospital official confirmed her death on Thursday. Police say Cheptegei’s partner, Dickson Ndiema, bought a can of gasoline, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement Sunday. A report filed by the local chief said the couple was heard fighting over the land where her house was built before the fire started.

