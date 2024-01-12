AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:58 p.m. EST

Alabama is close to hiring Kalen DeBoer from Washington to replace Nick Saban, AP source says

A person with direct knowledge of the talks tells The Associated Press that Alabama is negotiating with Washington coach Kalen DeBoer and is close to hiring him as the replacement for Nick Saban. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because a deal was not completed or announced yet. The 49-year-old DeBoer is a former NAIA coach who led Washington to the national championship game in just his second season. DeBoer would replace Saban, who announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships in 17 seasons.

NFL All-Pro: McCaffrey, Hill, Warner unanimous; 14 first-timers

Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Fred Warner are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2023 NFL All-Pro Team. The 49ers’ McCaffrey and Warner and the Dolphins’ Hill received first-team votes from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Running back McCaffrey and linebacker Warner are joined by three San Francisco teammates, including left tackle Trent Williams, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and tight end George Kittle. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson earned his second All-Pro selection, receiving 45 first-place votes. Dallas’ Dak Prescott and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy each received two first-place votes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen got the other one.

Patriots name Jerod Mayo as next head coach, Bill Belichick’s successor

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have named Jerod Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick as the franchise’s 15th head coach. He becomes the first Black head coach in team history. Mayo played eight NFL seasons and won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots during the 2014 season. Mayo’s hire comes a day after Belichick agreed to part ways with the Patriots after a 24-year run that included six Super Bowl wins. Mayo will be formally introduced at a news conference on Wednesday.

Lights, cameras, Clark: Iowa’s superstar guard gets prime-time spotlight Saturday on Fox

Caitlin Clark has set records on and off the court. The University of Iowa’s superstar guard is on track to do something never accomplished by a women’s basketball player — appear on all four broadcast networks in the same season. Clark and the third-ranked Hawkeyes host No. 14 Indiana on Saturday night on Fox. Iowa is featured in four of the six Big Ten regular-season women’s games that will air on either Fox or NBC. Both networks have left open the possibility of adding more games. Should the Hawkeyes reach the Big Ten Tournament final, that game will be on CBS. ABC will carry NCAA Women’s Tournament games on weekend afternoons in the first two weeks, along with the Women’s Final Four championship game in prime time on April 7.

Analysis: Love him or hate him, Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in sports history

Bill Belichick is on to the next chapter of his life. The six-time Super Bowl champion and second-winningest coach in NFL history exited New England on Thursday after 24 years because his unprecedented, two-decade run of success didn’t continue when Tom Brady left the Patriots. Still, despite a 28-39 record without No. 12 over the past four seasons, Belichick will go down as one of the all-time greatest coaches in sports. He built the Patriot Way, instilled in players the importance of doing their job and presided over a dynasty that withstood changing times, free agency, salary-cap restrictions and much more.

Florida State, coach Mike Norvell agree to 8-year deal at more than $10M per year, AP source says

Florida State and coach Mike Norvell have agreed to a new eight-year deal that will pay him more than $10 million per year, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was not yet finalized. Norvell led to the Seminoles to an unbeaten regular season in 2023. In four seasons at Florida State, Norvell is 31-17, including 23-4 the last two seasons. The deal comes amid speculation Alabama was interested in Norvell as a possible replacement for Nick Saban.

The Australian Open and what to know: Earlier start. Netflix curse? Osaka’s back. Nadal’s not

Iga Swiatek and other tennis players are shrugging off the Australian Open’s decision to begin on a Sunday instead of a Monday, creating a 15-day event. The top-seeded Swiatek said it doesn’t really matter. She will not be playing on Sunday. But there are players — including defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka — who were picked to compete on Day 1, 24 hours earlier than usual. That’s been the schedule at Roland Garros for more than 15 years; the U.S. Open and Wimbledon have stuck to the traditional Monday opening. When the French Open shifted to a Sunday start, stars such as Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova were hardly thrilled about it.

Shane Pinto returns to Senators’ practice after his 41-game gambling suspension, can play Jan. 21

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto took part in his first practice with the Ottawa Senators since being suspended 41 games by the NHL for gambling. He is eligible to play Jan. 21 at Philadelphia. Pinto, in his first meeting with the media since the ban was handed down, in October declined to share any details about what caused him to miss half the season. The 23-year-old from Long Island said he was caught off guard by the suspension. Pinto needs to sign a contract before playing against the Flyers next weekend.

Sign bearing Trump’s name removed from Bronx golf course as new management takes over

New York (AP) — A years-long effort to erase Donald Trump’s surname from a New York City golf course is now complete. On Thursday, a “Bally Links” sign was unveiled at the Bronx golf club where the giant “Trump Links” sign had long greeted motorists passing over the Whitestone Bridge. Late last year, the Trump Organization sold the operating rights of the course to the casino company the Bally Corporation. The lease transfer followed a failed effort by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio to scrap its contract with the Trump Organization following the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Braves extend general manager Alex Anthopoulos’ contract through 2031 season

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to a contract extension with general manager Alex Anthopoulos that will keep him with the six-time reigning NL East champions through the 2031 season. The team announced the new deal Friday, locking up the GM who oversaw a World Series championship in 2021. He also has been responsible for securing long-term contracts for many of the club’s top players, including NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr.. The 46-year-old Anthopoulos was hired by the Braves after the 2017 season, when the organization has endured four straight losing seasons and was mired in a scandal over international signings.

