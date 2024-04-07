AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:58 a.m. EDT

Led by Castle and Clingan, defending champ UConn returns to NCAA title game, beating Alabama 86-72

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — UConn kept its bid to repeat as national champion intact by surviving its first true test of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies got 21 points from freshman Stephon Castle while clamping down defensively in the second half of an 86-72 win over Alabama in the Final Four. Top-seeded UConn had put on a March Madness show before arriving in the desert, a stretch that included a 30-0 run in a decimation of Illinois in the Elite Eight. This was more of a slow burn, with UConn withstanding an early wave of 3-pointers before holding the Crimson Tide without a field goal during a five-minute second-half stretch.

Zach Edey and Purdue power their way into NCAA title game, beating N.C. State 63-50

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Purdue kept its March Madness dream alive while snuffing out North Carolina State’s, getting 20 points and 12 rebounds from Zach Edey in a 63-50 victory that placed the Boilermakers a win from their first NCAA title. N.C. State poked and jabbed at the 7-foot-4 Edey and gave him fits over his 40 minutes on the floor, but he still dominated the battle of big men against 6-9, 275-pound Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr., who labored to eight points and four assists. DJ Horne led the 11th-seeded Wolfpack with 20 points. Purdue moves on to Monday night’s final to play the winner of the later game between Alabama and defending champion UConn.

Stephen Strasburg’s retirement is officially listed by MLB. He was the 2019 World Series MVP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg, the 2019 World Series MVP whose career was derailed by injuries, officially has been listed by Major League Baseball as being retired. Saturday’s news had been the expected outcome for quite some time, but it was unclear when — and how — word would emerge. In August, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Strasburg had decided not to try to resume pitching. The 35-year-old Strasburg was a hard-throwing right-hander who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft and briefly rose to stardom, leading the franchise to the first championship in Nationals history. But he has not pitched since June 9, 2022.

Iowa-UConn women’s Final Four semifinal most-watched hoops game in ESPN history; 14.2M avg. viewers

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Iowa’s 71-69 victory over UConn at the women’s Final Four on Friday night averaged 14.2 million viewers on ESPN, making it the most-viewed women’s basketball game on record and the largest audience for an ESPN basketball broadcast. The previous women’s hoops mark was 12.3 million for last Monday’s Iowa-LSU game in the Elite Eight. Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals between Cleveland and Boston was ESPN’s most-watched basketball game at 13.51 million. That makes it one of the most-viewed games in any sport other than college football and the NFL over the past couple years. Last year’s NCAA men’s title game between San Diego State and UConn averaged 14.79 million.

Guardians ace Shane Bieber to have season-ending Tommy John surgery after solid start in 2024

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber will have season-ending Tommy John elbow surgery, a major blow to the team and the 2020 Cy Young winner. Bieber, who missed several months last season with elbow issues, experienced pain following an opening-day start in Oakland and again this week against Seattle. The right-hander underwent imaging tests, and reconstructive surgery on his ulnar collateral ligament was recommended by several doctors. The recovery time can take up to 16 months following the surgery. Bieber is entering his final year under contract with the Guardians. The 28-year-old is is 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA in 134 career starts with Cleveland.

South Carolina women’s hoops coach Dawn Staley says transgender athletes should be allowed to play

CLEVELAND (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said she believes transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports. Staley was asked at the news conference the day before her unbeaten Gamecocks faced Iowa for the national championship for her opinion on the issue. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was later asked the same question and said while it was an important topic she was focused on the game.

South Carolina tries to finish off perfect season when it faces Clark and Iowa in women’s title game

CLEVELAND (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley knows Sunday’s national championship game is a big moment for women’s basketball. South Carolina is looking to finish a perfect season with the program’s third NCAA title. Standing in the way of the Gamecocks is a generational player in Caitlin Clark and an Iowa team looking for the school’s first women’s national championship. Clark has done nearly everything she can at Iowa — except win a national championship. She’s the NCAA Division I career scoring leader, holds numerous other records and has powered Iowa into the title game in two straight years. All that’s left is one more victory over the team that Iowa eliminated in the national semifinals last season.

Players’ union head blames quicker pitch clock after series of pitcher elbow injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the baseball players’ association thinks a shorter pitch clock has contributed to a series of pitcher injuries. Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, Atlanta’s Spencer Strider and the New York Yankees’ Jonathan Loáisiga have elbow injuries, their teams said Saturday. Miami’s Eury Pérez and Oakland’s Trevor Gott were diagnosed in previous days. The union opposed the pitch clock when it was instituted last year and also were against a shortening of the time before this season. Union head Tony Clark calls Major League Baseball’s actions “an unprecedented threat to our game.”

Messi scores in his return, helps Inter Miami get a 2-2 tie against Colorado

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi returned and helped salvage a tie for Inter Miami. Messi scored shortly after checking in to begin the second half, then helped set up Leo Afonso’s go-ahead score two minutes later — but Cole Bassett’s goal in the 88th minute capped the scoring and helped the Colorado Rapids get a 2-2 tie with Inter Miami on Saturday night. It was Messi’s first appearance for Inter Miami since a hamstring issue led to him getting subbed out early in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup match against Nashville on March 13. He had missed four Inter Miami games since, plus two games with Argentina.

Verstappen bounces back with dominant win at Japanese Grand Prix

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen has won the Japanese Grand Prix. He led nearly the entire race on a sunny day in central Japan. It’s his third victory in four races this season after going out on the fourth lap two weeks ago in Australia with brake problems. The Dutch driver is the three-time defending champion and holds almost every Formula 1 record. He has won 22 of the last 26 races since the start of the 2023 season. Verstappen won from the pole on Sunday for his 57th career win. It was also his 36th start from the pole position.

