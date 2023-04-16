AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:51 p.m. EDT

Kings probe ‘racial bias’ claims after rapper E-40 ejected

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from a Bay Area hip-hop star that “racial bias” led to him being kicked out of his seat during a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors. The rapper E-40 said in a statement that he was heckled throughout the game and that he addressed one heckler “in an assertive but polite manner” before security guards came and ordered him to leave the arena. E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, is Black. He says his heckler was white. The Kings say they are investigating the circumstances behind his ejection.

Trevor Bauer, shunned by MLB, makes Japanese baseball debut

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday with the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is in Japan on a one-year deal that could let him prove himself and return to Major League Baseball. He was unable to find work in MLB this season even after an arbitrator reduced his unprecedented 324-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. He was cut in January by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who still owe him $22.5 million this season.

Ortiz reflects on speech given after Boston Marathon bombing

BOSTON (AP) — David Ortiz says he knows the speech he gave at the first game at Fenway Park after the Boston Marathon bombing had an impact in Boston and around the world. Ortiz and many of his 2013 World Series champion teammates were honored Sunday in Boston before the Red Sox played the Los Angeles Angels. He’s also the grand marshal for this year’s marathon, which will be run Monday morning. Five days after two bombs killed three people and injured nearly 300 in April 2013, Ortiz told the crowd at Fenway that “nobody’s gonna dictate our freedom.”

Kane, Tarasenko among NHL’s most impactful midseason trades

The New York Rangers made the biggest splash at the trade deadline with the addition of Patrick Kane just weeks after getting Vladimir Tarasenko. The veteran forwards bolstered the Rangers’ top two lines and give coach Gerard Gallant different options as he juggles them in search of the right mix. Tarasenko was acquired from St. Louis on Feb. 9. He had eight goals and 13 assists in 31 games with the Rangers after having 10 goals and 19 assists in 39 games with the Blues. Kane came over from Chicago on Feb. 28. He totaled five goals and seven assists in 19 games with the Rangers after having 16 goals and 29 assists in 54 games with the Blackhawks.

Fox leads Kings past Warriors 126-123 in playoff return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points in his long-awaited playoff debut and the Sacramento Kings celebrated their return to the postseason after a record 16-year drought by beating the defending-champion Golden State Warriors 126-123. The first playoff meeting ever between the Northern California neighbors lived up to the hype and delighted the raucous crowd that had been waiting for a playoff game since 2006. The inexperienced Kings closed the game strong against a Warriors team that had won four titles in the previous eight seasons.

Warriors’ Wiggins returns after 2-month absence, scores 17

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Wiggins gave the Golden State Warriors almost everything they wanted in his first game in more than two months. Then with a chance to win it at the end, Wiggins missed. The Warriors lost 126-123 to the Sacramento Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series. Wiggins returned after missing the final 25 games of the regular season to deal with an undisclosed family matter. He rejoined the team earlier this month. Wiggins brought needed energy and scoring in his 28 minutes off the bench. He had 17 points, three rebounds and four blocked shots.

Brunson, Randle push Knicks past Cavaliers 101-97 in Game 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson shook off foul trouble and scored 21 of his 27 in the second half, and Julius Randle returned from an ankle injury to add 19 as the New York Knicks welcomed Cleveland back to the NBA playoffs by holding off the Cavaliers 101-97 in Game 1. Brunson was limited to nine minutes in the first half, but hit several big shots down the stretch as the Knicks turned back Cleveland’s late rally led by Donovan Mitchell. Randle was questionable up until pregame warmups, when he tested the left ankle he sprained two weeks ago. Mitchell finished with 38 for the Cavs, who returned to the playoff stage for the first time since the 2018 Finals. Josh Hart added 17 points off New York’s bench, which outscored Cleveland’s 37-14.

Brown scores 29, Celtics hold off late rally by Hawks 112-99

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by the Atlanta Hawks to hold on for 112-99 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup. Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, 21 in the first half. Derrick White finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which hosts Game 2 on Tuesday. The No. 2-seeded Celtics led by as many as 32 points, pouncing on an Atlanta team that missed its first 10 3-point attempts and shot 5 of 29 from beyond the arc for the game. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Trae Young added 16 points.

Harden scores 23 as 76ers cruise past Nets 121-101 in Game 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden hit seven 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid scored 26 points and the Philadelphia 76ers pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory. Tobias Harris added 19 points and the 76ers hit 21 3s in the opener of this Eastern Conference playoff series. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001. The No. 3-seeded 76ers host Game 2 on Monday. Bridges scored 30 points and helped the Nets at least hang around in the first half.

Brewers reliever Varland hit on jaw by Machado line drive

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Gus Varland was hit on the jaw with a line drive by Manny Machado and came out of a game against the San Diego Padres. The scary moment came in the bottom of the eighth. Varland went to the ground after getting hit by the ball. He got to his feet a moment later but then went down on his knees as he was tended by the medical staff. He was replaced by Javy Guerra. The Padres led 8-3 at the time.

