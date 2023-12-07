AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:52 p.m. EST

Jayden Daniels, the dazzling quarterback for LSU, is the AP college football player of the year

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is The Associated Press college football player of the year. Daniels received 35 of the 51 first-place votes and 130 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters. Washington quarterback Michael Penix was second with 15 first-place votes and 97 points. Oregon QB Bo Nix was third ahead of Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II. Daniels is the second LSU player in five seasons to win the award; Joe Burrow won in 2019, when he also won the Heisman Trophy.

The Yankees made a vintage Steinbrenner move to land Juan Soto after a lousy 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Juan Soto’s arrival is a sign the New York Yankees want stars to help them rebound from their worst season in three decades. Acquiring the three-time All-Star outfielder from San Diego was a vintage George Steinbrenner move. The Yankees got Soto and Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham for right-handed pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vásquez and Drew Thorpe along with catcher Kyle Higashioka. General manager Brian Cashman says “we certainly want to try under the Steinbrenner leadership to make this the mecca of baseball.”

South Korea Olympic committee pushes athletes to attend navy boot camp, triggering rebukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Olympic committee is pushing to send hundreds of athletes to a navy training center to enhance their mental toughness ahead of the Paris Olympics. The move has prompted criticism that it’s outdated and regressive. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee says it recently sent letters to domestic associations requesting them to send athletes to the Korea Marine Corps camp in Pohang for three days of training this month. About 400 athletes including women are expected at the boot camp. Committee officials reportedly decided on the camp following the Asian Games in October when South Korea finished third in the gold medal count to China and Japan. Sports associations have sent athletes to the marine camp previously but its the first time the Olympic committee has recommended it.

Jon Rahm on the verge of signing with LIV Golf, according to reports

Multiple reports say Masters champion Jon Rahm is on the verge of signing with LIV Golf. The Wall Street Journal was first to report he is signing with the Saudi-funded league barring any last-minute changes. Various reports put the deal anywhere from $300 million to $600 million. It would be the biggest catch for LIV Golf. Rahm is a 29-year-old Spaniard coming into the prime of his career. It also comes as the PGA Tour is racing to try to finalize an agreement with the Saudis on a commercial deal.

OnlyFans has a new content creator: tennis player Nick Kyrgios

Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios is setting up a free-to-access OnlyFans page. Kyrgios is a 28-year-old Australian who was the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022 but was sidelined by injuries for nearly all of this past season. He played in just one official singles match in 2023. The plan to interact with the public on OnlyFans was announced Thursday via a news release and confirmed by Evolve, the talent management agency that represents Kyrgios. London-based OnlyFans is a subscription site where people can pay creators for photos and videos.

Analysis: EPL goes goal crazy because of longer games, attack-minded coaches and more red cards

Here’s something to fuel the Premier League’s rampant PR machine. English soccer fans have rarely had it so good when it comes to seeing goals scored. The average number of goals per game this season was 3.16 before the latest round of midweek fixtures. That’s easily the highest in the league since the competition’s inaugural campaign in 1992 and the most in England’s top division since the mid-1960s. Longer games, attack-minded coaches, more red cards and weak promoted teams are factors in the explosion of goals.

2024 Copa América draw: Argentina, Brazil, US, Mexico to learn first-round opponents

MIAMI (AP) — Defending champion Argentina, Brazil, the United States and Mexico will learn their first-round opponents in next year’s Copa América when a draw is held. The 16-nation tournament will be played in 14 U.S. cities starting with Argentina’s opener at Atlanta on June 20 and ending with the final on July 14 at Miami Gardens, Florida. Ecuador was in line to host the tournament as part of the rotation by South American soccer’s governing body but declined. The event was moved to the U.S. and expanded to include six nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Florida RB Trevor Etienne enters the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining

Florida running back Trevor Etienne, who led the Gators with nine touchdowns and emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers, has entered the transfer portal. The younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne ran for 753 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore despite playing behind a shaky offensive line. He also had 172 yards receiving and a score while sharing time with Montrell Johnson. He joins a growing list of Florida players who have entered the portal, including pass rusher Princely Umanmielen, receiver Caleb Douglas and defensive linemen Will Norman and Chris McClellan.

Von Miller declines to comment on domestic assault allegations after returning to Bills practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller declined to take questions at his locker a week after turning himself in to police in a Dallas suburb after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant. Miller simply shook his head no and said “not today” when approached by reporters in the first instance he’s made himself available since being charged in a warrant for domestic violence. Miller returned to practice after having a previously scheduled veteran rest day on Wednesday. The Bills are letting the legal process play out in allowing Miller to practice and continue playing. Buffalo returns from its bye week off and will play at Kansas City on Sunday.

Leah Pruett to start family with Tony Stewart, who will drive her NHRA Top Fuel dragster in 2024

Leah Pruett will step away from the NHRA drag racing series in 2024 to focus on starting a family with Tony Stewart. Her NASCAR Hall of Famer husband will replace her next season in the Top Fuel dragster that Pruett drove to a career-best third-place finish in the NHRA standings this year. Pruett and Stewart married just over two years ago. Stewart ran the full NHRA season in 2023 in the Top Alcohol Dragster class. Pruett turns 36 in May, six days after Stewart will celebrate his 53rd birthday.

