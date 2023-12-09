AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:56 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal was announced after days of speculation over where the unique, two-way star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani’s total was 64% higher than baseball’s previous record, a $426.5 million, 12-year deal for Angels outfielder Mike Trout that began in 2019.

Eagles security guard DiSandro banned from sideline for Sunday Night Football vs. Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles security chief who was ejected in last week’s game for his role in a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw has been barred by the NFL from the sideline for Sunday night’s game against the Cowboys. The team announced Saturday that Dom DiSandro is allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties when Philadelphia plays at Dallas. But he is not allowed on the sideline. Greenlaw said Wednesday that he and DiSandro sent apologies through intermediaries after the game and he holds no ill will.

Alex Karaban’s career-high 26 points leads No. 5 UConn to 101-63 rout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Alex Karaban scored a career-high 26 points to lead No. 5 UConn to a 101-63 rout of Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday. Tristen Newton scored 16 points, Cam Spencer had 15 and Donovan Clingan added 11 points and blocked three shots for the Huskies (9-1), who shot 56% and made 13 3-pointers. The game came in the midst of challenging stretch for UConn, which was coming off a loss at No. 2 Kansas and a win over No. 9 North Carolina at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies head back on the road this week for a game against No. 7 Gonzaga in Seattle. Rashad Williams had 23 points to lead Pine Bluff (4-7).

Former Oklahoma, UCF quarterback Dillion Gabriel announces transfer to Oregon for 6th season

Former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel has announced he is transferring to Oregon for a sixth season of college football. Gabriel, who is from Hawaii, posted on social media “Marcus Approved” in reference to former Oregon Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, who was also born in Hawaii. Gabriel wears jersey No. 8 in honor of Mariota. He lines up as Oregon’s replacement for Bo Nix, a Heisman finalist who spent the last two seasons with the Ducks after starting his career with Auburn. The Ducks are transitioning from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten next season.

This year’s Heisman finalists are an ode to college football’s portal/NIL era with 3 transfer QBs

NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony is an ode to the new era of college sports, transformed by the transfer portal and NIL. Three of the four finalists are transfer quarterbacks who blossomed into stars at their second schools and were having so much fun in college that they decided to stick around an extra year. Whether it is Daniels, Oregon’s Bo Nix or Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., the likely Heisman Trophy winner will be a quarterback who has transferred for the fifth time in the last seven years. The 89th Heisman will be handed out Saturday night in midtown Manhattan. Those three quarterbacks and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the finalists.

Steelers star LB T.J. Watt placed in concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on Friday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt in concussion protocol. The perennial All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate reported concussion-like symptoms to team doctors the day after a 21-18 loss to New England. Watt briefly exited the game in the first quarter after taking an inadvertent knee to the facemask from New England running back Ezekiel Elliott. Watt spent a brief period on the sideline before returning, recording five tackles while playing 51 of Pittsburgh’s 57 defensive snaps. He was held without a sack for the third time in 13 games.

US and Mexico submit joint bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup projecting $3 billion in revenue, competing against a proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan. The USSF said the bid envisioned taking advantage of efficiencies from the 2026 men’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003. FIFA is to inspect proposed sites in February and the FIFA Congress is to vote on a host in May.

Aaron Bradshaw has double-double, helps No. 16 Kentucky hold off Penn 81-66

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Bradshaw celebrated his homecoming with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Rob Dillingham also scored 17 points to lead No. 16 Kentucky past Penn 81-66 on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center. Antonio Reeves scored 16 points for Kentucky. Clark Slajchert led the Quakers with 17 points. Tyler Perkins scored 15 and Sam Brown hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Kentucky surely had the friends and family advantage. Justin Edwards is a Philadelphia native. Bradshaw, DJ Wagner and Kareem Watkins are all from across the Delaware River in Camden, New Jersey.

Top basketball recruits JuJu Watkins, Isaiah Collier already excelling at USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins and Isaiah Collier made history even before stepping onto the Galen Center court for their first basketball games with Southern California. Last November’s announcements by Watkins and Collier that they would be attending USC marked the first time the top consensus men’s and women’s high school recruits both selected to attend the same school in the same season. So far both have been living up to the hype. Watkins is second in the nation in scoring, averaging 27.3 points, and has five 30-point games in her first seven contests with the Trojans. Collier’s 17.3 points per game is third nationally among freshmen.

Kyrie Irving injures foot, Mavericks beat Trail Blazers 125-112 behind Doncic

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 32 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 125-112 after Kyrie Irving injured his right foot. With just under four minutes left in the second quarter, Irving was fouled under the basket by Trail Blazers center Duop Reath. The star guard fell to the floor, where teammate Dwight Powell inadvertently stepped on his foot, causing Irving to stay down for several minutes. He remained in the game to shoot two free throws before Tim Hardaway Jr. committed a foul to get him out. Irving was taken to the locker room to be examined by the Mavericks’ training staff and then ruled out for the rest of the game.

