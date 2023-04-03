AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:58 p.m. EDT

A San Diego St-UConn title game brings Fab Five memories

HOUSTON (AP) — Thirty years ago, a group of disrupters with baggy shorts changed college basketball as we know it. Those Michigan freshmen known as the Fab Five ended up one win short of the title. That is exactly where San Diego State, a team coached by former Fab Five assistant Brian Dutcher, finds itself in 2023 during another transformative period in college hoops. The Aztecs, who will face UConn in the title game, are a team forged quickly through the newly liberated transfer portal and enriched by opportunities that have sprung from name-image-likeness deals. All those were distant dreams for those brash Michigan players in the 1990s but part of something they started pushing for back then.

MASTERS ’23: 20 years after protests, women still look ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s been 20 years since the biggest controversy in Masters history. Martha Burk protested the all-male membership at Augusta National. Nine years later in 2012, the club had its first female members. More noticeable is the landscape beyond one club and one tournament. The PGA of America had its first female president. The president of the Korn Ferry Tour is a woman. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club voted to accept women as members. Former PGA president Suzy Whaley says she’s happy with where women in golf are headed, but more help is needed to get to where they need to be.

MLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s average game time dropped by 30 minutes during the first four days this season, stolen bases doubled and batting average increased by 16 percentage points from last year’s opening weekend. Games averaged 2 hours, 38 minutes through Sunday with the new pitch clock, down from 3:08 for the first four days of the 2022 season and a 3:04 final average. In the first year of restrictions against defensive shifts, the .246 batting average for nine-inning games was up from .230 over the first four days last year. Left-hander batting average increased to .232 from .229.

As Final Four closes, basketball on unpredictable ground

HOUSTON (AP) — The once semipredictable ground that underpinned college basketball has been changing at lightning speed over the past 24 months. It’s leaving coaches and their bosses scrambling to adjust to whatever comes next. The NCAA Tournament closes out Monday when UConn plays San Diego State, and will go down as one of the most unpredictable ever. Unanswered is the question of whether the shifting landscape in college sports was the reason for all bracket madness or simply background noise for an event that is always hard to handicap. Either way, things are changing and coaches are trying to adjust on the fly.

Jim Nantz bids a fond farewell to March Madness

HOUSTON (AP) — Jim Nantz could fill an evening weaving tales of the great games and buzzer-beaters he’s had the privilege to call over a storytelling career that made his the voice of March Madness for nearly four decades. But when asked about his favorite moments as he prepared for the 354th and final game of that journey, he wanted to talk about underdogs. It’s the teams that don’t get much time in the limelight that Nantz works overtime for. He wants to tell their stories the right way. It makes this year’s Final Four a fitting time to go out. It was filled with teams nobody expected. A storyteller’s paradise, Nantz called it. Even though this is it for basketball, the 63-year-old broadcaster will stay on CBS for golf and football coverage.

Women’s NCAA Tournament features plethora of March Madness

DALLAS (AP) — This year’s record-breaking women’s NCAA Tournament featured breakout stars, upsets and capped off with the flamboyant Kim Mulkey leading LSU to its first basketball championship. Mulkey’s unforgettable outfits were just one of several memorable moments. There was Caitlin Clark’s 40-point triple-double in the Elite Eight game, the drama of South Carolina’s quest to complete the latest undefeated season and two No. 1 seeds being knocked off before the Sweet 16. It led to the highest attendance ever in the tournament’s history to go along with stellar TV ratings in every round. The timing couldn’t be better for the sport. It all could lead to women’s basketball getting a separate TV deal when the contract expires next summer.

Former Hoosiers coach Knight battling undisclosed illness

Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness but was not listed as a patient on Monday at two hospitals in Bloomington, Indiana, where he lives. An email from the university about Knight’s health was sent to former Indiana basketball players on Friday asking for prayers and saying the former coach hoped to return home soon. The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships at Indiana before he was fired in September 2000 after grabbing a student by the arm in violation of the school’s zero-tolerance policy. He was hired by Texas Tech in 2001 and retired in 2012 with a then-Division I record 899 career wins.

After March Madness, women’s pro basketball options are slim

DALLAS (AP) — March Madness may be the last time for fans to see many of the talented college women players compete. Even the handful of players selected in the upcoming WNBA draft will find it difficult to continue their pro careers. There are only potentially 144 WNBA roster spots available and most of those are filled with returning players. There has been talk of expansion over the last few years, but nothing has come to fruition yet. Taking their talents overseas is also not given with those jobs also at premium. Following Brittney Griner’s travails in Russia, dozens of jobs players used to be able to find in that country during the offseason are no longer an option. That has a trickle down on openings in other countries.

It’s Embiid vs. Doncic for scoring title in NBA’s final week

The NBA will have an international player as its scoring champion for the second time. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was born in Cameroon. He is on the cusp of becoming a back-to-back scoring champion, though he and Dallas’ Luka Doncic of Slovenia might take that race down to the wire. Embiid opened up a bit of breathing room on Sunday when he had 28 points in the 76ers’ loss to Milwaukee while Doncic scored 28 in the Mavericks’ overtime loss to Atlanta.

Orioles run wild in first 2 games with pitch clock rules

The Baltimore Orioles were off and running in the first two games of the pitch clock era. The Orioles stole five bases in their opener at Boston and then five more in the series’ second game. They became the first team with 10 steals in their first two games since at least 1901. The new clock in the majors means pitchers can’t delay too long when trying to hold runners close, and there’s also a limit on pickoff throws. Teams are stealing at a success rate of 83.3% so far. That’s up from 75.4% last year.

