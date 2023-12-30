AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:59 p.m. EST

Oft-injured left-hander Chris Sale is traded to Braves from Red Sox for infielder Vaughn Grissom

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Sale’s injury-filled career with the Boston Red Sox ended when the 34-year-old left-hander was traded to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Vaughn Grissom. Boston also is sending cash to the Braves, covering a portion of the $27.5 million salary the seven-time All-Star is owed in 2024. That’s the final guaranteed season of a $160 million, six-year contract. Sale was acquired by Boston from the Chicago White Sox in December 2016 and has made nine trips to the disabled and injured lists with the Red Sox, mostly due to shoulder and elbow ailments. He joins a Braves rotation projected to include Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Charlie Morton.

Knicks are trading Barrett and Quickley to Raptors for Anunoby, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors and getting back OG Anunoby, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The Knicks also will acquire Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade isn’t official yet. The trade was first reported by ESPN. The Knicks are giving up two of their top offensive players in Barrett, a starting forward, and Quickley, one of the NBA’s top reserves. But the deal should provide a boost to their defense, with Anunoby leading the NBA in steals last season.

Washington’s Deboer, Texas’ Sarkisian built playoff teams with holdovers from previous coaches

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Remaking a roster has never been easier in college football for a coach taking over a new team. At Washington and Texas, extreme, Deion Sanders-style makeovers weren’t needed. In fact, the holdovers from the previous regimes for the second-ranked Huskies and third-ranked Longhorns formed the core of two College Football Playoff teams that will face each other Monday night in the Sugar Bowl. The programs Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian inherited weren’t necessarily lacking talent. What they needed was for the players to embrace a new message.

Gil de Ferran, Indianapolis 500 winner and Brazilian icon, dies at 56

Gil de Ferran, the 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner and holder of the closed-course land speed record, died Friday while racing with his son at The Concourse Club in Florida, multiple former colleagues confirmed to The Associated Press. He was 56. Fellow Brazilian driver Tony Kanaan said de Ferran was with his son, Luke, at the private course in Opa-Locka, Florida, when he pulled over and said he wasn’t feeling well. Kanaan said de Ferran apparently suffered a heart attack and could not be revived. De Ferran won the 2000 and 2001 Champ Car titles driving for Penske, and the 2003 Indy 500 with Roger Penske, as well. In 2000 at California Speedway, de Ferran set the closed-course land speed record during CART qualifying with a lap of 241.428 mph — a mark that stands today.

Tech company says NCAA looking into possible unauthorized access to college football video

A software company that manages practice video footage for college football teams says the NCAA is looking into possible unauthorized access to its data. Players and coaches for Alabama and Michigan have indicated in the lead up to their Rose Bowl matchup on Monday that players had been instructed to avoid watching film using the Catapult Sports app on their mobile devices because of security concerns. Catapult said in a statement it was aware of the ongoing investigation of alleged unauthorized access to college football video footage, but has found no security breach.

Bonded by loss, Liberty rides a strong connection into Fiesta Bowl against Oregon

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Liberty’s rise in college football has culminated with the best season in the program’s short history. The Flames are undefeated, have a Conference USA trophy back home in Virginia and will play in a New Year’s Six bowl for the first time in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Oregon. They’ve done it through an unbreakable bond sparked by tragedy. When freshman offensive lineman Tajh Boyd died by suicide early in fall camp, it crushed the Flames. Bonded by grief, the Flames became a much closer team on their way to the best season in program history.

Indianapolis Colts TE Drew Ogletree arrested on domestic violence charges

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Court records show that Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges. The 25-year-old Ogletree was charged with domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Both are felonies. The Indianapolis Star reports that Ogletree is accused in a probable cause affidavit of body slamming a woman on Tuesday in Hendricks County after she looked at his phone and discovered that he was cheating on her. An attorney for Ogletree listed in court records didn’t immediately respond Saturday to messages left by The Associated Press.

No. 6 USC women, freshman phenom Watkins face No. 2 UCLA, talented sophomores in battle of unbeatens

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California and most of women’s college basketball has been captivated by the early season success of undefeated USC and its freshman phenom JuJu Watkins. Meanwhile, just down the road in Westwood, UCLA has somewhat quietly put together an undefeated start of its own that’s among the best starts in program history. The two teams will meet Saturday in one of the most anticipated college basketball games in LA in sometime when the second-ranked Bruins host the sixth-ranked Trojans at a sold-out Pauley Pavilion.

Christ the Redeemer lit in Pele shirt as Brazil honors first anniversary of his death

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Christ the Redeemer has been lit up in a Pele shirt among Brazilian tributes to the soccer great on the first anniversary of his death. Pele died of colon cancer at age 82. Christ the Redeemer had a projection of a Brazil shirt with Pelé’s name and number 10 and a message from Pope Francis. Religious ceremonies were held in Santos, where he played, and in the small city of Tres Corações, where he was born in 1940. The Santos club held its own tribute, led by one of Pele’s sons. FIFA paid its respects with a video of highlights of the Brazilian great with a message: “Pelé’s legacy will always live on.” Pele is the only man to win the World Cup three times.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he was asked earlier in season to adjust contract or risk benching

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson says he was caught off guard by the timing of his benching since the Denver Broncos have a slim chance to make the playoffs. A disappointed Wilson spoke to the media Friday for the first time since being sent to the sideline by coach Sean Payton. Wilson will back up Jarrett Stidham on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. For now, Wilson says his focus is on helping Stidham, not on his future with the team. Wilson says the Broncos approached him during the bye to adjust his contract or risk being benched. Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension last year that kicks in next season.

