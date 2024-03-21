AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:52 p.m. EDT

In Japan, Ohtani’s ‘perfect person’ image could take a hit with firing of interpreter over gambling

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is referred to in Japan as “kanpeki no hito” — the perfect person — because of his manners and impeccable behavior. That image may have taken a hit when the Dodgers fired his good friend and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara over allegations he gambled illegally and stole Ohtani’s money. The law firm representing Ohtani called it a “massive theft” in a statement.

Who is Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani’s interpreter?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japanese interpreter Ippei Mizuhara has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers amid allegations he stole money from baseball star Shohei Ohtani to service illegal gambling debts. But who is Mizuhara and how did he get in a position to carry out the alleged theft from his close friend? The 39-year-old Mizuhara is a familiar face to baseball fans as Ohtani’s companion, having interpreted for the star with mainly media since Ohtani moved to the United States in 2017. Mizuhara was born in Japan and moved to the Los Angeles area in 1991. Mizuhara was hired by the Boston Red Sox as an interpreter. He returned to Japan in 2013 to translate for English-speaking players. That’s when he first met Ohtani, who joined the team that same year.

Tom Izzo, Michigan State pick up another first-round win in March Madness, topping Mississippi State

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyson Walker scored 19 points and Michigan State coach Tom Izzo picked up his 20th win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as his ninth-seeded Spartans beat eighth-seeded Mississippi State 69-51. Michigan State improved to 20-6 in March Madness openers under Izzo, who is making his 26th straight NCAA Tournament appearance — an NCAA Division I record for a coach at one school. Jaden Akins added 15 points and seven rebounds and Malik Hall scored 10 points for the Spartans. Freshman Josh Hubbard scored 15 points for the Bulldogs, who haven’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2021.

Put up your Dukes! No. 11 seed Duquesne provides some March Madness with NCAA upset of BYU

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dae Dae Grant scored 19 points to help No. 11 seed Duquesne keep retiring coach Keith Dambrot working a little bit longer with a 71-67 victory against sixth-seeded BYU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Grant made four free throws in the final 10 seconds to help hold on after Duquesne blew a 14-point lead in the second half. Jakub Necas added 12 points and Jimmy Clark III had 11 for the Atlantic 10 Tournament champs celebrated their return to the tourney after 47 years with their first win there since 1969. They will play No. 3 seed Illinois or No. 14 seed Morehead State on Saturday. Jaxson Robinson had 25 points for the Cougars, who have lost five straight in the NCAA tourney.

NCAA Tournament Latest: Duquesne’s Dambrot can’t retire yet

Get your brackets ready — March Madness is back. The first round began Thursday, with Michigan State coach Tom Izzo getting his 56th career NCAA Tournament victory with a win over Mississippi State.

Rubiales tells Spanish court he will return from Caribbean, cooperate with corruption probe

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales has told an investigating judge he will return to Spain to face a judicial probe into the business deal to hold the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Rubiales was in the Dominican Republic when police raided a property belonging to him as well as the federation offices on Wednesday in a corruption and money laundering investigation. Officers made seven arrests. Rubiales is under investigation. A court official tells The Associated Press that Rubiales’ lawyer says he is willing to cooperate with authorities and has plans to fly home next month.

Aaliyah Gayles is the joyous spirit behind USC’s rise to a No. 1 seed in women’s NCAA Tournament

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaliyah Gayles is helping revive Southern California’s women’s basketball program even though she’s played sparingly this season. The reserve guard hounds her teammates as a member of the scout team in practice two years after Gayles was shot numerous times at a house party in her hometown of Las Vegas. She was honored at the Pac-12 Tournament with an inspiration award and star freshman JuJu Watkins cites Gayles’ positive mindset as an influence on the Trojans, who are a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Gayles returned to playing this season after spending her first year at USC going through rigorous physical therapy, rehab and numerous follow-up surgeries.

Betting scandal with Ohtani’s interpreter is far from the first in professional sports

Sports and gambling are once again in the spotlight in the wake of the Los Angeles Dodgers firing Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter and close friend of newly acquired star player Shohei Ohtani. The abrupt dismissal of the 39-year-old Mizuhara came amid reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN regarding his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million. This is far from the first betting scandal involving professional sports.

If it seems like everyone can score in March Madness, there is a reason. Offense has evolved

Offensive efficiency is at its highest level in Division I men’s college basketball going back almost three decades. For coaches, it’s a sign of the expanding skillsets of players growing more versatile with the ability to play position-less basketball. And that’s allowed them to tweak their offensive approaches to look for new wrinkles. Coach Dan Hurley of reigning national champion Connecticut said offenses are more sophisticated. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says he thinks the biggest change is players who have more ability to stress defenses. It will all be on display in March Madness.

Big Mac attack: McDonald’s to become the Grand Fromage in French football

McDonald’s will become the title sponsor of the French soccer league from July for the next three seasons. The fast-food chain is succeeding Uber Eats as the title sponsor of Ligue 1. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. L’Equipe newspaper says McDonald’s will pay 30 million euros per season. The sports outlet says the food delivery service Uber Eats pays about 16 million euros per season. The new sponsorship deal is a welcomed boost for the league, which is expected to financially suffer from the departure of its biggest star _ Kylian Mbappe _ at the end of the season. The Paris Saint-Germain star forward has announced he will leave PSG, with Real Madrid in pole position to recruit him.

