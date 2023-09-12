AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:57 p.m. EDT

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh says Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon and the 39-year-old quarterback will miss the rest of the season. An MRI revealed the four-time NFL MVP’s injury, confirming what the Jets feared after their 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo. Saleh said Rodgers will have season-ending surgery but he wasn’t certain when that would occur. Rodgers was injured on his fourth regular-season snap in a Jets uniform. Zach Wilson replaced him in Monday night’s game.

Ex-NFL Media journalist sues the league, alleging long-standing institutional discrimination

A former NFL Media journalist is accusing the league of refusing to address what he calls long-standing institutional discrimination and says his contract was not renewed because he repeatedly voiced concerns regarding equity and racial injustice. The allegations were made by Jim Trotter in a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit filed in federal court in New York City. Trotter also cited Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula as making racially insensitive comments and says his concerns fell on deaf ears when he raised them with league executives, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL issued a statement disputing Trotter’s allegations.

Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend’s vertebra in NYC assault, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr.’s alleged attack on his girlfriend at a New York City hotel left the woman with a fractured neck vertebra and a cut above her right eye. Prosecutors revealed details of the alleged assault at Porter’s arraignment Tuesday. The 23-year-old is charged with felony assault and strangulation in connection with the incident Monday at the Millennium Hilton near the United Nations in Manhattan. He was not required to enter a plea during his brief court appearance. Porter is due back in court in Manhattan on Oct. 16. A message seeking comment was left with Porter’s lawyer.

Breanna Stewart edges A’ja Wilson for AP WNBA Player of the Year honors by 1 vote

Breanna Stewart of New York wins AP Player of the Year award for the second straight season. It’s the third time she’s won the award since the AP first started voting on awards in 2016. She narrowly edged Las Vegas’ A’ja Wilson, who captured AP Defensive Player of the Year honors. Connecticut’s Stephanie White takes home the AP Coach of the Year award. Indiana’s Aliyah Boston is the AP Rookie of the Year.

More about culture than competition, HBCU classics are like a family reunion in the Black community

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — HBCU college football classics have become a staple in the Black community. They are a gathering point for fellowship, as well as a means to spotlight and celebrate the rich history tied to historically Black colleges across the United States. They’re like a church revival, family reunion and homecoming celebration all in one, and they generate money for the schools involved. Experts say the games are also a celebration of achievement, where people can learn of the successful doctors, lawyers and political figures who went to HBCUs.

Panel finds no single factor in horse deaths at Churchill Downs. More screening is suggested

A report from horse racing’s federally created oversight panel found no single cause of death among 12 horses at Churchill Downs this spring, but recommends further action and analysis to mitigate risk at the home of the Kentucky Derby. The report from the Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority said there was no link between Churchill Downs’ racing surface and the deaths or pattern in their location. Tuesday’s report comes two days before the start of Churchill Downs’ fall September meet and follows the June 7 suspension of racing and shift of the spring meet to Ellis Park in western Kentucky.

Mixed martial arts investment latest example of Saudi Arabia’s foray into global sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Saudi Arabia has purchased a stake in the Professional Fighters League in yet another example of the oil-rich kingdom using athletics to further increase its influence. Saudi-backed SRJ Sports Investments’ deal ensures mixed-martial arts events will take place in that country. SRJ Investments made clear in the announcement that this was just an initial investment. The agreement also allows the PFL to encroach into the UFC’s Middle East territory. The UFC regularly holds events in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the neighboring United Arab Emirates.

Analysis: Payton’s excoriation of his predecessor looks even worse after his bungled Broncos debut

DENVER (AP) — Sean Payton’s Denver debut was a lot like Nathaniel Hackett’s even down to the exact final score. Both lost their first game 17-16 and many of the problems that dogged Hackett a year ago also pestered Payton on Sunday. Payton publicly criticized his predecessor at the start of training camp when he called the job Hackett did last year in Denver one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history. That broke an unwritten code among coaches and also put Payton on notice to deliver a better product, which didn’t happen in the Broncos’ season opener Sunday.

Column: Kevin Kisner is trying to work his way back. He reached out to Steve Stricker for advice

Kevin Kisner is getting back to work after finding himself at a crossroads on the PGA Tour. He was No. 31 in the world ranking going into the year. But his golf was bad, and it felt even worse when he was traveling alone and knowing he was missing out on family activities. He stepped away in June and returns this week at the Fortinet Championship. Along with getting back to his coach John Tillery, Kisner found another source of help. That would be Steve Stricker, who also battled a bad slump when he had young kids at home some 20 years ago.

New Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock blasts report suggesting he was invading his players’ privacy

New Columbus Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock says he did nothing wrong in asking players to show him photos off their phone. A former NHL player Paul Bissonnette says he heard from the Blue Jackets that the coach was invading players’ privacy. Babcock called that a gross representation of his meetings with players and staff. He says he asked for family photos as a way of getting to know people around the team better. Team captain Boone Jenner expressed disappointment at the situation being blown out of proportion.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.